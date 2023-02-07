ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Victim identified in Monday afternoon I-20 incident

By STAFF REPORTS editiorial@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
File photo by Alexandra Koch

An Augusta woman has been identified as the victim killed on I-20 Monday afternoon.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified Tanya Y. Rogers, 58, of Augusta, as the pedestrian killed Monday on I-20.

Ables said Rogers parked her vehicle in the emergency lane with her flashers on. She then exited the vehicle and began walking across the interstate and was stuck by an eastbound truck or SUV that did not stop.

Rogers died from blunt force injuries and an autopsy will be performed Thursday in Newberry.

The Coroner's Office, state highway patrol and MAIT are continuing with the investigation.

