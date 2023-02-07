With the NHL All-Star break and their bye week behind them, the Boston Bruins return to the ice for a Saturday contest against the Washington Capitals. Boston is a league-best 39-7-5 (83 points) this season despite going just 1-2-1 in its final four games before the break, concluding a five-game road trip with a 5-2 win in Toronto on Feb. 1. The team's win total is the highest in NHL history through the first 51 games of the season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO