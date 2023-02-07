ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast State of the City Address: No Nonsense Look At What’s On the Horizon

PALM COAST, Fla. (February 9, 2023) – “Now is the time to plan and build our future, together. As I look across the room, I see the power of Palm Coast lies in our collective collaboration, between residents, city staff and elected officials,” opened Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin as he addressed those assembled at the Palm Coast Community Center for the 2023 State of the City address.
PALM COAST, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Protests continue at Bethune-Cookman

Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities take pride in attending. institutions that created a space where people of color could go to school and obtain a. degree while given proper resources and genuine care. Now, after experiencing neglect and lack of basic resources, students at Bethune- Cookman University are...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Emergency Management Team Receives Certifications, Set to Serve at Higher Level Following FEPA Conference

Flagler County’s Emergency Management team made its mark last week at the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association’s (FEPA) Annual Meeting, by earning certifications, and being elected or appointed to high-ranking positions within the organization. Lord has been working towards having all members of his staff certified as Florida Professional...
10NEWS

Stetson University student found unresponsive in dorm, dies later at hospital

DELAND, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County are investigating after a local university student was found unresponsive in his dorm room before later being pronounced dead. Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded at 7:50 p.m. Saturday to Stetson University campus housing on reports of a student found unresponsive. The student, 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

What’s For Dinner? Pizza, Of Course!

Apparently it’s National Pizza Day. I discovered it by accident (as most good things seem to happen lately) and it just so happens that we ordered pizza for dinner tonight. What a coincidence!. It’s kind of funny to watch locals in Palm Coast contemplate who has the best pizza....
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
PORT ORANGE, FL
WESH

22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
SANFORD, FL

