Manton, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Glen Lake's twin towers talk incredible win streak, push towards postseason

LEELANAU COUNTY -- The Glen Lake Lakers boy's basketball program is running on all cylinders right now and a big reason why is their two seniors in the middle. Luke Hazelton and Neil Ihme have had a huge impact on what is already a very loaded Laker team that has them on a 14-game win streak and holding a three-game lead in the Northwest Conference standings.
MAPLE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

TC West gets second straight BNC shutout in win over Petoskey

TRAVERSE CITY -- Traverse City West's hockey team has played impressively as of late. After getting a mercy win over Gaylord in the Big North Conference schedules last week the Titans did more of the same on Wednesday night. West got an 8-0 win over Petoskey with Reece Robertson scoring...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City's ice rink closes due to warm weather

BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It may still be winter on the calendar, but winter activities are feeling the heat. Boyne City's Avalanche Park ice rink had to close this week due to warm weather turning it into a puddle. The rink opened up at the beginning of February, but...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities search for missing Muskegon man

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. Alexander Morse, from Muskegon, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Friday walking away from a residence in the Village of Thompsonville, the sheriff's office said in an email. "There are...
MUSKEGON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

47th annual Vasa Festival of Races to look different this year

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- This year's 47th annual North American Vasa Festival of Races is going to look a little bit different. "The race is still on, it's just going to be restructured a little bit," said Vasa Board of Directors Vice President Brian Beauchamp. As of Monday,...
UpNorthLive.com

Nice day Wednesday, not so nice day expected tomorrow

Today's a good day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Highs will range from 35 to 42 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 35 to 48 degrees in the northern Lower. Wind will be 5 to 15 mph mainly from the south. And we'll get some sunshine.
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Coast Guard suspends search for missing ice climber

MUNISING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that it has suspended a search for a missing ice climber who fell from a cliff at the Pictured Rocks National Lakseshore. The Coast Guard said report was issued at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday that a 31-year-old man had fallen...
GAYLORD, MI
Morning Sun

3 local dairy farms earn national honors

Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
BLANCHARD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Update on Michigan nurses' contract negotiations

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- An update has been provided by the Michigan Nurses Association regarding contract negotiations between nurses and MyMichigan Alma. Last month, nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central in Mt. Pleasant voted in favor of giving their elected RN bargaining team the ability to call for a strike.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Astronaut to speak in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A former astronaut and University of Michigan professor will speak at the Experimental Aircraft Assocation in Traverse City. Tony England was a mission scientist for Apollos 13 and 16 and the youngest member of NASA's 6th Group of Astronauts. England's talk is open to the...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Benzonia man found guilty of sending threatening emails to judge

BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Benzonia man charged with sending threatening, harassing and intimidating emails to the 19th Circuit Court Administrator has been found guilty. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Ryan King, 43, was found guilty of malicious use of telecommunications service and using a computer to commit...
BENZONIA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crisis in the Classroom: Educators discuss possible staff shortage solution

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nationwide and right here in northern Michigan, schools are struggling to find enough staff. But a conversation has been started in our communities on how to solve the issue. Many schools are left wondering where they might find their next teacher, school counselor, principal,...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Non-profit that feeds families working to serve more people

LEELANAU & GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Leelanau County, the Cash in on Kindness initiative takes donations collected from Leelanau Sands Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Turtle Creek Casino and gives it back to organizations impacting the community. January's Cash in on Kindness initiative is donating...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

