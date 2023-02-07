Read full article on original website
Riverside girls basketball wraps up undefeated WRC season in win over Madison
It wasn’t easy for the Riverside girls basketball team, but the Beavers accomplished their mission. Sparked by an 18-2 run to start the game, the visiting Beavers defeated Madison, 69-57, on Feb. 8 in the regular-season finale for both teams. The win clinches an undefeated Western Reserve Conference title...
Madison boys basketball: Junior JP Dragas claims all-time scoring mark in Blue Streaks history
It was another hot start for JP Dragas when he and Madison took the court against Perry on Feb. 8. After the end of the first quarter, the junior had all 10 of the Blue Streaks’ points. Dragas entered the game 28 points off of Scott Ferra’s mark of...
Player of the week spotlight: Kirtland’s Vince Carriero using lessons learned from bench a season ago
Vince Carriero came into this season with something to prove. After he saw only a few total minutes on the varsity team a year ago, he was going to run the point for the Hornets as a sophomore. Carriero has gone above and beyond this season as the Hornets have...
News-Herald players of the week for Feb. 9
On the court: Had a combined 19 points and 24 rebounds in a loss to Chardon and a win over Kenston. Her 18 rebounds against Chardon were a career-high. Also had two assists, two steals and one blocked shot for both games. Off the court: “Cam” also plays volleyball. One...
Mentor boys basketball rallies to win at Brunswick, clinches share of GCC
Bob Krizancic has been coaching long enough to know a good thing — on a basketball court — when he sees it. What he saw Feb. 7 at Brunswick in the fourth quarter of an 80-66 come-from-behind victory from his young Mentor boys basketball team was pretty darn good.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
PHOTOS: Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball, Feb. 7, 2023
Tim Phillis’ photos from Mentor-Brunswick boys basketball Feb. 7, 2023.
Guardians trade OF Will Benson to Reds for OF Justin Boyd
Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 21-year-old batted .203 in 73 at-bats for Class-A Daytona.
John Carroll men’s basketball in all-important NCAA D-III regional rankings
The fact John Carroll has been included in the NCAA’s first batch of Division III regional rankings is not a big surprise. What will continue to create some suspense is where exactly the No. 7-ranked and 19-2 Blue Streaks’ men’s basketball team are in those rankings. That’s...
H.S. Football: Brian Fox pulls stunner, leaves EC to coach Elyria
ELYRIA — Brian Fox is staying in the city but switching schools. Fox is leaving as coach of Elyria Catholic to lead Elyria High, The Chronicle-Telegram confirmed Tuesday. “We want to thank Coach Fox for everything he’s done for Elyria Catholic,” EC athletic director Jim Piazza said. “Not only on the football field but with our student body. He’s a great person.”
Mustard, Relish nailed in PED sting
CLEVELAND, OH - Authorities apprehended Cleveland Guardians Hot Dog Mascots Mustard Mustard and Rickey Relish last night as part of an FBI-coordinated drug sting. Upon breaking into the discarded bun that Mustard claims as a primary residence officers recovered the following substances banned by the Frankenfurter Racing Federation (FRF):. Deca...
Are we heading to a record high temperature Thursday afternoon in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - If you felt like you could have broken a sweat on Feb. 9, you aren’t alone. It’s one of the warmest early-February days to hit Cleveland in the last 50 years, something that is happening with increased frequency. But are we on track to break...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Suzin L's in Elyria temporarily closed after part of facade falls off
One of Northeast Ohio's favorite chocolate shops, Suzin L Chocolatier, is temporarily closed after a portion of its facade fell off Thursday.
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Mentor High School shines at DECA regional competition
Mentor High School hosted over 400 Northeast Ohio student competitors at the DECA regional competition in late January, and the hosts more than held their own. A total of 28 Marketing and Business Administration students from Mentor qualified for the upcoming state competition set for March 10-11 at the DECA Career Development Conference. That number represents a 33 percent increase from the previous year.
New Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Parma opening in time for Super Bowl parties: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens its doors tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 7402 Broadview Road in Parma. “Buffalo Wild Wings GO is relatively new to the Buffalo Wild Wings world,” said Rick Small, director of marketing for Grube Inc., which owns and operates Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the region.
Enjoy sweet treats at these Cleveland area chocolate shops
Several Cleveland area shops can satisfy your sweet tooth when you're craving a chocolaty treat. They offer everything from classic favorites to one-of-a-kind creations. The chocolate shops include:
