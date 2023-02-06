Read full article on original website
Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog
Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella."Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!""Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking...
Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas
Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke’s choreo might be on point, or en pointe, but her love life has been a bit of a mess. You don’t have to wonder about it because Cheryl is quite fond of over-sharing on social media. Her marriage to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence didn’t work out and she […] The post Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cheryl Burke Scores Legal Victory in Matthew Lawrence Divorce
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's divorce seemed to be final back in September, but one matter still lingered for the couple to settle — the custody of their dog, Ysabella. As TMZ notes, Burke recently earned a big win in the legal dispute, with the outlet confirming the Dancing With the Stars alum won custody of the dog.
Cheryl Burke Reveals She’s ‘Focusing on Me’ After Matthew Lawrence Divorce: ‘I’m Dating Myself’
Putting herself first! Cheryl Burke is prioritizing her well-being following her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. “I'm doing good,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, February 4, at the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden benefit. Burke — who finalized her divorce from Lawrence, 42, in September 2022 — further revealed that she’s […]
Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors
Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.
Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant
Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Most Painful Rejection and How It Helped Shape Her Success
“I’ve worked incredibly hard to feel the way I feel at 50." —Tracee Ellis Ross
Jessica Simpson's Friends 'Extremely Worried' Skinny Star Is Wasting Away
Jessica Simpson must be swimming in her Daisy Dukes these days. New photos show the singer-turned-fashion mogul seemingly looking skinnier than ever, and friends, family, and fans are "extremely worried about her," RadarOnline.com has learned.In one photo, noted a fan, "Jessica appears to weigh less than her ten-year-old daughter, Maxwell." In another, the star is seen wearing her eighth-grade (!) cheerleader letter jacket."At 42, with three children, what woman fits into clothes she wore as a child? asked another fan. "Someone [needs to] step in and help her."The 5-foot-3 star famously lost 100 pounds following the birth of her daughter...
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
Meagan Good Shares How the 'Harlem' Cast Supported Her Through DeVon Franklin Divorce (Exclusive)
Close friends, on and off the screen! Meagan Good is sharing her appreciation and love for her Harlem co-stars for helping her through a difficult time in her life. ET's Nischelle Turner recently sat down with Good -- as well as Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Grace Byers -- to talk about season 2 of their Prime Video comedy series, which debuted Feb 3 -- and the actress reflected on how she was able to lean on her castmates amid her emotionally challenging divorce from DeVon Franklin.
Meghan McCain shows ‘fully cooked’ baby bump nine months into pregnancy
Meghan McCain’s second baby is “fully cooked.” The pregnant former “The View” co-host posted a bump update via Instagram Wednesday while wearing a gray sweater and a matching skirt. McCain, 38, shared another mirror selfie on her Story, writing, “I still hate maternity clothes. Thank God for @hm & @mango.” The expectant star’s social media uploads came four months after she revealed she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, Ben Domenech. “Ben and I feel so blessed that we will be adding a new member to our family this winter, a baby sister for our daughter Liberty!” McCain told her followers in...
Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says Peta Murgatroyd Was 'Near Death and in Deep Depression' Amid IVF Process (Exclusive)
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is getting candid about his wife, Peta Murgatroyd's intense experience with IVF. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Chmerkovskiy, who is expecting baby No. 2 with Muragtroyd, about the ups and downs of their fertility journey. "I just want all of the ladies and couples that are going through...
Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
Lea Michele Says She Reached Out to 'Glee' Co-Stars After Bullying Backlash
Lea Michele is reflecting on past dramas, and her efforts to rectify mistakes. In a recent chat with Interview magazine, the Funny Girl star was asked about the reports and stories of alleged mean-spirited behavior on the set of Glee, with several cast members claiming Michele treated her co-stars poorly during the filming of the series.
Teresa Giudice No Longer Solely Blames Melissa Gorga for Family Issues After Binging Old 'RHONJ' (Exclusive)
There's one thing Teresa Giudice agrees on with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, headed into season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. "Her tagline, [cutting] the toxic people out? Ditto," Teresa tells ET over video chat, referencing Melissa's new opening catchphrase: "You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air."
