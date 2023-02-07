Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Drug dealer connected to fatal wreck at Keesler sentenced on fentanyl charges
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, Dean Carlin Fender, 26, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in the U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court documents, during the investigation into the death of an airman at Keesler Air Force Base, a...
Another animal tranquilizer drug making way to the streets
Health warning: New drug making its way from the Northeast into the South. It’s a drug used primarily for horses and cattle. Now it’s finding its way into street drugs being combined with cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Fentanyl dealer sentenced after death at Keesler Air Force Base
GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – A Biloxi man was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9 after pleading guilty to a charge connected to the death of an airman. Dean Fender, 26, was ordered to serve 36 months in federal prison by a U.S. District Court judge for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Fender pleaded guilty to […]
NOLA.com
St. Tammany to hold support groups for those grieving loved ones lost to drug overdose
A partnership between the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, the National Association for Mental Illness and the Florida Parishes Human Services Authority is offering a grief-support program for those who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses. The first meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Mandeville area, the coroner’s office said.
WLOX
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Wednesday ribbon-cutting event officially welcomed the first medical marijuana dispensary to Ocean Springs. Co-owner Evan Daily has been in the medical marijuana business since 2020. He said he is bringing that knowledge into the new dispensary located on Marks Road. “The second I stepped...
New "tranq" drug on the rise in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — There's a new health warning. A drug that is used frequently in horses and cattle, is being mixed with already dangerous street drugs. And with this one, the overdose reversal drug doesn't work. There's yet another drug on the streets concerning doctors and officials. Xylazine, also...
WLOX
Mississippi Sound Coalition seeks community support over diversion projects
Stephanie Poole highlights the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. The national competition happens in Washington D.C. this April. In the Kitchen with Jia. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. If you're having a sweet tooth, Jia at The Beau Rivage has...
WLOX
Long Beach residents continue fight to keep oak tree alive
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - During a board meeting on Thursday, concerned residents spoke about a historic tree and what it means to community members. This comes after the Board of Alderman previously considered the trees being removed for a new boutique hotel development on Jeff Davis Ave. “The tree...
WLOX
Pass Christian PD asking for help naming new K9 puppy
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pass Christian Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday morning asking for the public’s help in naming their new K9 puppy. The post said the puppy is a British Labrador Retriever from a champion bloodline and “has already shown his desire to serve in Law Enforcement for his local community.”
Coroner concerned after 3 overdose deaths in 24 hours in St. Tammany
In a 24-hour period over the weekend, three men in their 30s died from suspected drug overdoses in St. Tammany Parish. Investigators suspect fentanyl.
Lucedale bringing back state inmates to fill worker shortage
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The City of Lucedale is turning to state inmates cleared for work release to fill gaps created by vacant positions. Mayor Doug Lee first approached the George County Board of Supervisors in September to ask about receiving inmates. Supervisors offered the city a block of 24 beds in the regional jail […]
WLOX
Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
WLOX
Black History Month: The Pleasant Reed Home
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, we’re highlight the story of a hardworking man who developed a better life for his family and community. “It’s apart of history that everyone should know,” said historian Isaiah Edwards. “Everyone should realize how far we come as a Black race.
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. ...
3 dead in St. Tammany with suspected overdoses from tainted fentanyl
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — An illegal drug now being sold on the Northshore can kill you. Over the weekend the parish's coroner believes it claimed the lives of three people in 24 hours in St. Tammany. “I have seen this clinical presentation over and over and over again...
Mississippi Press
Two men each sentenced to 20 years in prison in pair of Ocean Springs armed robberies
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Two Ocean Springs men were sentenced to a total of 30 years for a pair of armed robberies at two different gas stations in the Ocean Springs area in April 2021. Gywan Ladarius Willis, 28, and Alfonzo Lavente Taylor, 34, appeared before Jackson County Judge Keith Miller...
‘We can’t continue to live like this’ – Haunting 911 call before family found dead
HARVEY, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said a haunting message to the 911 system foretold a horrific scene at a home in Harvey early Thursday. “We can’t continue to live like this,” Lopinto said the man leaving the message said. “You’ll find four bodies when you get here.”
WDSU
Covington priest, parishioner murdered days after accused killer violated parole
COVINGTON, La. — WDSU Investigates has obtained new information about a crime that shocked the region. The investigation revealed new details that involve the horrific murders of well-known Northshore Pastor Otis Young and parishioner Ruth Prats. The accused killer, Antonio Tyson, was let out of a prison last August...
‘In over his head’ | Wanted St. Tammany man rescued, arrested after failed escape attempt
"You can run; you can hide; you can even attempt to swim across a bayou, but what you can’t do is get away from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies."
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
Comments / 0