fox56news.com
Body found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington
A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. A decomposing body was found near Kilrush Drive in Lexington Wednesday. Bill to remove sales tax from feminine hygeine products …. House Bill 142 was introduced to the committee on Wednesday. Evening weather forecast: 2/9/2023. Whoosh! The wind was...
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
fox56news.com
Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight fires
The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. Madison County fire crews respond to 2 overnight …. The first was an abandoned house in Richmond, the second, a home in Berea. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are...
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Man seriously hurt after being hit by car in Lexington
WATCH | Vending machine with free life-saving drug placed in Madison Co. jail. A life-saving drug is now available for free from a vending machine in the Madison County Detention Center. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 8 hours ago. WATCH | Senate panel passes controversial bill dealing with LGBTQ...
wbontv.com
Golden alert issued for Richmond man
Kentucky State Police, Post 7, Richmond, is actively investigating a missing person investigation in Madison County. A Golden Alert has been issued for Gerald W. Williams, 62, of Richmond, KY. Mr. Williams suffers from an intellectual disability and was last seen in the area of Pleasure Drive in Madison County just before 6:30 p.m. this evening Thursday February 9. It is believed that Williams left his residence on foot, and he is described as a white male, 5’4’’ tall, roughly 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark green zip-up jacket and a Texas Roadhouse hat.
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why are there wooden guard rails on US 68 from Paris to Lexington?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a road thousands of our viewers drive every day, and one of them had a question about why it looks the way it does. For today’s Good Question, Keith asks, Why are there wooden guard rails on the road from Paris to Lexington on U.S. 68?
WISN
A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Lexington Salvation Army collecting items for victims of Turkey-Syria earthquake
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Around the globe, U.S. rescue teams have joined crews along the Turkish and Syrian border following this week’s massive earthquake. Workers are digging through the rubble for a fourth straight day, looking for any signs of life. The Salvation Army in Lexington has played a...
garrardcentralrecord.com
Kentucky Crafted Market returns to Kentucky Horse Park March 11-12
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 6, 2023) — The Kentucky Crafted Market, the Kentucky Arts Council’s showcase event, featuring the best visual art and craft in the commonwealth, will return March 11-12 to the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Lexington. This year’s event marks the 40th anniversary of...
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
WKYT 27
High winds potentially to blame for part of Lexington building collapsing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High winds may have played a role in part of a building in Lexington collapsing. Fire officials say it happened early Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of Trade Street. They say the street-side façade of a building collapsed, potentially due to the high winds.
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Students from across Kentucky sing 'National Anthem' in Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Choir students from schools across Kentucky earned widespread applause when they sang the National Anthem inside a downtown Louisville hotel this week. The performance, which has become an annual tradition, took place at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. The students were in town for the Kentucky Music...
Persistent Injuries Pose Significant and Familiar Issue for Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — With seven games left in the regular season, Kentucky basketball is fighting for its NCAA Tournament life, reeling after a 15-point loss at home to Arkansas on Tuesday. The Wildcats entered the 2022-23 campaign as the No. 4 team in the nation, as coach John Calipari had ...
WKYT 27
Pickup truck crashes into Lexington restaurant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pickup truck crashed into a building in Lexington. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the Arby’s on Plaudit Place in Hamburg. Police say the driver had a medical emergency that caused the crash. No serious injuries were reported. The driver was transported to the hospital.
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies body found near water tank in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man whose body was found near a water tank tower by workers in Lexington has been released. The coroner says the man has been identified as 55-year-old Gary Randall Slone of Lexington. Slone’s body was found on Kilrush Drive off Alexandria Drive...
