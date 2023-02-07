Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: Carter McCray and Isabelle Niederst have Elyria Catholic back with a vengeance after last season's tough ending
Elyria Catholic was the last Lorain County team standing in the district tournament a year ago. The Panthers advanced to the Division III district final where they lost in heartbreaking fashion to Warrensville Heights, which converted three foul shots with 7.7 seconds left to win by a point. Senior Carter...
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: North Ridgeville continues to roll, denies Midview's shot at breaking school wins record
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — History will have to wait until next week. Midview had a chance to break the school record for wins in a season, but North Ridgeville gave the Middies the Dikembe Mutombo finger wag and said not in our house. After the Middies grabbed their first lead...
Chronicle-Telegram
Girls basketball: Keystone wants respect, settles for outright Lorain County League title with win over Firelands
LAGRANGE — Keystone had to share a conference championship with Firelands last season, and ever since, the Wildcats have felt like they haven’t gotten the respect they deserve despite the strong finish. This year, however, with an outright Lorain County League title on the line, Keystone left no...
Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: North Ridgeville gets big win against Midview
NORTH RIDGEVILLE — There were three celebrations Tuesday night in the North Ridgeville Academic Center. The first came after Rangers senior Jake Boynar hit six 3-pointers in the opening 13 minutes of a Southwestern Conference game against Midview to give his team an early lead. The next celebration came...
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Elyria Catholic struggles but gets GLC Tournament win
ELYRIA — The Elyria Catholic Panthers had a difficult first half but did enough in the second to claim a 73-62 win over Valley Forge in the first round of the Great Lakes Conference Tournament. The Panthers (16-4) turned the ball over 15 times before the end of the...
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls basketball game
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an incident broke out towards the end of a Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls' high school basketball game. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker...
Chronicle-Telegram
H.S. Football: Brian Fox pulls stunner, leaves EC to coach Elyria
ELYRIA — Brian Fox is staying in the city but switching schools. Fox is leaving as coach of Elyria Catholic to lead Elyria High, The Chronicle-Telegram confirmed Tuesday. “We want to thank Coach Fox for everything he’s done for Elyria Catholic,” EC athletic director Jim Piazza said. “Not only on the football field but with our student body. He’s a great person.”
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys Basketball: Elyria knocks off Avon Lake in OT
AVON LAKE — Sometimes it doesn’t matter how many points you score, it’s when you score them. Just ask Elyria’s Ryan Walsh. He stood at the foul line with 7.5 seconds left in overtime Tuesday and made a pair of free throws to give the Pioneers a 58-57 Southwestern Conference win over front-running Avon Lake.
Chronicle-Telegram
Boys basketball: Blake Hopkins saves Black River from loss to Wellington
SULLIVAN TWP. — The story of Blake Hopkins' life played out on the basketball court Tuesday night: He showed up late but quickly became the life of the party. Generously listed at 6-foot — maybe when his poofy, curly hair is factored in — the muscular star linebacker entered in the second quarter, threw his body around like a ragdoll and almost single-handedly saved sluggish Black River from itself against scrappy backyard rival Wellington.
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd
Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 21-year-old batted .203 in 73 at-bats for Class-A Daytona.
Chronicle-Telegram
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds
James R. 'Jim' Reynolds, 90, affectionately also known as J.R., of Ashland, passed away Monday morning, February 6, 2023 in his home with his family by his side. He was born December 23, 1932 in Ashland, the son of the late Joseph Samuel and Florence (nee Norris) Reynolds. Jim graduated...
Chronicle-Telegram
Roy McClurg
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Roy McClurg who passed away on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 in Wellington. He was born October 22nd, 1957 in Wellington, to Clarence McClurg and Marie (Youngless) McClurg. Roy graduated from Wellington High School in 1976, where he enjoyed competing...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Cleveland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit near the Cleveland area to support local Black businesses. 2. Filter Restaurant. 3. Floods Urban Seafood. 4. Frederick’s Wine and Dine. 5. Grille 55. 6. Kafela. 7....
Chronicle-Telegram
Riddell, Lundy spent more than $100,000 each in commissioners race
Newly elected Lorain County Commissioner Jeff Riddell, a Republican, and former Commissioner Matt Lundy, a Democrat, each spent more than $110,000 in last year's campaign for commissioner. Pre-election campaign finance reports obtained from the Lorain County Board of Elections revealed the extent of fundraising efforts both men went to —...
Chronicle-Telegram
George S. Dutczak
George S. Dutczak, 75, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
Chronicle-Telegram
Zane E. Brushaber
Zane E. Brushaber, 95, of Grafton, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home following a brief illness. Arrangements will be announced by the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elyria.
Chronicle-Telegram
Susan Ellen Barson
Susan Ellen Barson (nee Halstead), 89, of Amherst, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at her home, following a full and meaningful life. She was born a coal miner's daughter on November 18, 1933 in Peytona, West Virginia. For most of her life, Amherst has been her home. Susan and...
Are we heading to a record high temperature Thursday afternoon in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you felt like you could have broken a sweat on Feb. 9, you aren’t alone. It’s one of the warmest early-February days to hit Cleveland in the last 50 years, something that is happening with increased frequency. But are we on track to break...
Comments / 0