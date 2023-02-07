Read full article on original website
Grant County Man and his Dog Cheat Death
He's a very lucky man with a very lucky dog. A 70-year-old man from Ephrata was walking his dog Wednesday, February 8th at Billy Clapp Lake, which is between Wilson Creek and Soap Lake, when his dog ran out onto the ice and fell through. The man was attempting to rescue the dog and fell through the ice, as well.
200 pounds of copper wire stolen in Mesa
MESA, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect that stole 200 pounds of scrap copper wire from Big Bend Electric in Mesa. According to the FCSO the theft happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 9. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera and the FCSO...
Case of 2 Moses Lake men killed by homemade explosives hours apart remains unsolved
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two people were killed by explosions 10 hours apart in Grant County 14 years ago. One man, William Arleigh Walker, 69, was found dead from severe trauma to his neck and chest in his shop outside Moses Lake, Undersheriff John Turley said. The next day,...
Ephrata man and his dog rescued after falling through the ice at Billy Clapp Lake
Motorcyclist in Grant County falls asleep, crashes and tells WSP he laid there for days
VERNITA - One would think that falling asleep behind the handlebars of a motorcycle is difficult to do, but it reportedly happened to one rider in Grant County this week, according to Washington State Patrol. Trooper Collin Cumaravel told iFIBER ONE News that an Oregon man was traveling along SR...
Fire Destroys Grant County Home
A fire that tore through a home in the Grant County town of Warden is under investigation. The call for assistance came early Tuesday morning. "A Warden police officer located the fire and reported it to dispatch." District Four Fire Chief Kevin Whitaker said. When crews arrived, the home was...
UPDATE: missing Benton County man located
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7. The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing.
KPD, BC deputy prosecutor break down multiple DUI charges in Kennewick crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the consequences of driving under the influence, some who get arrested continue to drive intoxicated. Police say they can’t catch every drunk driver, but if someone is arrested for multiple DUIs, some bigger consequences come to play. According to Sgt. Matt Newton with the...
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
Moses Lake police Street Crimes detectives arrest suspected drug dealer
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man was arrested Monday on drug distribution charges in connection to a Moses Lake police Street Crimes Unit investigation. Shawn M. Miller, 35, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Moses Lake...
Motorcyclist crashes on the Hanford site. He may have laid there for days
He was found on the Grant County side of the bridge.
‘Suspicious’ Fire Torches Home near Warden, Total Loss
Grant County Fire investigators are searching for the cause of a large fire that gutted a home early Tuesday morning. The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Warden Police did not say what time the fire was detected, but it was early Tuesday morning. The home, located in the 21000 block...
Two hurt in wreck Tuesday evening on SR 26 in Othello
OTHELLO — Two people were taken to the hospital following a wreck Tuesday evening on state Route 26 in Othello. Eriberto Camacho, a 27-year-old Othello man, was driving a 2002 Acura MDX east on SR 26, approaching the intersection with South First Street. State troopers say he attempted to turn left onto First Street in front of a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.
Royal City man who mistook railroad tracks for a road while 'looking for bathroom' got stolen car stuck near Mesa
MESA - A Royal City man’s ill-fated attempt to ‘find a bathroom’ didn’t work out after deciding to drive atop railroad tracks instead of a road north of Mesa on Sunday. Franklin County deputies say 41-year-old Jose Miguel Escobedo-Ramos of Royal City was found in a...
Teen sentenced to 9 years in prison in Wenatchee drive-by shooting
WENATCHEE — A 17-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to more than nine years in prison in a drive-by shooting in August in Wenatchee. Angel Lara-Sedano, charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and tampering with a witness. A charge of drive-by shooting and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
2 Quincy police officers honored for saving woman from burning home on Jan. 10
QUINCY — Two Quincy police officers were honored this week for saving a woman who was trapped in a house engulfed in flames on Jan. 10. Detective Jazzlynn Silva and officer Stephen Harder were recognized by the police department and Grant County Fire District 3 during this week’s city council meeting. Police Chief Kieth Siebert presented the two officers with the department’s Valor award for going above and beyond the call of duty.
Moses Lake Police Bust Prolific Theft-Fencing Suspect
Moses Lake Police say this suspect is turning out to be rather prolific at this crime. Woman busted for selling stolen high-end tools online. Over the weekend, Moses Lake Police apprehended 33-year-old Brittney Watson (hometown not given) following diligent work with a Moses Lake business. According to the MLPD:. "Our...
Man gets nearly 5 years in prison for threatening to kill Ephrata Walmart employee during theft
EPHRATA — An Everett man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for threatening to shoot an Ephrata Walmart employee while stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise. Jonathan J. Mengle, 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and felony eluding, according to court...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 7, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
