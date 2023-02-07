ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

NJ.com

No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap

Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Police in Maplewood called for assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies after a large-scale fight broke out at a high school basketball game between Columbia High School and Irvington High School. Police said that after the game, as hundreds of spectators were exiting the gym, multiple fights broke out. Related: Police investigating shooting at Delaware high school basketball game Officers working security at the game called for backup, resulting in officers from multiple jurisdictions responding the call. Police were able to disperse the crowd so that the visiting team could safely leave the school. Several students were The post Police respond to multiple fights at Maplewood-Irvington High School basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates

Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd. The Maplewood Police officer immediately notified the police department by radio. Additional police officers promptly responded to the CHS gymnasium parking lot about 8:30pm. Upon their arrival, due to the size of the crowd and the multiple fights, they requested mutual aid from South Orange and Millburn...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Devils are willing to give up assets in blockbuster deal, but remain wary to ‘impair future’

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has already made his deadline buyer intentions clear. Whether that’s in his conversation with NJ Advance Media in early November, or in a recent interview with The Athletic – where he revealed his desire to add a top-six winger by the March 3 trade deadline – Fitzgerald has been adamant about finishing this team’s impressive turnaround with a controllable and talented piece.
NEWARK, NJ
