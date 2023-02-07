The Delaware Valley wrestling team is running out of space to display its sectional titles in its practice room. The first thing the Terriers (16-3) did after pummeling Point Pleasant Beach 78-3 to capture the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 1 championship, their seventh sectional title in the last nine years, was find a room on the Terrier Paw logo on the wall to etch in the year 2023.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO