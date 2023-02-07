MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.

