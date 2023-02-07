ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Powerball winning numbers drawing for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 - $747 million jackpot

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Powerball $754.6 million winning ticket sold in Washington

Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023:

5 - 11 - 22 - 23 - 69 and Powerball 7

Powerplay was 2x

The lottery jackpot was an estimated $747 million with a cash option of $403.1 million, according to the Powerball website .

It is the fifth largest Powerball ever and the ninth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The jackpot was last won on Nov. 19 when a lottery player in Kansas won $92.9 million.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $31 million with a cash option of 16.6 million for Tuesday night's drawing, according to the Mega Millions website .

Beware: No, a lottery jackpot winner isn't giving you money. How to spot a scammer

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings are held three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Monday drawings were added in 2021.

How late can I buy Powerball tickets?

The deadline for purchasing Powerball ticket varies by state so don't wait until the last minute. The deadline in New Jersey is 9:59 p.m. on the day of the drawing, while New York's deadline is 10 p.m.

How do I play Powerball?

The cost is $2 per ticket, but you can add the Power Play for $1, which will increase the amount of your potential prize up to five times the original prize (except for the jackpot and Match 5). There is also a 10x Power Play possibility when the jackpot is less than $150 million.

Each player selects five numbers from 1 to 69 for the white balls and one number from 1 to 26 for the red Powerball. However, you can also have the lottery machine generate a quick pick ticket with random numbers for you.

Prizes vary from $4 for the matching the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five white balls (except in California) to the jackpot for matching all six balls. You can check all the prize payouts on the Powerball website here.

New Jersey: Online lottery tickets sold by NJ could be an option for players next year

Where can I buy Powerball tickets?

You can play the game in 45 states plus the Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many grocery stores, gas stations and convenience stores sell lottery tickets. Some states allow Powerball tickets to be purchased online, but beware of scam websites. Check with your state lottery for more details about online sales before purchasing tickets online.

You don't need to be a U.S. citizen or a resident a particular state where you purchase your ticket.

Here is where you can buy tickets from lottery retailers in New Jersey: Click here.

Powerball, Mega Millions: These are the luckiest states for jackpot winners

How can I watch Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing is broadcast live on the lottery website at 10:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. You can watch the drawing by clicking here.

The drawing may be broadcast on a local television station in your market as well.

What are my odds of winning?

Playing the Powerball can be exciting, but just don't go spending those millions before you win.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292,201,338-to-1.

The odds to match all five white balls are 11,688,053-to-1.

Unlucky? Here are 13 crazy things more likely to happen than winning the lottery

Lump sum or annuity?

The major lotteries in the United States offer two jackpot payout options: annuity and cash.

The annuity option is paid out over time. There is an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments after that, increasing by 5% each year.

The cash option is significantly lower than the advertised jackpot, but it is paid in a lump sum. You don't have to wait decades for all the money.

Can I win jackpot and remain anonymous?

In some states, like New Jersey, you can win a lottery anonymously. That wasn't always the case, but now winners are able to stay anonymous under a law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy .

In other states, a winner's name and hometown are a matter of public record. Check with your state lottery for more information.

What was biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022: Won in California
  2. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  4. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  5. $747 million, Feb. 6, 2023:
  6. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  7. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  8. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  9. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  10. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

What was largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever?

Here's a look at the top jackpots were won in the United States, between the Powerball and the Mega Millions lotteries:

  1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022: California
  2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  4. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2022: Won in Maine
  5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022: Illinois
  6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  9. $747 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023:
  10. $730 million,, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  11. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  12. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  13. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  14. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  15. $632.6 million, Powerball, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winner in California, Wisconsin
  16. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  17. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winner in Arizona, Missouri
  18. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
  19. $543 million, Mega Millions, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  20. $536 million, Mega Millions July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  21. $533 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey

