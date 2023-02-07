ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Saint Louis, MS

WKRG News 5

Fentanyl dealer sentenced after death at Keesler Air Force Base

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) –  A Biloxi man was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to a charge connected to the death of an airman. Dean Fender, 26, was ordered to serve 36 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Court judge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Fender pleaded guilty to […]
WLOX

First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday ribbon-cutting event officially welcomed the first medical marijuana dispensary to Ocean Springs. Co-owner Evan Daily has been in the medical marijuana business since 2020. He said he is bringing that knowledge into the new dispensary located on Marks Road. “The second I stepped...
WWL

New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
WLOX

Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members. This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave. “The tree...
WLOX

Pass Christian PD asking for help naming new K9 puppy

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in naming their new K9 puppy. The post said the puppy is a British Labrador Retriever from a champion bloodline and “has already shown his desire to serve in Law Enforcement for his local community.”
WKRG News 5

Lucedale bringing back state inmates to fill worker shortage

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions. Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail […]
WLOX

Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
WLOX

Black History Month: The Pleasant Reed Home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, we’re highlight the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. “It’s apart of history that everyone should know,” said historian Isaiah Edwards. “Everyone should realize how far we come as a Black race.
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
