Indian Hills defeats Ramsey - Boys basketball recap
Gavin Enright scored 16 points for Indian Hills as it captured its sixth win in its last seven games following a 48-46 victory over Ramsey in Oakland. Indian Hills (14-6) trailed 12-6 after the first quarter before taking a one-point lead at halftime. Each side notched eight points in the third before Indian Hills outscored Ramsey 18-17 in the fourth.
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Union Catholic over West Caldwell Tech - Boys basketball recap
Chimeziri Okeoma had a big game, posting 27 points as Union Catholic defeated West Caldwell Tech 74-53 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (13-8) held a 36-25 lead at the half after a 23-12 run in the second quarter. It outscored West Caldwell Tech 38-28 in the second half. Javon McKay...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
Mountain Lakes defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Nico Dunn scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Lakes past Parsippany Hills 56-50 in Morris Plains. Trailing 33-22 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (6-16) took control in the second half outscoring Parsippany Hills 34-17. Mountain Lakes also jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Fallon posts double-double as Morris Knolls tops Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Sam Fallon scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to leads Morris Knolls to a 50-43 home win over Morris Hills in Morris. Fallon added four assists and shared game-high honors in points with Justin Hanson. Mike Rustad chipped in 11 points and six boards for Morris Knolls, which built a 36-18 lead at halftime and held on after the break to improve to 14-8.
Boys basketball: Eaves’s 33 point game leads Hightstown past Perth Amboy Magnet
Robert Eaves posted a game-high of 33 points lifting Hightstown to a 69-51 home victory over Perth Amboy Magnet. Hightstown (10-14) led by 24 points at halftime after a 28-10 second quarter edge. Jeremy Valdez had 20 points and Dennis Feliciano had eight points and seven rebounds for Perth Amboy...
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Girls Basketball: Strong second half pushes River Dell past Mahwah
A second half surge from River Dell wound up being the biggest difference in its 36-26 defeat of Mahwah, in Oradell. After the two sides spent the first half trading baskets, River Dell (17-4) went on a 9-3 run in the third to take a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Boys Ice Hockey: Frisch, Montclair Kimberley win in Kelly Cup quarterfinals
Aiden Sholomon’s two goals and an assist lifted third-seeded Frisch to a 5-1 victory over sixth-seeded Nutley in the Kelly Cup quarterfinals at MacKay Ice Arena in Englewood. David Rosen had three assists for Frisch (12-4-2), which erupted for four first period goals and plays second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in...
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
Boys Basketball: Bridgewater-Raritan, Bernards advance in Somerset County first round
Eleventh-seeded Bridgewater-Raritan pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 53-37 victory over 14th-seed Manville in the first round of the Somerset County Tournament, in Bridgewater. Bridgewater-Raritan (7-14) only led by three points at halftime before ripping off 19 points in the third quarter that extended its lead to eight...
Abdullah, Newark East Side outlast No. 19 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Amir Abdullah scored four of his game-high 19 points in overtime as Newark East Side defeated Seton Hall Prep, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, 49-46, in Newark. Sutan Fitzpatrick opened the overtime with a steal and a free throw to put Newark East Side (13-10) in front for good with 19 seconds into the extra period. Abdullah followed with a layup and a free throw on an ensuing possession to push the lead to 46-42 with 1:37 remaining. Twice, Seton Hall Prep (17-4), trimmed the deficit to two points, but Khasheem Walton put the game away when he made two foul shots with 19.5 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
