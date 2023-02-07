ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, OH

Chronicle-Telegram

Boys basketball: North Ridgeville gets big win against Midview

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — There were three celebrations Tuesday night in the North Ridgeville Academic Center. The first came after Rangers senior Jake Boynar hit six 3-pointers in the opening 13 minutes of a Southwestern Conference game against Midview to give his team an early lead. The next celebration came...
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

H.S. Football: Brian Fox pulls stunner, leaves EC to coach Elyria

ELYRIA — Brian Fox is staying in the city but switching schools. Fox is leaving as coach of Elyria Catholic to lead Elyria High, The Chronicle-Telegram confirmed Tuesday. “We want to thank Coach Fox for everything he’s done for Elyria Catholic,” EC athletic director Jim Piazza said. “Not only on the football field but with our student body. He’s a great person.”
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Boys Basketball: Elyria knocks off Avon Lake in OT

AVON LAKE — Sometimes it doesn’t matter how many points you score, it’s when you score them. Just ask Elyria’s Ryan Walsh. He stood at the foul line with 7.5 seconds left in overtime Tuesday and made a pair of free throws to give the Pioneers a 58-57 Southwestern Conference win over front-running Avon Lake.
ELYRIA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Boys basketball: Blake Hopkins saves Black River from loss to Wellington

SULLIVAN TWP. — The story of Blake Hopkins' life played out on the basketball court Tuesday night: He showed up late but quickly became the life of the party. Generously listed at 6-foot — maybe when his poofy, curly hair is factored in — the muscular star linebacker entered in the second quarter, threw his body around like a ragdoll and almost single-handedly saved sluggish Black River from itself against scrappy backyard rival Wellington.
WELLINGTON, OH
Ash Jurberg

Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships

Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
AKRON, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

James R. 'Jim' Reynolds

James R. 'Jim' Reynolds, 90, affectionately also known as J.R., of Ashland, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born December 23, 1932 in Ashland, the son of the late Joseph Samuel and Florence (nee Norris) Reynolds. Jim graduated...
ASHLAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Roy McClurg

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roy McClurg who passed away on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 in Wellington. He was born October 22nd, 1957 in Wellington, to Clarence McClurg and Marie (Youngless) McClurg. Roy graduated from Wellington High School in 1976, where he enjoyed competing...
WELLINGTON, OH
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Riddell, Lundy spent more than $100,000 each in commissioners race

Newly elected Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell, a Republican, and former Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, each spent more than $110,000 in last year's campaign for commissioner. Pre-election campaign finance reports obtained from the Lorain County Board of Elections revealed the extent of fundraising efforts both men went to —...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

George S. Dutczak

George S. Dutczak, 75, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Zane E. Brushaber

Zane E. Brushaber, 95, of Grafton, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home following a brief illness. Arrangements will be announced by the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elyria.
GRAFTON, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Susan Ellen Barson

Susan Ellen Barson (nee Halstead), 89, of Amherst, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home, following a full and meaningful life. She was born a coal miner's daughter on November 18, 1933 in Peytona, West Virginia. For most of her life, Amherst has been her home. Susan and...
AMHERST, OH

