Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Related
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Fallon posts double-double as Morris Knolls tops Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Sam Fallon scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to leads Morris Knolls to a 50-43 home win over Morris Hills in Morris. Fallon added four assists and shared game-high honors in points with Justin Hanson. Mike Rustad chipped in 11 points and six boards for Morris Knolls, which built a 36-18 lead at halftime and held on after the break to improve to 14-8.
Haddon Township over West Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Haddon Township used a 25-8 second half advantage to beat West Deptford, 39-19 in a Colonial Conference Liberty Division game in Westmont. The Hawks swept the season series with West Deptford, after an earlier 40-22 victory. Haddon Township (13-8, 4-6) has now held an opponent under 20 points for the...
Caldwell outlasts Millburn in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Ray Zamloot scored 27 points in Caldwell’s 48-46 overtime victory over Millburn in Millburn. Mike Zamloot added nine points for Caldwell (18-3). For Millburn (10-10), Noah Ravitz had 18 points and Ryan Cubert added 12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Indian Hills defeats Ramsey - Boys basketball recap
Gavin Enright scored 16 points for Indian Hills as it captured its sixth win in its last seven games following a 48-46 victory over Ramsey in Oakland. Indian Hills (14-6) trailed 12-6 after the first quarter before taking a one-point lead at halftime. Each side notched eight points in the third before Indian Hills outscored Ramsey 18-17 in the fourth.
Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Vernon takes Belvidere - Girls basketball recap
Grace Dobrzynski went 10 of 14 from the line in her 15 points as Vernon won on the road, 47-39, over Belvidere. Lauren Waschek added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Vernon (14-6), which led 22-16 at the half and finished with a 14-5 run in the final frame. Belvidere...
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
Snowden’s 31 points power Franklin past Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Snowden scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds in Franklin’s 76-60 victory over Newark Tech in Somerset. Elisha Brown had 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with two points for Franklin (14-9), which used a 26-18 third quarter to pull away. Cam Brown scored 14 points, Jake Novielli had 12 and Darnell Marche added seven with eight assists and five rebounds.
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Wheeler’s double-double sparks Franklin past North Star Academy - Girls basketball recap
Precious Wheeler was a force inside as she scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double as Franklin defeated North Star Academy 54-38 in Franklin. Iyanna Cotten scored a team-high 13 points to go with eight boards and six assists. Franklin improved to 10-11 and North Star...
Wrestling: Passaic Tech tops rival Clifton for North 1, Group 5 championship (WATCH)
If you let Passaic Tech and Clifton continue to wrestle, they could have more chapters than the Rocky movies. The two met for the third time this season on Wednesday, this time with everything on the line in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 5 final.
Girls basketball recap: Kessler hits milestone as No. 16 Shawnee topples Lenape
Avery Kessler totaled 15 points and five rebounds as the Shawnee High girls’ basketball team knocked off Lenape Tuesday in Medford, 43-28. Kessler knocked down a free throw for the 1,000th point of her scholastic career as the Renegades, ranked 16th in the latest NJ.com Top 20, improved to 21-4. Nia Scott added 10 points.
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Hunterdon County teen to compete on American Ninja Warrior
Julia Intrabartolo, a 16-year-old from Hampton, has been selected to compete on “American Ninja Warrior.”. The NBC show features athletes from across the country as they tackle challenging obstacle courses and test their strength, endurance and determination.
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0