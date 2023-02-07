ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Composer with Borderland ties wins Grammy for work on Disney’s ‘Encanto’

By Dave Burge
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – The 2023 Grammy Awards had a little bit of Borderland flavor.

Germaine Franco, who spent part of her childhood in El Paso and attended Irvin High, took home a Grammy for “Best Score Soundtrack”  for her work on the Colombia-inspired Disney movie “Encanto.”

Franco had been nominated for an Oscar last year for her work on “Encanto.”

Her Grammy win this year made her the first woman of color to win in this category, according to numerous sources.

In 2018, Univision named her as one as one of 15 “Latinas Who are Changing the World As We Know It.”

