PWMania
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
bleedingcool.com
WWE Raw: Lita Helps Becky Lynch in Steel Cage Main Event
Making up for the Raw 30 snub, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage in the WWE Raw main event, and Lita was there to help Becky win. Sorry about the late start on the WWE Raw review, folks. Let's get right into it. WWE Raw opened with Edge...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Results – February 8, 2023
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television program on TBS, as AEW Dynamite emanates this evening from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. On tap for tonight’s show is another...
Wrestle Zone
Report: Alexa Bliss Taking Time Off From WWE
Alexa Bliss is reportedly taking time off. Mike Johnson ofPWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss is taking some time off from being on the road with WWE. This new was said to be known by WWE officials going into the Royal Rumble event where Bliss came up short in challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Johnson noted that Bliss is not injured, but she will not be factored into storylines for the time being.
PWMania
Seth Rollins Addresses the Current Situation Between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
Seth Rollins recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for an in-interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rollins compared working fewer matches in the last year to wrestlers from years ago who worked 300 nights a week:. “We’re not sitting in headlocks for two hours out there....
PWMania
Photos and Official Update on Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following Stroke
As PWMania.com previously reported, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized following a “serious medical episode,” which was later determined to be a stroke. Lawler’s official Instagram account issued the following statement, along with photos, on Wednesday afternoon. “Update on Jerry: Jerry had a massive Stroke...
PWMania
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status
For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
ringsidenews.com
New Match Made Official For WWE RAW Next Week
WWE is always striving to give the best product for their fans, especially after Triple H took over as Creative head of the company. This is especially true for Monday Night RAW, which is the case for next week’s show as well, as they have just booked another match.
WWE’s Elimination Chamber Match Card is Looking Stacked
The Elimination Chamber PPV is shaping up to be an early candidate for the event of the year. WWE is putting together a card better than I could have ever expected it to be only a few weeks removed from the Royal Rumble. We all knew the event would be highlighted by Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, but the other matches WWE has announced have a chance to steal the show as well. Triple H is not playing around with these events leading into WrestleMania.
PWMania
AEW Rampage Preview For Tonight (2/10/2023)
All Elite Wrestling is back with the latest installment of their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, which emanates from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. On tap for tonight’s show is Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kip Sabian, The Butcher...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (2/10/2023); Road to WrestleMania 39 Continues
WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT tonight, continuing the Road to WrestleMania 39. The main event of tonight’s show will be a Fatal 4 Way match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos will also be in action, defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.
PWMania
Official Preview for Tonight’s Premiere Episode of MLW Underground
MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING premieres tonight at 10pm only on REELZ | How to get REELZ. The doors to the Underground open as EJ Nduka collides with Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing World Heavyweight Championship bout! TONIGHT!. Two titans. Two champions. One goal: crush, batter and beat the other to...
PWMania
Carlito, Snitsky, and Matt Striker Among Former WWE Stars to Work Upcoming ISPW Shows in New Jersey
Thanks to our good friends at ISPW Wrestling for sending in the following:. THE POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING; TOMMY DREAMER, CARLITO, VAL VENIS, GANGREL, DIRTY DANGO, EUGENE, MAVEN, CROWBAR, NUNZIO, HEAD BANGERS, BRIAN KENDRICK, EARL HEBNER, SNITSKY, AFA JR, DAVEY BOY SMITH JR, MATT STRIKER AND MORE FOR UPCOMING ISPW SHOWS IN NEW JERSEY.
411mania.com
Backstage Note on Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment From WWE RAW
One of the most praised segments from Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. They hyped up the match between Cody and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania and talked about Dusty Rhodes’ history with Heyman. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the segment was...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for the Elimination Chamber US Title Match
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title next Saturday from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at the Bell Centre against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed inside the Elimination Chamber at the PLE. This will be the first time in history that the US...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
PWMania
AEW Star Rants About MJF Getting So Much TV Time on Dynamite
Eddie Kingston expressed his displeasure on Twitter about MJF getting so much time on AEW Dynamite this week. AEW world champion MJF cut a backstage promo and told a story about a girl he knew in high school that he named “Liv” for legal purposes. MJF said the following about them getting into a car accident:
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 2/10/2023
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the February 10 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon. * Lash Legend defeated Dani Palmer. * Axiom defeated Scrypts. NXT Level...
PWMania
Seth Rollins Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling
Seth Rollins named the wrestlers on his Mount Rushmore pro wrestling list while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show. This is an opinionated question, just as people have different answers to the Mount Rushmore question of listing their top four all-time wrestlers. He was asked to give his list after...
