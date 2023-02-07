ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Two Charged with Multiple Counts of Animal Cruelty in Pittston

PITTSTON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — It has been over a year since Nova, a young Pitbull, was found severely neglected here in Pittston. Today, charges have been filed against two Luzerne County residents and they have since been arrested. “I am just proud to be here, and I am...
PITTSTON, PA
Photos of jewelry store robbery suspect released

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police have released photos of a man they say robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County last month. On January 11, State Police say a male suspect robbed the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township around 3:50 PM. Troopers...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Tamaqua Train Station to be featured on stamp

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the history of train travel by unveiling Railroad Stations Forever stamps, one of which will feature the Tamaqua Station right here in NEPA!. The stamps will be unveiled at the art deco Union Terminal in Cincinnati on March...
TAMAQUA, PA
Man found guilty of murder for Mahanoy City shooting

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. (WOLF) — A Shenandoah man was found guilty on murder charges that stemmed from a shooting in Mahanoy City in October of 2021. According to Skook News, Santanio Pierre Malone, also known as Sosa, was found guilty on all charges which include charges for Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Third Degree, multiple charges of Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, and recklessly endangering another person.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Drug dealer sentenced for involuntary manslaughter following two deaths

CANTON TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A woman has been sentenced in Wayne County for involuntary manslaughter. The Wayne County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt was sentenced to 1.5 to 7 years in State prison on one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Black ice cause of fatal accident in Columbia County

State Police in Bloomsburg cites black ice as the cause of a fatal accident Thursday morning. It happened just after 7 AM along Rohrsburg Rd. in Orange Twp. Police say the driver, identified as 73-year-old Donald Hauck of Orangeville was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado south on SR 254 in the area of Belles Rd. when he lost control on black ice.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Increase amount of carbon monoxide emergencies

Hazleton,Luzerne County.(WOLF) — When winter temperatures plummet, home heating systems run hour after hour every day. And the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning increases for you and your family. Greater Hazleton Area first responders and the Lehigh Valley Health Network getting together to let the public know about the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Real Estate Investor Renovates two Buildings In Clark Summit

CLARKS SUMMIT,LACKAWANNA CO(WOLF) — A local real estate owner recently purchased two unkempt properties after years of trying to acquire them. Charles Hibble of Clarks Summit, the owner and broker of Weichert Realtors, purchased and began renovating the two properties last year. The property on one-twenty-one North State Street...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
"Snowman of Stroudsburg" destroyed by vandals

STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Stroud Area Regional Police are investigating the vandalism of one of the "Snowmen of Stroudsburg." Officials say that around 2 AM on Saturday, February 4th, three men were seen on video surveillance vandalizing the snowman on the 500 block of Main Street. Soon after,...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Winter Weather Advisory in Northern Wayne County until 3 AM Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Wayne county until 3 AM Wednesday for potential freezing rain. Here is a look at the advisory area and bulletin text from the National Weather Service. Alert text from the National Weather Service. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ /O.New.Kbgm.Ww.Y.0009.230208T0000Z-230208T0800Z/. Delaware-Sullivan-Northern Wayne- Including...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Black History Month celebrated by local colleges

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Kings College is celebrating Black History Month by hosting multiple community events. Three events are sponsored by the College’s Office of Multicultural and International Student Programs. Thursday focused on a Live Musical performance open to everyone in the community. More events by the...
SCRANTON, PA

Community Policy