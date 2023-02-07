Read full article on original website
Caldwell outlasts Millburn in overtime - Boys basketball recap
Ray Zamloot scored 27 points in Caldwell’s 48-46 overtime victory over Millburn in Millburn. Mike Zamloot added nine points for Caldwell (18-3). For Millburn (10-10), Noah Ravitz had 18 points and Ryan Cubert added 12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
Mack powers Vernon over Jefferson - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack scored 17 points to lead Vernon to its 18th win in 20 tries, a 51-45 home win over Jefferson. Alex Fessel scored 16 points and Robert Nathan added a dozen more in the win. Jake Studnick led Jefferson with 14 points. Luke Urbano added a dozne points. Vernon...
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Girls Basketball: Sparta edges out Pope John in key NJAC-American clash
Bailey Chapman scored a game high 21 points to lead Sparta to a narrow 48-47 victory over Pope John in a key clash in the North Jersey Athletic Conference-American division, in Sparta. With the win, Sparta (15-7) moves a game ahead of Pope John (18-6) in the American division standings....
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Niedermaier’s 35 and 10 lift Parsippany past Boonton - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Niedermaier matched his career-high with 35 points and he pulled down 10 rebounds to fuel Parsippany to a 68-64 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Arthur Smith had 10 points, Ryan Sherry added nine and Dylan Wang dished out 10 assists for Parsippany (7-11). Charlie Hurd had 20 points, 10...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Snowden’s 31 points power Franklin past Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap
Cameron Snowden scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds in Franklin’s 76-60 victory over Newark Tech in Somerset. Elisha Brown had 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with two points for Franklin (14-9), which used a 26-18 third quarter to pull away. Cam Brown scored 14 points, Jake Novielli had 12 and Darnell Marche added seven with eight assists and five rebounds.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Mountain Lakes defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Nico Dunn scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Lakes past Parsippany Hills 56-50 in Morris Plains. Trailing 33-22 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (6-16) took control in the second half outscoring Parsippany Hills 34-17. Mountain Lakes also jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
Boys ice hockey: No. 14 Middletown North tops Lacey - Handchen Cup, Quarterfinals
Jack Turner led top-seeded Middletown North, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a goal and two assists as it defeated eighth-seeded Lacey 6-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Handchen Cup at the Middletown Ice World in Middletown. Middletown North (11-5-4) held a 2-0 lead at the end...
Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?
The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
Wheeler’s double-double sparks Franklin past North Star Academy - Girls basketball recap
Precious Wheeler was a force inside as she scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double as Franklin defeated North Star Academy 54-38 in Franklin. Iyanna Cotten scored a team-high 13 points to go with eight boards and six assists. Franklin improved to 10-11 and North Star...
Boys Ice Hockey: Frisch, Montclair Kimberley win in Kelly Cup quarterfinals
Aiden Sholomon’s two goals and an assist lifted third-seeded Frisch to a 5-1 victory over sixth-seeded Nutley in the Kelly Cup quarterfinals at MacKay Ice Arena in Englewood. David Rosen had three assists for Frisch (12-4-2), which erupted for four first period goals and plays second-seeded Montclair Kimberley in...
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Girls basketball recap: Kessler hits milestone as No. 16 Shawnee topples Lenape
Avery Kessler totaled 15 points and five rebounds as the Shawnee High girls’ basketball team knocked off Lenape Tuesday in Medford, 43-28. Kessler knocked down a free throw for the 1,000th point of her scholastic career as the Renegades, ranked 16th in the latest NJ.com Top 20, improved to 21-4. Nia Scott added 10 points.
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Unable to make 113, SJV’s state runner-up O’Keefe debuts at 132 in win over RBC
St. John Vianney, the No. 1 seed in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public B Wrestling Championships, wrestled without its regular 113-pounder Thursday night. The Lancers, however, did get a boost from their new, starting 132-pounder. Sophomore Pat O’Keefe, no longer able to make 113 pounds, made his debut at 132 and...
