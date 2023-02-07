Read full article on original website
Over 70 Flavors Of Deliciousness At The Hippie Themed Peace Love & Little DonutsOff Our CouchSaint Augustine, FL
Historic Florida City is Mentioned as an "Essential Stop" Along the Southeastern CoastL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Small Florida Town Listed as Among the 10 Best Small Towns to Visit in the WinterL. CaneSaint Augustine, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
WESH
Majority of Flagler County school employees' votes on survey were against staff being armed on campus
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An overwhelming number of Flagler County school employees don't want to be armed on campus, according to a recent survey conducted by the school district. The district is considering two different guardian program models to supplement school resource deputies. One of the models, arming teachers...
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast State of the City Address: No Nonsense Look At What’s On the Horizon
PALM COAST, Fla. (February 9, 2023) – “Now is the time to plan and build our future, together. As I look across the room, I see the power of Palm Coast lies in our collective collaboration, between residents, city staff and elected officials,” opened Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin as he addressed those assembled at the Palm Coast Community Center for the 2023 State of the City address.
thefamuanonline.com
Protests continue at Bethune-Cookman
Students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities take pride in attending. institutions that created a space where people of color could go to school and obtain a. degree while given proper resources and genuine care. Now, after experiencing neglect and lack of basic resources, students at Bethune- Cookman University are...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Emergency Management Team Receives Certifications, Set to Serve at Higher Level Following FEPA Conference
Flagler County’s Emergency Management team made its mark last week at the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association’s (FEPA) Annual Meeting, by earning certifications, and being elected or appointed to high-ranking positions within the organization. Lord has been working towards having all members of his staff certified as Florida Professional...
10NEWS
Stetson University student found unresponsive in dorm, dies later at hospital
DELAND, Fla. — Authorities in Volusia County are investigating after a local university student was found unresponsive in his dorm room before later being pronounced dead. Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded at 7:50 p.m. Saturday to Stetson University campus housing on reports of a student found unresponsive. The student, 21-year-old Kaleb Walker, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford Mardi Gras Street Party returns to Historic Downtown Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - While the official date for Mardi Gras 2023 is Feb. 21, Sanford is getting a jump-start on the celebrations. Historic Downtown Sanford is bringing the Big Easy to Central Florida with the ninth annual Mardi Gras Street Party. On Saturday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 9 p.m.,...
Bottle full of messages washes ashore on a Florida beach
A Florida resident was out on a morning walk with his dog when he came across the bottle on a Flagler County beach.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Don’t Forget! The 2023 City of Palm Coast State of the City is Thursday
The City of Palm Coast will be hosting the 2023 State of the City Thursday evening at 5:30 PM inside the Palm Coast Community Center. Where: Palm Coast Community Center located at 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137. During the event, Mayor David Alfin will report on...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
flaglernewsweekly.com
What’s For Dinner? Pizza, Of Course!
Apparently it’s National Pizza Day. I discovered it by accident (as most good things seem to happen lately) and it just so happens that we ordered pizza for dinner tonight. What a coincidence!. It’s kind of funny to watch locals in Palm Coast contemplate who has the best pizza....
orlandoweekly.com
This Atomic-Age Sanford home for sale was designed by one of Seminole County's most prominent architects
A historic home designed by one of Seminole County's most influential architects is now for sale in Sanford. , the 2,720-square-foot home was originally designed by Elton Moughton, a post-Depression era architect whose work largely shaped Sanford. The estate is asking is listed at $675,000 and is being sold by...
WESH
Nation’s oldest Black township faces controversial vote on development of historic property
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday marks a highly anticipated voted over a historic piece of land in Orange County. The Hungerford property in Eatonville is up for sale. It is a treasured 100-acre parcel of land in the oldest Black township in the country. In a 1.6-square-mile town, 100 acres goes a long way.
click orlando
Vandals target Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange, police say
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Four unidentified individuals vandalized Spruce Creek Elementary School in Port Orange on Sunday, police said. Police said the vandals struck around 2 a.m. at the school in Volusia County and did an estimated $30,000 in damages, though that number could go up following an inventory of stolen items.
Popular Puerto Rican Takeout Eatery to Re-Open as Sit-Down Establishment in Sanford
“We are reopening because we have a vision and we want to make sure it’s accomplished.”
UPDATE: Port Orange Police arrest 4 teens for vandalism at Spruce Creek Elementary School
Port Orange Police say tips from the public helped them track down the people responsible for doing thousands of dollars in damage to a local school over the weekend.
FHP investigating deadly accident in Bunnell
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an accident in Flagler County that took the life of one person Thursday afternoon.
WESH
22-year-old motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A local mother says her son has already undergone surgery and has a second scheduled after he was knocked from his motorcycle by a hit-and-run driver. She hopes people will come forward to help police identify the driver. “He has road rash bruised, probably on the...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man who broke into gas station identified after he left behind his debit card: deputies
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly broke into a Palm Coast gas station and stole items, was identified and later arrested after he left behind his debit card, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the business after its alarm went off early Sunday morning,...
WESH
34-year-old pleads guilty to manslaughter after Seminole County overdose kills man
Seminole County, FL — Thirty-four-year-old Terry Williams Jr. plead guilty to manslaughter Thursday in Seminole County for his role in the overdose death of Ariel Osteen in November 2020. According to the State Attorney's Office, Williams "was identified by Seminole County deputies as the person who provided fentanyl that...
