SULLIVAN TWP. — The story of Blake Hopkins' life played out on the basketball court Tuesday night: He showed up late but quickly became the life of the party. Generously listed at 6-foot — maybe when his poofy, curly hair is factored in — the muscular star linebacker entered in the second quarter, threw his body around like a ragdoll and almost single-handedly saved sluggish Black River from itself against scrappy backyard rival Wellington.

WELLINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO