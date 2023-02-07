Read full article on original website
Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Niedermaier’s 35 and 10 lift Parsippany past Boonton - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Niedermaier matched his career-high with 35 points and he pulled down 10 rebounds to fuel Parsippany to a 68-64 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Arthur Smith had 10 points, Ryan Sherry added nine and Dylan Wang dished out 10 assists for Parsippany (7-11). Charlie Hurd had 20 points, 10...
Mountain Lakes defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Nico Dunn scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Lakes past Parsippany Hills 56-50 in Morris Plains. Trailing 33-22 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (6-16) took control in the second half outscoring Parsippany Hills 34-17. Mountain Lakes also jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap
Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Union Catholic over West Caldwell Tech - Boys basketball recap
Chimeziri Okeoma had a big game, posting 27 points as Union Catholic defeated West Caldwell Tech 74-53 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (13-8) held a 36-25 lead at the half after a 23-12 run in the second quarter. It outscored West Caldwell Tech 38-28 in the second half. Javon McKay...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Girls Basketball: Strong second half pushes River Dell past Mahwah
A second half surge from River Dell wound up being the biggest difference in its 36-26 defeat of Mahwah, in Oradell. After the two sides spent the first half trading baskets, River Dell (17-4) went on a 9-3 run in the third to take a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
Snowden’s 31 points power Franklin past Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Snowden scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds in Franklin’s 76-60 victory over Newark Tech in Somerset. Elisha Brown had 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with two points for Franklin (14-9), which used a 26-18 third quarter to pull away. Cam Brown scored 14 points, Jake Novielli had 12 and Darnell Marche added seven with eight assists and five rebounds.
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
Unable to make 113, SJV’s state runner-up O’Keefe debuts at 132 in win over RBC
St. John Vianney, the No. 1 seed in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B Wrestling Championships, wrestled without its regular 113-pounder Thursday night. The Lancers, however, did get a boost from their new, starting 132-pounder. Sophomore Pat O’Keefe, no longer able to make 113 pounds, made his debut at 132 and...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Wrestling: Passaic Tech tops rival Clifton for North 1, Group 5 championship (WATCH)
If you let Passaic Tech and Clifton continue to wrestle, they could have more chapters than the Rocky movies. The two met for the third time this season on Wednesday, this time with everything on the line in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 5 final.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates
Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
