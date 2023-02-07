Read full article on original website
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Britney Spears isn't surprised by intervention rumors but can't believe they're legal
LOS ANGELES — An agitated Britney Spears shut down rumors on Thursday that concerned friends and family members were setting up an intervention for her. The "...Baby One More Time" and "Toxic" singer was the subject of TMZ and People reports earlier this week alleging that people close to her told the sites that they are "afraid she's going to die," and were concerned about her erratic behavior and alleged mismanagement of medication and substance abuse issues. Plans for an intervention, which was set to take place in a rented L.A. home on Tuesday, were reportedly scrapped when the entertainer became "somewhat aware" of the arrangement, TMZ said.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Cuddle on 'Last Days' of Filming 'The Morning Show'
Season 3 of The Morning Show may be available sooner than we think. Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to share a few behind-the-scenes photos with other cast members from the TV drama. In the caption, the actress, who portrays news anchor Bradley Jackson, revealed that the team...
Gordon Ramsay Reveals the Most Challenging Part for Cooks on 'Next Level Chef' Season 2
Gordon Ramsay, Nyseha Arrington and Richard Blais are back in Las Vegas on the set of Next Level Chef for a second season of the three-tier cooking competition. For the uninitiated, each of the three floors of the set contains a different kitchen environment from the best of the best equipment and ingredients on the top level to the most basic on the bottom level, all to demonstrate Gordon’s belief that the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!
Review: In 'Somebody I Used to Know,' Alison Brie makes a mess of everything
Alison Brie plays an anti-hero (she's the problem, it's her) in "Somebody I Used to Know," a thorny romantic comedy about moving on, falling apart and letting go, sometimes not in that order. Brie is Ally, a reality TV producer in Los Angeles who is barely scraping by — her...
He's a Proud Girl Dad! Everything You Need to Know About Channing Tatum as a Father
Channing Tatum not only wears costumes on the silver screen as one of Hollywood's biggest stars, most recently in Magic Mike: The Last Dance, Dog and The Lost City. At home, he also loves to dress up for some quality dad-daughter playtime with his 9-year-old, Everly. "I paint my face, I wear tutus—rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on," the She's the Man actor confessed to Parents in 2021.
Labrador Lands A Dream Job Playing Professional Fetch | The Dodo
Dog dad gets his Labrador a dream job — fetching for a minor league baseball team 💙. Keep up with Ripken on Facebook: https://thedo.do/RipkentheBatDog, TikTok: https://thedo.do/ripkenthebatdog, Instagram: https://thedo.do/RipkenTheBatDog, and YouTube: https://thedo.do/Ripken. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
