A look at how warmer winter weather impacts hibernating bears
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the winter, black bears go into hibernation in northern Michigan. But this year, it's a little different because of the warmer winter we have had. Bears typically enter their dens in December and come out by late March or early April. "The whole point...
St. Francis wins key OT meeting with Elk Rapids for Lake Michigan lead
ANTRIM COUNTY -- The top spot in the Lake Michigan Conference girls basketball race was up for grabs Thursday night. Elk Rapids and Traverse City St. Francis entered the game with just one loss apiece in conference and it would take overtime to determine who would stay at the top.
Boyne City's ice rink closes due to warm weather
BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It may still be winter on the calendar, but winter activities are feeling the heat. Boyne City's Avalanche Park ice rink had to close this week due to warm weather turning it into a puddle. The rink opened up at the beginning of February, but...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing ice climber
MUNISING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday that it has suspended a search for a missing ice climber who fell from a cliff at the Pictured Rocks National Lakseshore. The Coast Guard said report was issued at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday that a 31-year-old man had fallen...
Groups respond to Gov. Whitmer's 2024 budget proposal
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple groups have issued statements in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's 2024 budget proposal. On Wednesday, Gov. Whitmer proposed a $79 billion budget that aims to substantially invest in schools and public health while cutting taxes for the state's retirees and low-income households. Unveiled in a joint...
Authorities search for missing Muskegon man
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Benzie County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing person. Alexander Morse, from Muskegon, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Friday walking away from a residence in the Village of Thompsonville, the sheriff's office said in an email. "There are...
Non-profit that feeds families working to serve more people
LEELANAU & GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTIES, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Leelanau County, the Cash in on Kindness initiative takes donations collected from Leelanau Sands Casino, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, and Turtle Creek Casino and gives it back to organizations impacting the community. January's Cash in on Kindness initiative is donating...
Michigan Senate vote to get rid of third grade reading retention plan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Senate voted Wednesday to repeal a section of a Gov. Rick Snyder-era law that was seen as a way to ensure elementary students stayed on the right reading path. The vote, 22-16, approved SB 12, introduced by Sen. Dayna Polehanki , D-Livonia, taking the next...
47th annual Vasa Festival of Races to look different this year
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- This year's 47th annual North American Vasa Festival of Races is going to look a little bit different. "The race is still on, it's just going to be restructured a little bit," said Vasa Board of Directors Vice President Brian Beauchamp. As of Monday,...
Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
Veterans honored at annual Cadillac Salute to Service game
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It doesn't have to be a federal holiday to honor and show appreciation for our veterans. Tuesday night's girls basketball game wasn't so much a matchup between Cadillac and Kingsley, it was between honor and freedom. "It’s a thank you to them because we don’t...
Public comment to end on proposal to expand Camp Grayling
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After months of meetings, debate, protests and explanations, the Camp Grayling expansion proposal is nearing a deadline. The DNR will end public input on the proposal at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Comments can be submitted by sending an email to DNR-Camp-Grayling@Michigan.gov, or by opening...
Charlevoix welcomes first ever female police chief
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Charlevoix has a new police chief; the first ever woman to serve in that role. Chief Jill McDonnell officially began on Monday following former Police Chief Gerard Doan's retirement. According to city-released documents, Doan retired amid an investigation into his conduct as...
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
Donations continue to pour in for family after daughter dies in fire
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Donations are continuing to pour in for the Kritzman family, who lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella in a house fire last month. “They're transitioning between housing so they're moving from more of a hotel stay kind of thing into a temporary housing," said Katy Xenakis-Makowski, superintendent at Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools.
Crisis in the Classroom: Educators discuss possible staff shortage solution
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nationwide and right here in northern Michigan, schools are struggling to find enough staff. But a conversation has been started in our communities on how to solve the issue. Many schools are left wondering where they might find their next teacher, school counselor, principal,...
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
Woman arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $30K from vulnerable relative
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Frederic woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a vulnerable family member and sending it to a “boyfriend” she met online. Michigan State Police Troopers said Elaine Baldwin, 67, allegedly stole nearly $30,000 and sent it in cash and gift...
Veterans Affairs office warns of PACT Act scams
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Antrim County Veterans Affairs Office is warning veterans and families about scammers targeting those eligible for benefits under the PACT Act. “These people, they've given everything. They sign the dotted line to help protect everybody in the nation," said Brandon Corbin, director of the...
Person of interest in Heather Kelley case is her boyfriend, family says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The person of interest in relation to a Portage mother's disappearance is the woman's on-and-off boyfriend, her family confirmed Thursday. The boyfriend had just gotten out of federal prison in summer 2022, according to Heather Kelley's family. The individual is in custody on an unrelated charge, police said.
