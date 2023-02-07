Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out
Russell Westbrook landed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday as part of a three-team trade, but the expectation is that he will be bought out. Should the Jazz agree to a buyout with Westbrook, the veteran guard is reportedly eyeing two teams. Westbrook has interest in joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, Law... The post Report: Russell Westbrook interested in 2 teams if bought out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clippers, Bucks face off in wake of roster moves
A pair of teams with aspirations for deep playoff runs will meet Friday night when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Milwaukee Bucks. On Thursday, both teams made additions for the second half of the season before the NBA's trade deadline. The Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from the Brooklyn Nets, via the Phoenix Suns, while the Clippers made sweeping changes.
Injury replacements named for NBA All-Star Game
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors were selected Friday by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for next weekend's All-Star Game. They will step in for the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson of the New...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
With trade madness behind them, Suns ready for Pacers
The sputtering Indiana Pacers welcome the new-look Suns to Indianapolis on Friday, as Phoenix concludes its five-game Eastern Conference road swing with a renewed outlook on the season. The Suns suffered their first defeat of the road trip on Thursday, 116-107 to Atlanta. The loss -- just the third over...
Bucks roll to win over LeBron James-less Lakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. The Bucks overcame an eight-point halftime deficit, blitzing the short-handed Lakers in...
NBA roundup: Bucks win ninth straight as Lakers rest LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks matched their longest winning streak of the season with a ninth consecutive victory, beating the host Los Angeles Lakers 115-106 on Thursday. Khris Middleton scored 22 points off the Milwaukee bench, and Jrue Holiday...
Nets' Cam Thomas fined $40K for anti-gay remark
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 for using "derogatory and disparaging language" during a live television interview, the NBA announced Friday. Thomas' comments came during TNT's on-court interview alongside new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie following Brooklyn's 116-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. On Tuesday, Dinwiddie joked with...
Austin FC sign F Will Bruin
Austin FC signed veteran free agent forward Will Bruin to a one-year contract on Friday. Financial terms were not announced, but the deal includes an option for the 2024 season. Bruin, 33, is entering his 13th MLS season, following six with Houston Dynamo FC (2011-2016) and six with Seattle Sounders...
