Asian shares mostly lower, tracking Wall Street retreat
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell Thursday in Asia after Wall Street gave back some of its recent gains on persisting uncertainty over interest rates and inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Wall Street dips, stocks head for worst week since December
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting lower on Friday as stocks head toward the close of their worst week since December. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading and on pace for a 1.7% loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 33,627, as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
