HS basketball blowout turns to jubilee with highlight dunks and 3s (WATCH)
A lopsided game took a positive turn last week and produced a viral highlight reel when Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s Evan Gilpin brought the crowd to life at Montgomery High School with a couple of 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Lavali added a memorable dunk and an unforgettable celebration. As seen...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Essex County Tournament semifinals
It’s been mostly chalk in the Essex County Tournament as we’ve reached the semifinal round. The top three seeds have advanced to the semifinals, while the No. 5 seed punched its ticket to the semifinal.
Washington Township tops KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy - Boys basketball recap
Chris Racobaldo led Washington Township with 17 points as it defeated KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 65-50 in Sewell. Washington Township (18-5) jumped out to an early 18-7 lead after the first quarter and held a 30-19 lead at the half. It outscored KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy 35-31 in the second half.
Wheeler’s double-double sparks Franklin past North Star Academy - Girls basketball recap
Precious Wheeler was a force inside as she scored 12 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double as Franklin defeated North Star Academy 54-38 in Franklin. Iyanna Cotten scored a team-high 13 points to go with eight boards and six assists. Franklin improved to 10-11 and North Star...
Mack powers Vernon over Jefferson - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack scored 17 points to lead Vernon to its 18th win in 20 tries, a 51-45 home win over Jefferson. Alex Fessel scored 16 points and Robert Nathan added a dozen more in the win. Jake Studnick led Jefferson with 14 points. Luke Urbano added a dozne points. Vernon...
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Mountain Lakes defeats Villa Walsh - Girls basketball recap
Jenny Catallo scored 11 points to lift Mountain Lakes over Villa Walsh 29-26 in Mountain Lakes. Trailing 15-13 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (10-9) turned things around in the third quarter and took a five-point lead before holding on in the fourth for the victory. Abby Hawes added six points. Sheridan...
Bloomfield holds off Nutley - Boys basketball recap
Shayne Hinton scored 21 points to lead Bloomfield as it defeated Nutley 58-51 in Nutley. Bloomfield (6-16) trailed 29-22 at the half, but outscored Nutley 36-22 in the second half, including an 18-8 run in the fourth quarter. Uche Anyanwu also had 18 points. Nutley falls to 7-17 this season...
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Who are N.J. boys basketball’s top unsung heroes & underrated players in 2023?
The headlines are stolen every year by players across the state who light up the scoreboard. But to win games and battle for championships, it takes everyone. That includes players who do all the little things right and sometimes get overlooked. These unsung heroes fly under the radar as they make game-changing plays week after week. They do what is necessary to win games.
Wrestling: Here are N.J.’s 22 remaining unbeaten grapplers as postseason begins
There’s only one word to describe it – carnage. That’s right, just 22 names are undefeated with the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics team wrestling tournaments now underway.
Wrestling Top 20 for Feb. 10: Blown up, overhauled, remodeled in a freaky week
And to think last weekend was supposed to be a quiet one with it being “the dead week” and all. Nothing significant is supposed to happen on the final three or four days before the start of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics State Team Tournament, but all of a sudden, kaboom and a mushroom cloud.
Haddon Township over West Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Haddon Township used a 25-8 second half advantage to beat West Deptford, 39-19 in a Colonial Conference Liberty Division game in Westmont. The Hawks swept the season series with West Deptford, after an earlier 40-22 victory. Haddon Township (13-8, 4-6) has now held an opponent under 20 points for the...
