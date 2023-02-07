Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Eaves’s 33 point game leads Hightstown past Perth Amboy Magnet
Robert Eaves posted a game-high of 33 points lifting Hightstown to a 69-51 home victory over Perth Amboy Magnet. Hightstown (10-14) led by 24 points at halftime after a 28-10 second quarter edge. Jeremy Valdez had 20 points and Dennis Feliciano had eight points and seven rebounds for Perth Amboy...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
Halvorsen fights off pin, saves Howell’s win over No. 13 Hunterdon Central in CJ5
After a slow start and a season plagued by injuries, Howell fought all the way back to a sectional title Wednesday night by defeating No. 13 Hunterdon Central 34-33 in the final of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament in Flemington.
Delaware Valley wrestling rolls past Point Pleasant Beach to win Central, Group 1 title
The Delaware Valley wrestling team is running out of space to display its sectional titles in its practice room. The first thing the Terriers (16-3) did after pummeling Point Pleasant Beach 78-3 to capture the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 1 championship, their seventh sectional title in the last nine years, was find a room on the Terrier Paw logo on the wall to etch in the year 2023.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Haddon Township over West Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Haddon Township used a 25-8 second half advantage to beat West Deptford, 39-19 in a Colonial Conference Liberty Division game in Westmont. The Hawks swept the season series with West Deptford, after an earlier 40-22 victory. Haddon Township (13-8, 4-6) has now held an opponent under 20 points for the...
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Wheeler’s double-double sparks Franklin past North Star Academy - Girls basketball recap
Precious Wheeler was a force inside as she scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double as Franklin defeated North Star Academy 54-38 in Franklin. Iyanna Cotten scored a team-high 13 points to go with eight boards and six assists. Franklin improved to 10-11 and North Star...
Snowden’s 31 points power Franklin past Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Snowden scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds in Franklin’s 76-60 victory over Newark Tech in Somerset. Elisha Brown had 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with two points for Franklin (14-9), which used a 26-18 third quarter to pull away. Cam Brown scored 14 points, Jake Novielli had 12 and Darnell Marche added seven with eight assists and five rebounds.
Mountain Lakes defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Nico Dunn scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Lakes past Parsippany Hills 56-50 in Morris Plains. Trailing 33-22 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (6-16) took control in the second half outscoring Parsippany Hills 34-17. Mountain Lakes also jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Caldwell outlasts Millburn in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Ray Zamloot scored 27 points in Caldwell’s 48-46 overtime victory over Millburn in Millburn. Mike Zamloot added nine points for Caldwell (18-3). For Millburn (10-10), Noah Ravitz had 18 points and Ryan Cubert added 12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap
Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
Girls Basketball: Sparta edges out Pope John in key NJAC-American clash
Bailey Chapman scored a game high 21 points to lead Sparta to a narrow 48-47 victory over Pope John in a key clash in the North Jersey Athletic Conference-American division, in Sparta. With the win, Sparta (15-7) moves a game ahead of Pope John (18-6) in the American division standings....
Mack powers Vernon over Jefferson - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack scored 17 points to lead Vernon to its 18th win in 20 tries, a 51-45 home win over Jefferson. Alex Fessel scored 16 points and Robert Nathan added a dozen more in the win. Jake Studnick led Jefferson with 14 points. Luke Urbano added a dozne points. Vernon...
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
Wrestling: Hanover Park cruises past Hasbrouck Heights to take N2G1 sectional title
Top-seeded Hanover Park repeated as sectional champions by cruising to a 62-9 victory over Hasbrouck Heights in the sectional final of the North 2, Group 1 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics wrestling tournament, in East Hanover. The win gave the Hornets its ninth sectional title since 2011 and its 14th sectional title overall.
Union Catholic over West Caldwell Tech - Boys basketball recap
Chimeziri Okeoma had a big game, posting 27 points as Union Catholic defeated West Caldwell Tech 74-53 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (13-8) held a 36-25 lead at the half after a 23-12 run in the second quarter. It outscored West Caldwell Tech 38-28 in the second half. Javon McKay...
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
