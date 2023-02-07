Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young, Hawks handle understaffed Suns
Trae Young collected 36 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to fuel the host Atlanta Hawks to a 116-107 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Young made 10 of 18 field goals -- including 5 of 8 from 3-point range -- and 11 of 12 from the foul line. He recorded 20 points and 12 assists in the Hawks' 132-100 win in Phoenix on Feb. 1.
Clayton News Daily
Blazers, Thunder meet as trade deadline dust settles
Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder underwent significant changes at the NBA trade deadline. The new-look versions of both will at least start to be apparent Friday when the Blazers and Thunder meet in Portland. Despite being separated by just a half-game in the Western Conference standings...
Clayton News Daily
Clippers, Bucks face off in wake of roster moves
A pair of teams with aspirations for deep playoff runs will meet Friday night when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, both teams made additions for the second half of the season before the NBA's trade deadline. The Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, via the Phoenix Suns, while the Clippers made sweeping changes.
Clayton News Daily
Magic beat West-leading Nuggets with balanced effort
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece and the host Orlando Magic beat the Denver Nuggets 115-104 on Thursday night. Moritz Wagner scored 12 points, Paolo Banchero had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Suggs also scored 11 points and Franz Wagner added 10 points for Orlando. The Magic won for the third time in four games.
Clayton News Daily
Spencer Dinwiddie stars in return to Brooklyn, Nets beat Bulls
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made his return to Brooklyn a successful one as the Nets pulled away down the stretch for a 116-105 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls Thursday night in New York. After being acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith...
Clayton News Daily
Hot at home, Heat take on ice-cold Rockets
The Miami Heat, who have won seven straight home games, are set to host the last-place Houston Rockets on Friday night. Miami is 18-9 at home this season, while Houston enters Thursday with the NBA's worst record (13-42) and is 5-22 on the road. The Heat have three elite scorers...
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Bucks win ninth straight as Lakers rest LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. Khris Middleton scored 22 points off the Milwaukee bench, and Jrue Holiday...
Clayton News Daily
With trade madness behind them, Suns ready for Pacers
The sputtering Indiana Pacers welcome the new-look Suns to Indianapolis on Friday, as Phoenix concludes its five-game Eastern Conference road swing with a renewed outlook on the season. The Suns suffered their first defeat of the road trip on Thursday, 116-107 to Atlanta. The loss -- just the third over...
Clayton News Daily
Jack Eichel ends drought as Golden Knights blow out Wild
Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist and Reilly Smith scored on a penalty shot to help lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night in Saint Paul, Minn. Eichel's goal was his first since Jan. 12 against Florida, snapping a...
Comments / 0