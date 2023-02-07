Read full article on original website
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Potential New Boyfriend Revealed — See the Pics!
Who is Christine Brown's new boyfriend? 'Sister Wives' fans do some digging and think they found Christine's new man. Here's is everything we know about the potential boyfriend.
Clayton News Daily
Gordon Ramsay Reveals the Most Challenging Part for Cooks on 'Next Level Chef' Season 2
Gordon Ramsay, Nyseha Arrington and Richard Blais are back in Las Vegas on the set of Next Level Chef for a second season of the three-tier cooking competition. For the uninitiated, each of the three floors of the set contains a different kitchen environment from the best of the best equipment and ingredients on the top level to the most basic on the bottom level, all to demonstrate Gordon’s belief that the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!
Clayton News Daily
Review: In 'Somebody I Used to Know,' Alison Brie makes a mess of everything
Alison Brie plays an anti-hero (she's the problem, it's her) in "Somebody I Used to Know," a thorny romantic comedy about moving on, falling apart and letting go, sometimes not in that order. Brie is Ally, a reality TV producer in Los Angeles who is barely scraping by — her...
Clayton News Daily
He's a Proud Girl Dad! Everything You Need to Know About Channing Tatum as a Father
Channing Tatum not only wears costumes on the silver screen as one of Hollywood's biggest stars, most recently in Magic Mike: The Last Dance, Dog and The Lost City. At home, he also loves to dress up for some quality dad-daughter playtime with his 9-year-old, Everly. "I paint my face, I wear tutus—rarely am I around the house without some sort of costume on," the She's the Man actor confessed to Parents in 2021.
