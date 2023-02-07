ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Caldwell outlasts Millburn in overtime - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot scored 27 points in Caldwell’s 48-46 overtime victory over Millburn in Millburn. Mike Zamloot added nine points for Caldwell (18-3). For Millburn (10-10), Noah Ravitz had 18 points and Ryan Cubert added 12. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Snowden’s 31 points power Franklin past Newark Tech - Boys basketball recap

Cameron Snowden scored a career-high 31 points and had six rebounds in Franklin’s 76-60 victory over Newark Tech in Somerset. Elisha Brown had 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks to go with two points for Franklin (14-9), which used a 26-18 third quarter to pull away. Cam Brown scored 14 points, Jake Novielli had 12 and Darnell Marche added seven with eight assists and five rebounds.
Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?

The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
