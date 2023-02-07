Read full article on original website
Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali Set For 2/13 WWE Raw
A new match has been added to the February 13 episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced that Bronson Reed will take on Mustafa Ali on Monday's WWE Raw. The two got into a confrontation on the February 6 episode of WWE Raw, setting up their bout next Monday. From WWE:
Ilja Dragunov Returns To WWE NXT On 2/7/23, Sets Sights On JD McDonagh
Ilja Dragunov has returned to WWE NXT. For the first time since October 25, 2022, Ilja Dragunov made his presence felt on WWE NXT, distracting JD McDonagh during a match between McDonagh and Carmelo Hayes on Tuesday, February 7, which Hayes won by roll-up. After the match, Ilja Dragunov rushed...
WWE Raw On 2/6 Records 12% Decrease In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Falls
Check out the viewership numbers for the February 6 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on February 6 averaged 1.866 million viewers. This number is down 12% from the 2.114 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.55 rating in...
The Gunns are the new tag team champs, 3 all-timer TV matches | Day After Dynamite #48
Will Washington is joined by long time friend Tom Campbell of Cultaholic as we talk about Dynamite live from El Paso, TX.
WWE Raw & Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For Last Week
- Finn Balor vs. Cody Rhodes: Michael Hayes. - Shelton Benjamin vs. Damon Kemp was filmed for Main Event and produced by Adam Pearce. - Akira Tozawa vs. Tony D'Angelo was also filmed for Main Event, and produced by Petey Williams. - Although it was mentioned on the broadcast, there...
NWA Powerrr Stream And Results (2/7): Matt Cardona And Tyrus On Opposite Ends Of Major Six-Man Tag
NWA Powerrr (2/7) Kratos def. Thrillbilly Silas (w/ Pollo Del Mar) The Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) def. Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Roxy) to earn an NWA Women's Tag Title Match at NWA Nuff Said. In an interview, Matt Cardona says his mystery partner for tonight is a...
Trish Stratus Names Five Men & Women To Be On Her Dream Survivor Series Teams
Trish Stratus picks five women and five men to put on dream Survivor Series teams. Throughout the history of the match concept, there have been many Survivor Series teams that have been filled to the brim with top tier talent. Both fans and wrestlers will often make up their own dream teams and pit them against one another.
AEW Dynamite (2/8) Preview: Championship Fight Night, Danielson vs. RUSH, MJF vs. Takeshita, More
It's Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tonight's episode is dubbed "Championship Fight Night" and will feature Bryan Danielson against RUSH, The Acclaimed defending their gold, The Elite defending their Trios Championshipd, and more. Here's everything...
Bronson Reed Was The First To Open The Line Of Communication With Triple H Ahead Of WWE Return
Bronson Reed reflects on the phone call with Triple H that landed him back in WWE. Following his WWE release in 2021, Bronson Reed continued to make a name for himself in promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Along the way, NJPW showed great faith in the...
A Rough Night For Matt Cardona, The Build To IMPACT No Surrender Continues | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following IMPACT Wrestling on February 9, 2023:. - Tonight was not a good night for Matt Cardona. He had to change in the parking lot and came up short in his effort to dethrone Joe Hendry as Digital Media Champion. To top it all off, his favorite song played at the end of the night.
Mandy Rose Hasn't Ruled Out A Return To Wrestling, Wants To Do 'Dancing With The Stars'
Fans haven't seen Mandy Rose in a wrestling ring since the December 13 episode of NXT when she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. The following day, Rose was fired by WWE, reportedly due to the content she was posting on her FanTime website. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing to Perez.
Adam Cole: Bryan Danielson Was 'Very Helpful' With My Return From Injury
Adam Cole discusses how Bryan Danielson helped him during his recovery from injury. On January 11, Adam Cole made his return to All Elite Wrestling after being away for the company for the latter half of 2022. While he was away, Cole was recovering from two head injuries that he suffered over the first part of 2022.
Fred Rosser On New Format For NJPW STRONG: This Is The Way To Get More Eyes On The Product
Fred Rosser shares his thoughts on the new format for NJPW STRONG. NJPW launched NJPW STRONG in 2020 and held tapings in the United States. The brand started to grow and hold events that doubled as tapings throughout the country. These matches would air weekly on NJPW World. NJPW recently announced that NJPW STRONG will shift to a dual format, where events will air live, and they will also be available on demand, starting with NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.
Bianca Belair Remembers Freaking Out Before Her WWE Ladder Match With Bayley
Bianca Belair discusses her first ever Ladder match. Throughout the long history of WWE, there have only been four one-on-one women's Ladder matches. Three of those bouts came under the NXT brand, while the first women's singles Ladder match came back at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October 2022.
New AEW World Tag Team Champions Crowned On 2/8 AEW Dynamite
The Gunns are the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. In a shock upset, Austin & Colten Gunn were able to defeat The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) in a AEW World Tag Team Title match on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. The chaos started with referee Stephon Smith...
Mick Foley: If Sami Zayn's Match With Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody
Mick Foley comments on the ongoing Sami Zayn/Bloodline storyline. Currently, Sami Zayn is arguably the hottest man of all of professional wrestling. Zayn recently turned on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble premium live event, which was a moment that many fans had anticipated after The Bloodline's treatment of both Zayn and Kevin Owens in recent months.
SCRYPTS vs. Axiom; Lash Legend, Tank Ledger, More Set For 2/10 WWE NXT Level Up
The lineup is set for the February 10 edition of NXT Level Up. As first noted on the promotion's website, Friday's Level Up is set to be headlined by a singles contest between masked marvels Axiom and SCRYPTS. Friday's show will also feature a battle between Lash Legend and Dani Palmer. Lastly, in a battle of newcomers, Tank Ledger goes one-on-one with Kale Dixon.
Daniel Garcia: J.A.S Is Running A Train On Ricky Starks On Cable TV, AEW Control Center | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. - Daniel Garcia says the Jericho Appreciation Society is going to run a train on Ricky Starks tonight:. - Tony Schiavone Gets You Ready for Championship Fight Night! AEW Control Center: El Paso, 2/8/23:. - Vinny Pacifico continues his...
Kevin Kiley Details How Match At NWA Nuff Said Came Together
Kevin Kiley discusses his return to the ring. Kiley, formerly known as Alex Riley, worked for WWE for several years. He signed with the company in 2007 and moved to the main roster in 2010 after he was featured on the second season of NXT. Kiley was paired with The Miz until they eventually split up and feuded. He later shifted into a commentary role before he returned to the ring in 2015. WWE then released Kiley in 2016. Kiley was then absent from the wrestling world until he returned to the ring at Create A Pro Wrestling's toy drive event on December 8. There, he teamed up with NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus to defeat VBU (Dante Drago & Jack Tomlinson). Kiley will compete in his first singles match in over six years when he faces EC3 at NWA Nuff Said on February 11.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (2/7): Konosuke Takeshita, RUSH, Kiera Hogan, Blake Christian In Action
AEW Dark (2/7) The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) def. Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez. You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
