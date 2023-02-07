ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap

Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Bloomfield holds off Nutley - Boys basketball recap

Shayne Hinton scored 21 points to lead Bloomfield as it defeated Nutley 58-51 in Nutley. Bloomfield (6-16) trailed 29-22 at the half, but outscored Nutley 36-22 in the second half, including an 18-8 run in the fourth quarter. Uche Anyanwu also had 18 points. Nutley falls to 7-17 this season...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood

Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?

The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy