Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions
A first-year legislator is pushing a new bill in the Idaho Legislature that would give local county commissions the authority to remove the property tax exemptions in place for hospitals. Rep. Josh Tanner, R-Eagle, also is sponsoring a second new bill that would immediately remove the property tax exemption for a hospital’s outlying administrative and […] The post Idaho legislator introduces new bills to remove hospital tax exemptions appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
'Bizarre incentives': Critics warn real estate tax bill would warp Washington housing market
(The Center Square) - Washington property buyers and sellers currently pay one of the highest rates for real estate excise taxes, or REET, of any state in the country. A new House bill introduced this session would make it the highest, with the new money used to build subsidized housing. Critics warn it will create “bizarre incentives” in the market and ultimately result in even greater housing unaffordability. In 2019, the state legislature changed the REET from a flat 1.28% rate to a graduated rate...
Idaho residents can get thousands of dollars through Homeowner Assistance Fund
The Covid-19 pandemic caused significant financial hardship for many Americans, and Idaho is no exception. With job loss, reduced hours, and other economic disruptions, many people in the state have struggled to make ends meet, including paying for their mortgages and other housing expenses.
Opinion: Idaho Launch bill is redistribution of Idaho taxpayer money
Bonneville County Republicans (Erickson, Mickelsen, Wheeler) voted in lockstep with all 11 House Democrats. The Idaho Launch bill passed the House Monday. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34) and another defeat for constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest takeaway will be...
House committee advances bill to change oversight of Idaho performance evaluations agency
This story was originally published on the Idaho Reports blog on Feb. 7, 2022. The Idaho House State Affairs Committee moved forward a bill Tuesday to shift the oversight of the office responsible for evaluating government programs to a majority-controlled legislative committee. The Office of Performance Evaluations could see changes in oversight should the bill […] The post House committee advances bill to change oversight of Idaho performance evaluations agency appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
How gun commerce has changed in Idaho since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Idaho since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Bills Would End Requirement that Low-Income, Disabled People Pay Back Cash Benefits
When Dawnetta Sparks, who lives in Spokane, became disabled several years ago, she qualified for Washington state’s Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD) cash assistance program, which provides a small source of income to people who become temporarily disabled or are waiting to qualify for federal disability benefits. Sparks said...
Idaho bill to add mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl is held in committee
BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 67 was held in the Idaho House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Thursday after more than two hours of testimony. The proposed law redefines mandatory minimum sentences for a sufficient amount of heroin possession that the state defines as "trafficking." HB67 also wants to add fentanyl to the state's list of illegal drugs that are punishable by a mandatory minimum sentence.
$8,500 workforce training grant bill squeaks through Idaho House on close vote
Following the longest floor debate of the year on Monday, a divided Idaho House of Representatives narrowly passed a bill that would provide $8,500 workforce training grants to Idaho high school graduates to put toward career training. Legislators spent more than two hours debating House Bill 24 straight through their lunch hour before voting 36-34 […] The post $8,500 workforce training grant bill squeaks through Idaho House on close vote appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances. The COVID-19 situation has changed in the U.S., and that guarantee of ongoing Medicaid coverage will end on April 1. As […] The post Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?
TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho
In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
Mail delays possible as USPS looks to fix staffing shortage
The United States Postal Service is looking to fill hundreds of positions throughout the state as it deals with a staffing shortage. EastIdahoNews.com reported last week that mailboxes were empty for a few days due to severe weather conditions in eastern Idaho. Since we posted the story, several people have emailed EastIdahoNews.com regarding USPS staffing issues.
Idaho Fish and Game proposes new wolf management plan
IDAHO, USA — In Idaho, wolves play a unique part in the ecosystem. "We're a very special place," said Suzanne Stone, International Wildlife Coexistence Network director. "There's not many places in the world that are wild enough to be able to host animals like wolves." Recent Idaho Fish and...
2 Percent of St. Luke’s Employees to be Let Go
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One of the major health care providers in Southern Idaho plans to reduce it's workforce by 2 percent amid what it calls a "challenging financial, operating environment." St. Luke's Health System announced on Wednesday it would eliminate jobs in the non-clinical and administrative areas in Idaho. The President and CEO Chris Roth said in a statement that the healthcare provider's expenses are going up faster than the rate at which it gets paid for it's services. St. Luke's employs about 16,000 people and the lay-offs represent about 350 people; about 150 positions have already been removed through retirements and departures while less than 200 filled positions will be eliminated by spring.
A Lawless Idaho Future Is Ahead If Wind Farms Are Approved
Government agents explain that emotion isn’t an argument against southern Idaho’s proposed wind farms. I disagree. As many as 350 people turned out for a public meeting in Jerome. Not one spoke in favor of placing the massive wind turbines on 114 square miles of land along Lava Ridge controlled by the Bureau of Land Management. The overwhelming public opposition should carry some weight. It likely won’t have an impact. So should your emotions.
Idaho schools instructed to keep parents in dark about student’s gender, name transitions
Idaho schools are being told not disclose a student's transgender status to parents "unless they have a legitimate need to know or unless the student has authorized such disclosure."
