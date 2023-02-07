Read full article on original website
Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Caldwell outlasts Millburn in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Ray Zamloot scored 27 points in Caldwell’s 48-46 overtime victory over Millburn in Millburn. Mike Zamloot added nine points for Caldwell (18-3). For Millburn (10-10), Noah Ravitz had 18 points and Ryan Cubert added 12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Mack powers Vernon over Jefferson - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack scored 17 points to lead Vernon to its 18th win in 20 tries, a 51-45 home win over Jefferson. Alex Fessel scored 16 points and Robert Nathan added a dozen more in the win. Jake Studnick led Jefferson with 14 points. Luke Urbano added a dozne points. Vernon...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Haddon Township over West Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Haddon Township used a 25-8 second half advantage to beat West Deptford, 39-19 in a Colonial Conference Liberty Division game in Westmont. The Hawks swept the season series with West Deptford, after an earlier 40-22 victory. Haddon Township (13-8, 4-6) has now held an opponent under 20 points for the...
Vernon takes Belvidere - Girls basketball recap
Grace Dobrzynski went 10 of 14 from the line in her 15 points as Vernon won on the road, 47-39, over Belvidere. Lauren Waschek added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Vernon (14-6), which led 22-16 at the half and finished with a 14-5 run in the final frame. Belvidere...
Union Catholic over West Caldwell Tech - Boys basketball recap
Chimeziri Okeoma had a big game, posting 27 points as Union Catholic defeated West Caldwell Tech 74-53 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (13-8) held a 36-25 lead at the half after a 23-12 run in the second quarter. It outscored West Caldwell Tech 38-28 in the second half. Javon McKay...
Bloomfield holds off Nutley - Boys basketball recap
Shayne Hinton scored 21 points to lead Bloomfield as it defeated Nutley 58-51 in Nutley. Bloomfield (6-16) trailed 29-22 at the half, but outscored Nutley 36-22 in the second half, including an 18-8 run in the fourth quarter. Uche Anyanwu also had 18 points. Nutley falls to 7-17 this season...
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Boys basketball: Eaves’s 33 point game leads Hightstown past Perth Amboy Magnet
Robert Eaves posted a game-high of 33 points lifting Hightstown to a 69-51 home victory over Perth Amboy Magnet. Hightstown (10-14) led by 24 points at halftime after a 28-10 second quarter edge. Jeremy Valdez had 20 points and Dennis Feliciano had eight points and seven rebounds for Perth Amboy...
Boys basketball: Crump scores 34 to lead Burlington Township over Trenton Catholic
Maurice Crump made three 3-pointers and went 5-for-8 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 34 points to lead Burlington Township to a victory on the road over Trenton Catholic, 66-59. Aaron Ferguson scored 11 points while Gavin White added nine points for Burlington Township (7-13), which held a...
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Fallon posts double-double as Morris Knolls tops Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Sam Fallon scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to leads Morris Knolls to a 50-43 home win over Morris Hills in Morris. Fallon added four assists and shared game-high honors in points with Justin Hanson. Mike Rustad chipped in 11 points and six boards for Morris Knolls, which built a 36-18 lead at halftime and held on after the break to improve to 14-8.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Wheeler’s double-double sparks Franklin past North Star Academy - Girls basketball recap
Precious Wheeler was a force inside as she scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double as Franklin defeated North Star Academy 54-38 in Franklin. Iyanna Cotten scored a team-high 13 points to go with eight boards and six assists. Franklin improved to 10-11 and North Star...
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
Boys Ice Hockey: Frisch, Montclair Kimberley win in Kelly Cup quarterfinals
Aiden Sholomon’s two goals and an assist lifted third-seeded Frisch to a 5-1 victory over sixth-seeded Nutley in the Kelly Cup quarterfinals at MacKay Ice Arena in Englewood. David Rosen had three assists for Frisch (12-4-2), which erupted for four first period goals and plays second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in...
Boys Ice Hockey: Montville, Newton-Lenape Valley advance to Charette Cup final
Aidan Engle finished with a hat trick as top-seeded Montville cruised to an 8-2 win over fourth-seeded Morris Catholic-St. Elizabeth in the Charette Cup semifinals at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Montville (13-3-2) came out strong with three goals in the first period from Aiden Stepien (two goals) and Matthew Trifari....
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
