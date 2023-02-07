ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsway's smaller lineup comes up big, advances to South Jersey Group 5 final

By Tom McGurk, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON TWP. – Less turned out to be a lot more for the Kingsway Regional High School wrestling team on Monday night.

The Dragons unveiled a revamped lineup with most of the lower half dropping down a weight class. The strategy produced the desired result – two postseason wins, including a revenge 39-22 victory against Washington Township in the South Jersey Group 5 semifinal round.

Kingsway had been counting down the days for a rematch following a 38-32 setback on Jan. 11.

“This is the one we came for,” said Kingsway head coach Mike Barikian, who celebrated his 100 th career win against Eastern in the first round, but was certainly more happy with win No. 101 against Washington Twp.. “Losing earlier this year, it meant something to this community and to these kids. This was the date they had circled on the calendar and were ready to be at full strength.”

Senior DJ DiPietro certainly remembered what happened last time. He didn’t like it one bit.

“They were jumping around in our gym; we needed to get them back,” said DiPietro. “We definitely knew we’d meet them again and we’ve been preparing for this match.”

More: Who were the shining stars in South Jersey girls' basketball for first week of Feb.?

Part of that preparation was getting the lineup to its ideal form, which included dropping Nathan Taylor to 126, where he placed third in the state last season. Taylor wrestled at 126 in mid-January at the Escape the Rock tournament in Pennsylvania, but hadn’t taken the mat since Jan. 20.

DiPietro also dropped to 138, where he said he will go for the individual tournament, which starts with district competition on Feb. 18.

“We were covering another weight (class) that we weren’t able to cover before when we faced them before,” said Barikian, not exactly a fan of the state’s weight descent plan which he believes has caused problems for his team as well as many others throughout the Garden State.

“With what the NJSIAA has done implementing descent plans, what are you going to do? The (individual) postseason is in a week and change. As far as strategy is concerned, unless you have extra bodies, there's really not a lot you can do at this point. I can’t bump a guy up two weight classes and do anything crazy.”

Kingsway’s lower weights came out hungry, especially Brendan Callahan. The senior wrestled at 132 against Washington Township again, but he produced a different result this time around against Jackson Hoopes. A last-second reversal gave Hoopes a 2-1 win in the first meeting while Callahan used a second-period reversal and fought off a late Hoopes attempt for a 2-0 win. Callahan also rallied for a 10-9 win over Eastern's Gavin Haegele in the opening round - taking down the No. 2- and No. 3-ranked wrestlers at 132 by The Mat Pack.

“It’s been in the back of my mind ever since we lost that meet, it was a rough night,” Callahan said. “I knew we would see them again and I had to be ready to go.”

Kingsway (16-8) earned a return trip to Southern Regional for Wednesday’s sectional final. The Dragons dropped a 28-23 decision in last winter’s title meet.

“Show up and go wrestle, that’s what we’re going to do,” Barikian said.

“I think we’re producing a tough lineup,” DiPietro said “We’re putting it together when we need it.”

Vineland’s record V

The Fighting Clan punched their ticket to the postseason for the first time in 34 years and their 17 wins were the most in the 76-year history, surpassing the old mark of 16 set in 1988.

Vineland’s stay in the tournament didn’t last long as it suffered a 66-12 loss to Washington Township (24-2), but the experience helped set the tone for the future, according to head coach Jake Homiak.

“It’s huge,” he said. “ ... Getting back next year is certainly going to be a challenge, but it’s something we will have as one of our goals.”

Breon Badger, a senior who is wrestling for Vineland for the first time this season following a transfer from Delsea, won his 20 th bout with a 6-2 decision against Mario Huggins. He’s 17-2 over his last 19 bouts.

Kingsway 39, Washington Twp. 22

126: Nathan Taylor, K, tech. fall Robert DuCoin, 17-2, 3:37; 132: Brendan Callahan, K, d. Jackson Hoopes, 2-0; 138: DJ DiPietro, K,, d. Tyler Lucia, 5-0; 144: Tommy DiPietro, K, tech fall Chaz Melton, 17-1, 5:54; 150: Sean Kirwin, K, tech fall Michael Horn, 16-1, 4:54; 157: Ben Dryden, K, tech fall Justin Hatton, 21-6, 5:55; 165: James Henhaffer, WT, p. Jack Gelato, 1:27; 175: Dan Wilson, WT, md. Joseph Leone, 12-4; 190: Luke VanBrill, K, p. Andrew Osborn, 1:06; 215: Christopher San Paolo, K, md. Nate Leone, 15-5; 285: Shane Tait, WT, d. Leonard Mears, 7-4; 106: Colton Hagerty, WT, d. Jason Meola, 7-1; 113: Christian Hoopes, WT, p. Tyler Capra, 0:39; 120: Nathan Labonski, K, d. Dylan Hetzel, 6-2.

Tom McGurk is a regional sports editor for the Courier-Post, The Daily Journal and Burlington County Times, covering South Jersey sports for over 30 years. If you have a sports story that needs to be told, contact him at (856) 486-2420 or email tmcgurk@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @McGurkSports. Help support local journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Kingsway's smaller lineup comes up big, advances to South Jersey Group 5 final

