FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Physics Department’s Alison Patteson Named Cottrell Scholar
College of Arts and Sciences Assistant Professor Alison Patteson has been recognized with a 2023 Cottrell Scholar award, a prestigious national honor that ranks her among the country’s best faculty researchers and teachers from the fields of astronomy, chemistry and physics. A faculty member at Syracuse University since 2018 and a member of the BioInspired Institute, Patteson researches cell migration and how cells navigate and respond to their environment.
Genaro Armas ’94, G’95 Named Newhouse School Communications Director
Genaro Armas ’94, G’95, a seasoned strategic communications professional with extensive higher education and journalism experience, has been named director of communications for the Newhouse School. Armas will join the school next month. He comes to Syracuse from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), where he is public relations...
OVMA Announces Over $15K in Spring Scholarships for Military-Connected Students
The Office of Veteran and Military Affairs (OVMA) has opened the application window for six different financial scholarships for military-connected students at Syracuse. More than $15,000 is available for military-connected students enrolled during the Spring 2023 semester, with applications closing March 22. These scholarships, along with others offered throughout the...
Success Scholars Recognized for Exemplary First Semester
The University is celebrating its largest number of new Success Scholars this year—1,253 students. The number of Success Scholars—first-year students recognized for their outstanding academic record their first semester—has grown 63% since the program started in 2019. First-year students (and transfer students in their first year) who...
Howard Woolley ’80 Supports the Student Experience in Washington, DC
A gift from Newhouse School alumnus and Syracuse University Trustee Howard Woolley ’80 will support students studying in Washington, D.C. Woolley, who is based in Washington, is president and CEO of the Howard Woolley Group, a strategic business and public policy advisory firm for the telecommunications and technology industries. He is a member of the Newhouse Advisory Board and sits on the DEI subcommittee.
Cartooning Workshop with Robb Armstrong ’85
Syracuse University Libraries’ Special Collections Research Center is hosting a cartooning workshop with Robb Armstrong ’85 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 9. All University students who are interested in the creative process of cartooning, or want to learn more about taking characters from conception to reality are invited to register for this hands-on workshop, which occurs on the sixth floor of Bird Library.
The Breedlove Readers Book Club Gears Up for Spring 2023 Series
Applications are now open for the spring 2023 edition of The Breedlove Readers, a book club that encourages middle and high school girls throughout Central New York to celebrate black girl stories through reading, writing, and creating. The club is run by Courtney Mauldin, assistant professor of educational leadership in...
Student Veteran Savion Pollard ’25 an Honored Guest During Tonight’s State of the Union Address
Tonight’s annual State of the Union Address from President Joseph R. Biden L’68 to a joint session of Congress and the American people will have a decidedly Orange tint to it, and not just because President Biden is a proud alumnus of the College of Law. Savion Pollard...
Office of General Counsel Adds New Deputy General Counsel to Staff
Senior Vice President and General Counsel Daniel French has announced the appointment of Heather Gaines as deputy general counsel. She joined the staff on Jan. 30. In her new position, Gaines will lead the business and transactional group within the Office of University Counsel and serve as part of the leadership team under the direction of French. In addition, Gaines will advise business and academic units within the University on contract, real estate, research, intellectual property, international and other transactional matters. She will also develop policies and processes to streamline the office’s support to the units they advise.
