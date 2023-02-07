Read full article on original website
Hanover Police and Hanover Area School District launch police app service
Hanover Township, Luzerne Co. — Hanover Township Police launched a new service today that helps residents find out about local crime faster. Police Chief David Lewis said this is a collaboration with Hanover Area School District and Crime Watch. Chief Lewis said residents can now get notifications about ongoing...
Two Charged with Multiple Counts of Animal Cruelty in Pittston
PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — It has been over a year since Nova, a young Pitbull, was found severely neglected here in Pittston. Today, charges have been filed against two Luzerne County residents and they have since been arrested. “I am just proud to be here, and I am...
Hanover Township woman arrested and charged for depositing fraudulent check
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Hanover Township woman has been arrested and charged Thursday after depositing a fraudulent check for $24,000,. According to the Hanover Township Police, 20-year-old Hailey Lynn Gyle altered and deposited a check in her account at the M&T Bank in Hanover Township in the amount of $24,000.
Photos of jewelry store robbery suspect released
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police have released photos of a man they say robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County last month. On January 11, State Police say a male suspect robbed the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township around 3:50 PM. Troopers...
Tamaqua Train Station to be featured on stamp
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the history of train travel by unveiling Railroad Stations Forever stamps, one of which will feature the Tamaqua Station right here in NEPA!. The stamps will be unveiled at the art deco Union Terminal in Cincinnati on March...
Man found guilty of murder for Mahanoy City shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. (WOLF) — A Shenandoah man was found guilty on murder charges that stemmed from a shooting in Mahanoy City in October of 2021. According to Skook News, Santanio Pierre Malone, also known as Sosa, was found guilty on all charges which include charges for Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Third Degree, multiple charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
Police: Mother who failed to seek medical attention for 6-month-old child faces charges
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Another family member of 3-year-old Arabella Parker, a girl who died in 2019 from injuries related to child abuse, is now facing child endangerment charges. Officials say that her sister, 25-year-old Amanda parker, has now been arrested and remanded to Northumberland County Jail on...
Drug dealer sentenced for involuntary manslaughter following two deaths
CANTON TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A woman has been sentenced in Wayne County for involuntary manslaughter. The Wayne County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt was sentenced to 1.5 to 7 years in State prison on one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Black ice cause of fatal accident in Columbia County
State Police in Bloomsburg cites black ice as the cause of a fatal accident Thursday morning. It happened just after 7 AM along Rohrsburg Rd. in Orange Twp. Police say the driver, identified as 73-year-old Donald Hauck of Orangeville was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado south on SR 254 in the area of Belles Rd. when he lost control on black ice.
Wanted man arrested following police raid, $40K worth of drugs seized
UNION TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man is locked up in Schuylkill County after a police raid on Tuesday morning. State Police say that a joint investigation between troopers and the Schuylkill County D.A.'s Office's drug task force executed a search warrant at a home in Union Township.
Increase amount of carbon monoxide emergencies
Hazleton,Luzerne County.(WOLF) — When winter temperatures plummet, home heating systems run hour after hour every day. And the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases for you and your family. Greater Hazleton Area first responders and the Lehigh Valley Health Network getting together to let the public know about the...
Real Estate Investor Renovates two Buildings In Clark Summit
CLARKS SUMMIT,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — A local real estate owner recently purchased two unkempt properties after years of trying to acquire them. Charles Hibble of Clarks Summit, the owner and broker of Weichert Realtors, purchased and began renovating the two properties last year. The property on one-twenty-one North State Street...
"Snowman of Stroudsburg" destroyed by vandals
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Stroud Area Regional Police are investigating the vandalism of one of the "Snowmen of Stroudsburg." Officials say that around 2 AM on Saturday, February 4th, three men were seen on video surveillance vandalizing the snowman on the 500 block of Main Street. Soon after,...
Winter Weather Advisory in Northern Wayne County until 3 AM Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Wayne county until 3 AM Wednesday for potential freezing rain. Here is a look at the advisory area and bulletin text from the National Weather Service. Alert text from the National Weather Service. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ /O.New.Kbgm.Ww.Y.0009.230208T0000Z-230208T0800Z/. Delaware-Sullivan-Northern Wayne- Including...
Black History Month celebrated by local colleges
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kings College is celebrating Black History Month by hosting multiple community events. Three events are sponsored by the College’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Programs. Thursday focused on a Live Musical performance open to everyone in the community. More events by the...
