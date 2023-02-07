Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Honors Veterans with Appreciation Program Giving Away HomesAsh JurbergTexas State
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers looking for 2 drivers accused of striking bicyclist during street race
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding two drivers accused of street racing and striking a bicyclist on the Southwest Side earlier this month. The incident happened Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Quintana Road. Police said a silver SUV and...
KSAT 12
Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver’s rear-window shot at while turning into parking lot just south of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a shooting just south of downtown. The incident occurred Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the 1000 block of South Laredo Street, not far from Interstate 10 and South Alamo Street.
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed during argument outside North Side food mart
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed outside a food mart on the North Side. Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek culprit in robbery of Macy’s at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of a department store inside Ingram Park Mall. The incident occurred on Jan. 12 at a Macy’s department store in the 6300 block of Northwest Loop 410, on the city’s West Side.
Man shot, killed after reported argument at San Antonio Northside food mart
The victim was hit several times.
BCSO finds $200k of cocaine during traffic stop on San Antonio's Northside
The driver was arrested.
KSAT 12
Anti-theft tracker at new home construction site leads San Antonio police to 2 burglary suspects
SAN ANTONIO – A tracker that was placed at a new home construction site in an effort to catch thieves led to the arrests of two suspects, according to San Antonio police. Ernest Morales, 41, and Eddie Alvarez, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of theft of a vehicle between $30,000 and $100,000, and theft between $2,500 and $30,000, according to SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz. Morales was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
KTSA
San Antonio Police detain man after fatal shooting at a Northside store
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in custody after a fatal shooting outside a North side convenience store. Police were called to Northwest Food Mart on Northwest Military Highway at around 10 P.M. Wednesday. That’s where two men were arguing in the parking lot. One of them...
KTSA
Numerous people arrested, others on the run after police chase ending in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Numerous law enforcement agencies are looking for several people who ran away after a chase beginning in Medina County ended up in Bexar County on Thursday. According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after 12 p.m. when deputies there tried to...
'I ducked for my life': Street shootout on far west side ends in teen's arrest, detectives searching for second suspect
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager is behind bars, charged in connection to a shootout on the far west side. It happened on Victorian Oaks, several blocks away from William J. Brennan High School. Detectives say the 17-year-old suspect exchanged gunfire with an unknown man. KENS 5 also obtained pictures...
Man charged with shooting rifle at off-duty officer
SAN ANTONIO — A 48-year-old man remains in the Bexar County Jail under a $200,000 bond, charged with a frightening rifle attack on I-10 in east San Antonio. Robert Charles Cantu is facing a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. He's accused of shooting at an off-duty Windcrest police officer on a busy overpass over FM 1516 last Tuesday afternoon.
KSAT 12
Multiple people arrested, on the run after Medina County chase ends in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for people who bailed from a vehicle following a chase from Medina County to Southwest Bexar County on Thursday afternoon. Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said the chase started at around 12:30 p.m. when deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over. The driver...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed during argument outside North Side food mart, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another has been detained following a shooting on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12
Jourdanton police arrest 2 men for trying to use counterfeit money, theft
JOURDANTON, Texas – Jourdanton police have arrested two men after they allegedly tried to use counterfeit money and then attempted to steal from a store on Thursday afternoon. Authorities say they tracked down the pair’s vehicle in front of a Walmart and pulled the vehicle over. Police said...
KSAT 12
Fired SAPD officer pleads guilty to family violence, avoids jail time
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer fired last year after he was indicted in Kendall County on several child abuse charges has avoided jail time in the case as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 30, pleaded guilty last month to a single...
'Just beyond comprehension': Men caught on camera taking AC unit
SAN ANTONIO — New video recorded during last week's winter storm captures two men hauling away an air conditioner unit in broad daylight. The homeowner says he did what he was told and stayed home during the winter weather. He was inside as his unit was taken, and he didn't hear a thing.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist, 2 others hospitalized after crash on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are recovering in an area hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle at a West Side intersection, according to San Antonio police. The crashed happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Martin Street and N. General McMullen Drive. Police said three pedestrians, a man...
'Make sure doors are locked,' officials say, as they search for man who escaped ICE custody at processing center
KARNES COUNTY, Texas — The Karnes County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from ICE's custody at the immigration processing center. It happened just after midnight on Thursday. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively looking for him. Authorities say Alejandro...
Comments / 0