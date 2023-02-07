ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap

Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Snowden’s 31 points power Franklin past Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Snowden scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds in Franklin’s 76-60 victory over Newark Tech in Somerset. Elisha Brown had 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with two points for Franklin (14-9), which used a 26-18 third quarter to pull away. Cam Brown scored 14 points, Jake Novielli had 12 and Darnell Marche added seven with eight assists and five rebounds.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates

Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy