Camden, NJ

Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Caldwell outlasts Millburn in overtime - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot scored 27 points in Caldwell’s 48-46 overtime victory over Millburn in Millburn. Mike Zamloot added nine points for Caldwell (18-3). For Millburn (10-10), Noah Ravitz had 18 points and Ryan Cubert added 12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Vernon takes Belvidere - Girls basketball recap

Grace Dobrzynski went 10 of 14 from the line in her 15 points as Vernon won on the road, 47-39, over Belvidere. Lauren Waschek added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Vernon (14-6), which led 22-16 at the half and finished with a 14-5 run in the final frame. Belvidere...
Bloomfield holds off Nutley - Boys basketball recap

Shayne Hinton scored 21 points to lead Bloomfield as it defeated Nutley 58-51 in Nutley. Bloomfield (6-16) trailed 29-22 at the half, but outscored Nutley 36-22 in the second half, including an 18-8 run in the fourth quarter. Uche Anyanwu also had 18 points. Nutley falls to 7-17 this season...
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
