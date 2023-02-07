Read full article on original website
Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Fallon posts double-double as Morris Knolls tops Morris Hills - Boys basketball recap
Sam Fallon scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to leads Morris Knolls to a 50-43 home win over Morris Hills in Morris. Fallon added four assists and shared game-high honors in points with Justin Hanson. Mike Rustad chipped in 11 points and six boards for Morris Knolls, which built a 36-18 lead at halftime and held on after the break to improve to 14-8.
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Girls Basketball: Strong second half pushes River Dell past Mahwah
A second half surge from River Dell wound up being the biggest difference in its 36-26 defeat of Mahwah, in Oradell. After the two sides spent the first half trading baskets, River Dell (17-4) went on a 9-3 run in the third to take a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Boys Basketball: Mount Olive closes strong in comeback win over Roxbury
Mount Olive saved its best for last with a fourth quarter run that gave it the lead for good in a 43-39 win over Roxbury, in Flanders. Mount Olive (7-13) led by three points at halftime, but allowed Roxbury (5-14) to go on a 13-8 run in the third quarter that gave the Gaels a 33-31 lead going into the fourth.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Boys Basketball: Pimentel drops 26 as North Arlington wins big over Wallington
Bernie Pimentel finished with a game high 26 points as North Arlington won big over Wallington 75-45, in North Arlington. North Arlington (8-13) started out hot and led 23-11 after the first quarter, though a 14-6 second quarter run from Wallington made the score 29-25 at halftime. The second half...
Snowden’s 31 points power Franklin past Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Snowden scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds in Franklin’s 76-60 victory over Newark Tech in Somerset. Elisha Brown had 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with two points for Franklin (14-9), which used a 26-18 third quarter to pull away. Cam Brown scored 14 points, Jake Novielli had 12 and Darnell Marche added seven with eight assists and five rebounds.
Phillipsburg wrestling wins sectional title No. 40 with rout of Westfield
When your wrestling program has won 40 of the 43 NJSIAA sectional tournaments it has entered, it might be easy for the Phillipsburg High School fan base to take this achievement for granted. Stateliners coach Brad Gentzle said he never wants his wrestlers to feel that way about adding more...
Wheeler’s double-double sparks Franklin past North Star Academy - Girls basketball recap
Precious Wheeler was a force inside as she scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double as Franklin defeated North Star Academy 54-38 in Franklin. Iyanna Cotten scored a team-high 13 points to go with eight boards and six assists. Franklin improved to 10-11 and North Star...
Wrestling: Passaic Tech tops rival Clifton for North 1, Group 5 championship (WATCH)
If you let Passaic Tech and Clifton continue to wrestle, they could have more chapters than the Rocky movies. The two met for the third time this season on Wednesday, this time with everything on the line in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 5 final.
Wrestling PHOTOS: Cranford at Warren Hills, North 2, Group 3 final, Feb. 8, 2023
Warren Hills is looking to go back to a state wrestling final, but Cranford has the ability to keep that from happening. Check out photos from the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 2, Group 3 final Wednesday. Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with...
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates
Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
