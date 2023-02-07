Gordon Ramsay, Nyseha Arrington and Richard Blais are back in Las Vegas on the set of Next Level Chef for a second season of the three-tier cooking competition. For the uninitiated, each of the three floors of the set contains a different kitchen environment from the best of the best equipment and ingredients on the top level to the most basic on the bottom level, all to demonstrate Gordon’s belief that the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO