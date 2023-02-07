Kevin Kiley discusses his return to the ring. Kiley, formerly known as Alex Riley, worked for WWE for several years. He signed with the company in 2007 and moved to the main roster in 2010 after he was featured on the second season of NXT. Kiley was paired with The Miz until they eventually split up and feuded. He later shifted into a commentary role before he returned to the ring in 2015. WWE then released Kiley in 2016. Kiley was then absent from the wrestling world until he returned to the ring at Create A Pro Wrestling's toy drive event on December 8. There, he teamed up with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to defeat VBU (Dante Drago & Jack Tomlinson). Kiley will compete in his first singles match in over six years when he faces EC3 at NWA Nuff Said on February 11.

1 HOUR AGO