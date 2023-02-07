ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Body found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington

A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening weather forecast: 2/9/2023. Whoosh! The wind was...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires

The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington

WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Golden alert issued for Richmond man

Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, is actively investigating a missing person investigation in Madison County. A Golden Alert has been issued for Gerald W. Williams, 62, of Richmond, KY. Mr. Williams suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County just before 6:30 p.m. this evening Thursday February 9. It is believed that Williams left his residence on foot, and he is described as a white male, 5’4’’ tall, roughly 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and a Texas Roadhouse hat.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISN

A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
garrardcentralrecord.com

Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg. Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Coroner identifies body found near water tank in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man whose body was found near a water tank tower by workers in Lexington has been released. The coroner says the man has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Randall Slone of Lexington. Slone’s body was found on Kilrush Drive off Alexandria Drive...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy