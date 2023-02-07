TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the major health care providers in Southern Idaho plans to reduce it's workforce by 2 percent amid what it calls a "challenging financial, operating environment." St. Luke's Health System announced on Wednesday it would eliminate jobs in the non-clinical and administrative areas in Idaho. The President and CEO Chris Roth said in a statement that the healthcare provider's expenses are going up faster than the rate at which it gets paid for it's services. St. Luke's employs about 16,000 people and the lay-offs represent about 350 people; about 150 positions have already been removed through retirements and departures while less than 200 filled positions will be eliminated by spring.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 23 HOURS AGO