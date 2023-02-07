Read full article on original website
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Caldwell outlasts Millburn in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Ray Zamloot scored 27 points in Caldwell’s 48-46 overtime victory over Millburn in Millburn. Mike Zamloot added nine points for Caldwell (18-3). For Millburn (10-10), Noah Ravitz had 18 points and Ryan Cubert added 12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Indian Hills defeats Ramsey - Boys basketball recap
Gavin Enright scored 16 points for Indian Hills as it captured its sixth win in its last seven games following a 48-46 victory over Ramsey in Oakland. Indian Hills (14-6) trailed 12-6 after the first quarter before taking a one-point lead at halftime. Each side notched eight points in the third before Indian Hills outscored Ramsey 18-17 in the fourth.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Lakeland over Passaic Valley - Girls basketball recap
Jordan Carmosino had a big game for Lakeland, posting 29 points, as it defeated Passaic Valley 60-38 in Wanaque. Lakeland (10-8) held a 24-16 lead at the half and extended its lead to 42-25 after a 18-9 run in the third quarter. Jasmine Star also had 10 points. Janesy Ruiz...
Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Wheeler’s double-double sparks Franklin past North Star Academy - Girls basketball recap
Precious Wheeler was a force inside as she scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double as Franklin defeated North Star Academy 54-38 in Franklin. Iyanna Cotten scored a team-high 13 points to go with eight boards and six assists. Franklin improved to 10-11 and North Star...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
Girls Basketball: Strong second half pushes River Dell past Mahwah
A second half surge from River Dell wound up being the biggest difference in its 36-26 defeat of Mahwah, in Oradell. After the two sides spent the first half trading baskets, River Dell (17-4) went on a 9-3 run in the third to take a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mountain Lakes defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Nico Dunn scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Lakes past Parsippany Hills 56-50 in Morris Plains. Trailing 33-22 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (6-16) took control in the second half outscoring Parsippany Hills 34-17. Mountain Lakes also jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Bloomfield holds off Nutley - Boys basketball recap
Shayne Hinton scored 21 points to lead Bloomfield as it defeated Nutley 58-51 in Nutley. Bloomfield (6-16) trailed 29-22 at the half, but outscored Nutley 36-22 in the second half, including an 18-8 run in the fourth quarter. Uche Anyanwu also had 18 points. Nutley falls to 7-17 this season...
HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds
PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss. Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer. Paramus got off to a slow start on offense, scoring just five points in the first quarter. They found their way with 23 points in the second quarter to head into halftime tied 28-28. After a back-and-forth tightly contested battle throughout, the game sat tied at 51-51 with 1.6 seconds remaining. Senior Mikey Salina triggered in for Hackensack with a lob on the inbound pass to Senior Eric Afrifah, who laid it in at the buzzer with no time left to win it for the Comets. The game was there for the taking for the Spartans, but they came up just short in dramatic fashion to fall back below .500 on the season. Paramus will look to bounce back on the road against Northern Highlands on Thursday, February 9 with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball – Comfortable Win Puts the Rams into the Next Round of the County Tournament
ROSELLE, NJ – Isaiah Fuller put up 28 points to help 11th seed Roselle take down 14th seed Cranford in the preliminary round of the Union County Tournament. The boys outscored their opponent 76-52 to secure their spot in the next round, where they will face 6th seed Union. It will be the first time this season these two teams will face each other. Roselle is having a great season sitting at the top of their division with a 19-3 record. This talented team is looking to make it to the 2nd round of the tournament, which has eluded them in quite some time. The winner will go on to face 3rd seed Linden who received a bye all the way to the quarterfinals. Roselle will travel to Union for the matchup that will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
East Orange edges out West Side - Boys basketball recap
Joshua Richards posted a double-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and six assists to lead East Orange as it defeated West Side 73-70 in Newark. Kaiyri Barkley scored 21 points and had five rebounds and three assists as well with Carlyle Adams adding 10 points and four rebounds and Gavin Jones tallying 10 points. Naquan Warren added seven points, six rebounds and three assists.
Newark Academy over Bloomfield - Girls basketball recap
Katerina Dakos starred for Newark Academy with 22 points in its 46-31 win over Bloomfield in Livingston. Dagny Slomack added nine points and four assists for Newark Academy, which led 17-3 after the first quarter. Bloomfield responded with a 12-2 second quarter before Newark Academy got back on track with a 11-5 third quarter.
