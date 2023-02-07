Read full article on original website
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.Joel EisenbergChicago, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Shoppers in Chicago Reeling After Walmart Announces Closure of Three StoresAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clayton News Daily
Trae Young, Hawks handle understaffed Suns
Trae Young collected 36 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to fuel the host Atlanta Hawks to a 116-107 victory over the short-handed Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Young made 10 of 18 field goals -- including 5 of 8 from 3-point range -- and 11 of 12 from the foul line. He recorded 20 points and 12 assists in the Hawks' 132-100 win in Phoenix on Feb. 1.
Clayton News Daily
Magic beat West-leading Nuggets with balanced effort
Wendell Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Cole Anthony and Bol Bol scored 17 apiece and the host Orlando Magic beat the Denver Nuggets 115-104 on Thursday night. Moritz Wagner scored 12 points, Paolo Banchero had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Suggs also scored 11 points and Franz Wagner added 10 points for Orlando. The Magic won for the third time in four games.
Clayton News Daily
Clippers, Bucks face off in wake of roster moves
A pair of teams with aspirations for deep playoff runs will meet Friday night when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, both teams made additions for the second half of the season before the NBA's trade deadline. The Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, via the Phoenix Suns, while the Clippers made sweeping changes.
Clayton News Daily
Spencer Dinwiddie stars in return to Brooklyn, Nets beat Bulls
Spencer Dinwiddie scored 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made his return to Brooklyn a successful one as the Nets pulled away down the stretch for a 116-105 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls Thursday night in New York. After being acquired along with Dorian Finney-Smith...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Clayton News Daily
Blazers, Thunder meet as trade deadline dust settles
Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder underwent significant changes at the NBA trade deadline. The new-look versions of both will at least start to be apparent Friday when the Blazers and Thunder meet in Portland. Despite being separated by just a half-game in the Western Conference standings...
Clayton News Daily
Bucks roll to win over LeBron James-less Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. The Bucks overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, blitzing the short-handed Lakers in...
Clayton News Daily
Hot at home, Heat take on ice-cold Rockets
The Miami Heat, who have won seven straight home games, are set to host the last-place Houston Rockets on Friday night. Miami is 18-9 at home this season, while Houston enters Thursday with the NBA's worst record (13-42) and is 5-22 on the road. The Heat have three elite scorers...
Clayton News Daily
Filip Zadina returns, scores winner as Wings edge Flames
Filip Zadina scored his first goal of the season after missing over three months as the host Detroit Red Wings edged the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday. Zadina was sidelined since early November by a foot injury before going on a rehab assignment last week. Dylan Larkin scored the other goal for Detroit, while Ville Husso made 35 saves.
Clayton News Daily
Vladimir Tarasenko set for Rangers debut vs. Kraken
For portions of the season, Patrick Kane was the marquee name linked to the New York Rangers in their search to boost an offense that ranked around the middle of the NHL pack. Instead of turning to the Chicago Blackhawks and getting Kane, the Rangers turned to another Midwestern city and acquired Vladimir Tarasenko and his expiring contract from the St. Louis Blues.
Clayton News Daily
Pair of Panthers score twice in victory over Sharks
Sam Reinhart scored twice, Eric Staal added two empty-net goals and the Florida Panthers beat the visiting San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night in Sunrise. Reinhart has 19 goals this season and six in his past eight games. Eetu Luostarinen led the Panthers in assists with two, and Florida killed off a late double-minor penalty.
Clayton News Daily
Red Wings ride momentum into two-game set vs. Canucks
Filip Zadina gave the Detroit Red Wings an offensive boost on Thursday. The Red Wings will look for more production from Zadina on Saturday afternoon when they open a home-and-home set against the visiting Vancouver Canucks. The teams will reconvene in Vancouver on Monday night. Playing in his first NHL...
