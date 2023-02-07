Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young, Hawks handle understaffed Suns
Trae Young collected 36 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to fuel the host Atlanta Hawks to a 116-107 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Young made 10 of 18 field goals -- including 5 of 8 from 3-point range -- and 11 of 12 from the foul line. He recorded 20 points and 12 assists in the Hawks' 132-100 win in Phoenix on Feb. 1.
Clayton News Daily
NBA roundup: Bucks win ninth straight as Lakers rest LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. Khris Middleton scored 22 points off the Milwaukee bench, and Jrue Holiday...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Clayton News Daily
Spencer Dinwiddie stars in return to Brooklyn, Nets beat Bulls
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made his return to Brooklyn a successful one as the Nets pulled away down the stretch for a 116-105 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls Thursday night in New York. After being acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith...
Clayton News Daily
Stars seeking strong 60 minutes vs. Lightning
Coach Peter DeBoer would like to see his Dallas Stars take care of business Saturday afternoon against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning. And he would not mind at all if they did it in 60 minutes of play. The Central Division-leading Stars returned from the All-Star break on Monday with...
Clayton News Daily
With trade madness behind them, Suns ready for Pacers
The sputtering Indiana Pacers welcome the new-look Suns to Indianapolis on Friday, as Phoenix concludes its five-game Eastern Conference road swing with a renewed outlook on the season. The Suns suffered their first defeat of the road trip on Thursday, 116-107 to Atlanta. The loss -- just the third over...
Clayton News Daily
Bucks roll to win over LeBron James-less Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. The Bucks overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, blitzing the short-handed Lakers in...
Clayton News Daily
Injury replacements named for NBA All-Star Game
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors were selected Friday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for next weekend's All-Star Game. They will step in for the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson of the New...
Clayton News Daily
Red Wings ride momentum into two-game set vs. Canucks
Filip Zadina gave the Detroit Red Wings an offensive boost on Thursday. The Red Wings will look for more production from Zadina on Saturday afternoon when they open a home-and-home set against the visiting Vancouver Canucks. The teams will reconvene in Vancouver on Monday night. Playing in his first NHL...
Clayton News Daily
Vladimir Tarasenko set for Rangers debut vs. Kraken
For portions of the season, Patrick Kane was the marquee name linked to the New York Rangers in their search to boost an offense that ranked around the middle of the NHL pack. Instead of turning to the Chicago Blackhawks and getting Kane, the Rangers turned to another Midwestern city and acquired Vladimir Tarasenko and his expiring contract from the St. Louis Blues.
Clayton News Daily
NHL-best Bruins return from break to face Capitals
With the NHL All-Star break and their bye week behind them, the Boston Bruins return to the ice for a Saturday contest against the Washington Capitals. Boston is a league-best 39-7-5 (83 points) this season despite going just 1-2-1 in its final four games before the break, concluding a five-game road trip with a 5-2 win in Toronto on Feb. 1. The team's win total is the highest in NHL history through the first 51 games of the season.
Clayton News Daily
Sabres ride positive vibes into matchup with Flames
Even though they are in different conferences, the parallels between the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres are obvious. As the teams prepare to meet Saturday afternoon at Buffalo, both squads are winless in their past two games and just outside a wild-card playoff spot. Most importantly, both teams are in...
Clayton News Daily
Austin FC sign F Will Bruin
Austin FC signed veteran free agent forward Will Bruin to a one-year contract on Friday. Financial terms were not announced, but the deal includes an option for the 2024 season. Bruin, 33, is entering his 13th MLS season, following six with Houston Dynamo FC (2011-2016) and six with Seattle Sounders...
