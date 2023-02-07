McKeesport area churches host prayer services following officer's shooting death

Several McKeesport area churches opened their doors to all who would come and pray for the city Monday night following the fatal shooting of a police officer and wounding of another.

Mary, Mother of God Parish has four churches in the area including St. Patrick Church along 32nd Street.

The Rev. Terry O’Connor led a prayer service there attended by about 100 people that was also livestreamed.

“Grief shared is grief lessened,” O’Connor said.

The grief that was shared was for the family of Officer Sean Sluganski, 32, of McKeesport. He was shot while responding to a domestic incident early Monday afternoon.

Sluganski died at UPMC McKeesport. Patrolman Charles Thomas Jr. was also shot and was recovering at home, according to McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer.

Johnathan Jermia Morris, 31, of McKeesport, faces charges of homicide, aggravated assault, assault of a law-enforcement officer and two counts of attempted homicide, according to court papers.

Sluganski had been on the force for two years and Thomas four years.

O’Connor said he and the Rev. Adam Porter went to the shooting scene prior to the prayer service and saw bullet damage to a windshield of a police car.

“It’s really striking to be right there to see that,” O’Connor said. “When we got back, we started hearing more of the details. It’s just a sad day. You see that on TV, but when you see that in person it’s like wow. It really cuts through your body to see this stuff.

“We have wonderful amazing people and it’s just sad to see that kind of senseless violence”

The service featured times of silent prayer, Eucharistic Adoration and reflection separated by hymns.

Parishioner Patty Andrews grew up in McKeesport and lives nearby in White Oak. She was among those who participated in person at St. Patrick.

“I’ve been crying all day,” she said. “This helps so much.”

City Administrator Tom Maglicco was also at St. Patrick. He commended the parish and Beulah Park United Methodist Church in McKeesport for hosting services.

“I felt really empty and lost and searching for answers,” Maglicco said. “That’s the time we hold on to our faith and gravitate toward our faith. … Father Terry’s words earlier at Mass, in his scripture, he talked about people laying down their lives for their friends.

“(Our officers) are peacemakers. They’re out here in this community trying to hold things together for us so we can enjoy our lives. I knew Chuck a lot more (than Sean), just two great guys (and) two wonderful officers. Our prayers and thoughts to out to their families and Chuck’s full recovery.”

State Sen. Jim Brewster, who previously served as McKeesport mayor, visited the area Monday afternoon and then spoke in the evening at Beulah Park United Methodist Church.

Brewster knows Officer Thomas, who has been on the force longer, well and he knew Sluganski, he said.

Sluganski’s death is the fourth of a police officer killed in the line of duty in his jurisdictions since he’s held public office, he said.

“It’s just so difficult when you see the family,” he said. “People take for granted that these men and women who put on the badge — that they’re going to go home each night.”

O’Connor shook hands and hugged many attendees as they walked out after the service. He said he wants them and everyone impacted by the tragedy to remain hopeful.

“I’m honored to be pastor at these times where we can open the church up to not only Catholics, but anybody that wants to come in here and be uplifted by the hope that comes with the Gospel,” he said. “The hope of following Jesus. There’s always hope when he’s around.”

