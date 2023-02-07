ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

Delaware Valley wrestling rolls past Point Pleasant Beach to win Central, Group 1 title

The Delaware Valley wrestling team is running out of space to display its sectional titles in its practice room. The first thing the Terriers (16-3) did after pummeling Point Pleasant Beach 78-3 to capture the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 1 championship, their seventh sectional title in the last nine years, was find a room on the Terrier Paw logo on the wall to etch in the year 2023.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Snowden’s 31 points power Franklin past Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Snowden scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds in Franklin’s 76-60 victory over Newark Tech in Somerset. Elisha Brown had 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with two points for Franklin (14-9), which used a 26-18 third quarter to pull away. Cam Brown scored 14 points, Jake Novielli had 12 and Darnell Marche added seven with eight assists and five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell outlasts Millburn in overtime - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot scored 27 points in Caldwell’s 48-46 overtime victory over Millburn in Millburn. Mike Zamloot added nine points for Caldwell (18-3). For Millburn (10-10), Noah Ravitz had 18 points and Ryan Cubert added 12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap

Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ
