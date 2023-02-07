ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali Set For 2/13 WWE Raw

A new match has been added to the February 13 episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced that Bronson Reed will take on Mustafa Ali on Monday's WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6 episode of WWE Raw, setting up their bout next Monday. From WWE:
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh

Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For Last Week

- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams

Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
Adam Cole: Bryan Danielson Was 'Very Helpful' With My Return From Injury

Adam Cole discusses how Bryan Danielson helped him during his recovery from injury. On January 11, Adam Cole made his return to All Elite Wrestling after being away for the company for the latter half of 2022. While he was away, Cole was recovering from two head injuries that he suffered over the first part of 2022.
Fred Rosser On New Format For NJPW STRONG: This Is The Way To Get More Eyes On The Product

Fred Rosser shares his thoughts on the new format for NJPW STRONG. NJPW launched NJPW STRONG in 2020 and held tapings in the United States. The brand started to grow and hold events that doubled as tapings throughout the country. These matches would air weekly on NJPW World. NJPW recently announced that NJPW STRONG will shift to a dual format, where events will air live, and they will also be available on demand, starting with NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned On 2/8 AEW Dynamite

The Gunns are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. In a shock upset, Austin & Colten Gunn were able to defeat The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) in a AEW World Tag Team Title match on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. The chaos started with referee Stephon Smith...
SCRYPTS vs. Axiom; Lash Legend, Tank Ledger, More Set For 2/10 WWE NXT Level Up

The lineup is set for the February 10 edition of NXT Level Up. As first noted on the promotion's website, Friday's Level Up is set to be headlined by a singles contest between masked marvels Axiom and SCRYPTS. Friday's show will also feature a battle between Lash Legend and Dani Palmer. Lastly, in a battle of newcomers, Tank Ledger goes one-on-one with Kale Dixon.
Kevin Kiley Details How Match At NWA Nuff Said Came Together

Kevin Kiley discusses his return to the ring. Kiley, formerly known as Alex Riley, worked for WWE for several years. He signed with the company in 2007 and moved to the main roster in 2010 after he was featured on the second season of NXT. Kiley was paired with The Miz until they eventually split up and feuded. He later shifted into a commentary role before he returned to the ring in 2015. WWE then released Kiley in 2016. Kiley was then absent from the wrestling world until he returned to the ring at Create A Pro Wrestling's toy drive event on December 8. There, he teamed up with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to defeat VBU (Dante Drago & Jack Tomlinson). Kiley will compete in his first singles match in over six years when he faces EC3 at NWA Nuff Said on February 11.
