ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Britney Spears isn't surprised by intervention rumors but can't believe they're legal

LOS ANGELES — An agitated Britney Spears shut down rumors on Thursday that concerned friends and family members were setting up an intervention for her. The "...Baby One More Time" and "Toxic" singer was the subject of TMZ and People reports earlier this week alleging that people close to her told the sites that they are "afraid she's going to die," and were concerned about her erratic behavior and alleged mismanagement of medication and substance abuse issues. Plans for an intervention, which was set to take place in a rented L.A. home on Tuesday, were reportedly scrapped when the entertainer became "somewhat aware" of the arrangement, TMZ said.
Gordon Ramsay Reveals the Most Challenging Part for Cooks on 'Next Level Chef' Season 2

Gordon Ramsay, Nyseha Arrington and Richard Blais are back in Las Vegas on the set of Next Level Chef for a second season of the three-tier cooking competition. For the uninitiated, each of the three floors of the set contains a different kitchen environment from the best of the best equipment and ingredients on the top level to the most basic on the bottom level, all to demonstrate Gordon’s belief that the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!
He's a Proud Girl Dad! Everything You Need to Know About Channing Tatum as a Father

Channing Tatum not only wears costumes on the silver screen as one of Hollywood's biggest stars, most recently in Magic Mike: The Last Dance, Dog and The Lost City. At home, he also loves to dress up for some quality dad-daughter playtime with his 9-year-old, Everly. "I paint my face, I wear tutus—rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on," the She's the Man actor confessed to Parents in 2021.
Labrador Lands A Dream Job Playing Professional Fetch | The Dodo

Dog dad gets his Labrador a dream job — fetching for a minor league baseball team 💙. Keep up with Ripken on Facebook: https://thedo.do/RipkentheBatDog, TikTok: https://thedo.do/ripkenthebatdog, Instagram: https://thedo.do/RipkenTheBatDog, and YouTube: https://thedo.do/Ripken. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.

