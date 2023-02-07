ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Woman sought by Windcrest police on forgery charge

WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest police are looking to arrest a woman who is wanted for forgery of a government instrument. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is accused of forgery that happened on Dec. 27. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time. She’s described as being 5 feet, 4 inches...
WINDCREST, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed during argument outside North Side food mart

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was killed outside a food mart on the North Side. Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot at 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Anti-theft tracker at new home construction site leads San Antonio police to 2 burglary suspects

SAN ANTONIO – A tracker that was placed at a new home construction site in an effort to catch thieves led to the arrests of two suspects, according to San Antonio police. Ernest Morales, 41, and Eddie Alvarez, 38, were taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of theft of a vehicle between $30,000 and $100,000, and theft between $2,500 and $30,000, according to SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz. Morales was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man charged with shooting rifle at off-duty officer

SAN ANTONIO — A 48-year-old man remains in the Bexar County Jail under a $200,000 bond, charged with a frightening rifle attack on I-10 in east San Antonio. Robert Charles Cantu is facing a charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. He's accused of shooting at an off-duty Windcrest police officer on a busy overpass over FM 1516 last Tuesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels Police arrest man for having $17k worth in meth

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels Police traffic stop led to the arrest of a man that had 280 grams of methamphetamine. According to the New Braunfels Police Department, the traffic stop happened early Wednesday morning around 3:45 a.m. near the 800 block of IH-35. Police pulled over...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

