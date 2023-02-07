Read full article on original website
One winning ticket sold for $754 million Powerball jackpot
Des Moines, Iowa — Someone in Washington state overcame huge odds Monday night to win the $754 million Powerball jackpot, the game's website says.The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022, in the 34th drawing since.That winless streak enabled the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.The $754 million jackpot Monday is for a winner opting for an annuity paid over 29 years. Higher interest rates have enabled annuity payments...
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington's Lottery reveals where winning $754.6 million Powerball ticket was sold
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The winning ticket for the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot—the fifth largest in history—was sold at a Western Washington grocery store, the state lottery confirmed Monday. According to Washington's Lottery, the big ticket was sold at the Fred Meyer in Auburn, located at 801 Auburn...
New York man wins $100,000 lottery prize while visiting Maryland
A New York man found a visit to his cousin in Maryland to be a profitable vacation when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Cedar Rapids Man Wins BIG Money with Scratch Ticket
The state of Iowa has seen some huge paydays over the last week and we've got another one to add to the list. The month of February has been very kind to lottery players, especially those buying scratch tickets. I know it's only February 7 but just look at this:
Florida Woman Wins $1M From The Gas Station
Congratulations To Joana Marcelle from Coconut Creek Florida! She just won $1M After Claiming her winning Powerball ticket from October of 2022. The Florida Lottery tells us Marcelle won the 3rd place prize from the October 10th drawing. Her ticket matched all five white balls but did not match the final red ball.
Winning $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In CT
Although the massive $754.6 million jackpot eluded the Nutmeg State, one lucky winner in Connecticut still won a whopping $100,000 from their prize-winning ticket. The winning ticket sold in Connecticut for the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing was actually worth $50,000, but the prize was doubled because of a Power Play. The $100,000 prize was the highest amount won in the state for Monday's drawing, CT Lottery announced.
Powerball ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $747M.
The $1 million Powerball lottery ticket sold in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a deli in Middlesex County. The lucky winner bought the second-prize ticket at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It matched...
$1 Million Powerball Winners: 3 Tickets Sold In NY, Including 2 In Nassau County
Five Powerball tickets, including three in New York, matched all five numbers to win $1 million. Two of the NY winners are on Long Island, both in Nassau County:. Barefoot Peddler at 37 Glen Cove Rd. in Greenvale. Farmingdale Petroleum at 400 South Oyster Bay Rd. in Hickville. The other...
$2M settlement for NJ man wrongly imprisoned for 24 years
TRENTON — A New Jersey man wrongfully imprisoned for 24 years before having his murder conviction overturned has received a $2 million settlement. As first reported by John Paff of TransparencyNJ, Jean L. Dorval reached a settlement with the state last year from a lawsuit filed in 2020. The amount was detailed in an unconditional release notarized in April.
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $100K At Burlington Wawa
There were two third-tier New Jersey Lottery winners in the Powerball drawing, winning prizes of $100,000 and $50,000. Their tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball on Monday, Feb. 6. One Washington state Lottery player won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning NJ tickets were...
Jackpot-Winning $750K 'Multi-Match' Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Area Convenience Store
One lucky Maryland Lottery player has a $750,000 ticket burning a hole in their pocket and may not even know it.The Maryland Lottery is looking for a “Multi-Match” player who won an estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Jan. 6 drawing that was sold at Royal Farms on Lark Brown Drive in Elkridge…
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
NJ SNAP food stamp benefits are going up — are you eligible?
SNAP benefits are going up in New Jersey – do you qualify?. The new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program monthly minimum is $95. The increase comes as federal emergency SNAP benefits come to an end. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation A5086 that raises minimum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
N.J. reports 1,070 COVID cases, 7 deaths
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,070 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,147 — down 10% from a week ago and down 46% from a month ago. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.93. A...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.4 million sold in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — There's a new millionaire in Dickson City. So, check those Cash 5 tickets!. The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday — 06, 13, 19, 32, 37 — to win more than $1.4 million!. The winning...
IRS to New Jersey taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet
NEW JERSEY - If you live in New Jersey or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. Last year, 19 states offered diverse programs that...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
