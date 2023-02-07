Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Haddon Township over West Deptford - Girls basketball recap
Haddon Township used a 25-8 second half advantage to beat West Deptford, 39-19 in a Colonial Conference Liberty Division game in Westmont. The Hawks swept the season series with West Deptford, after an earlier 40-22 victory. Haddon Township (13-8, 4-6) has now held an opponent under 20 points for the...
Boys basketball: Eaves’s 33 point game leads Hightstown past Perth Amboy Magnet
Robert Eaves posted a game-high of 33 points lifting Hightstown to a 69-51 home victory over Perth Amboy Magnet. Hightstown (10-14) led by 24 points at halftime after a 28-10 second quarter edge. Jeremy Valdez had 20 points and Dennis Feliciano had eight points and seven rebounds for Perth Amboy...
Boys basketball: Crump scores 34 to lead Burlington Township over Trenton Catholic
Maurice Crump made three 3-pointers and went 5-for-8 from the free-throw line, finishing with a game-high 34 points to lead Burlington Township to a victory on the road over Trenton Catholic, 66-59. Aaron Ferguson scored 11 points while Gavin White added nine points for Burlington Township (7-13), which held a...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament semifinals
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament is down to the semifinal round. There weren’t that many surprises throughout the tournament, as three of the top seeds have advanced to the final four. Sixth-seeded Voorhees earned a berth for the first time since 2016 with a four-point victory over third-seeded Warren Hills.
Girls basketball recap: Kessler hits milestone as No. 16 Shawnee topples Lenape
Avery Kessler totaled 15 points and five rebounds as the Shawnee High girls’ basketball team knocked off Lenape Tuesday in Medford, 43-28. Kessler knocked down a free throw for the 1,000th point of her scholastic career as the Renegades, ranked 16th in the latest NJ.com Top 20, improved to 21-4. Nia Scott added 10 points.
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates
Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
Super Bowl 2023: Why ex-MVP running back likes the Eagles’ run game heading into Sunday
PHOENIX – Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander stood in the bright Arizona sun, standing near a food truck where the smell of jalapenos emanated from the vehicle. The food truck was from Café Momentum, a program that originally started in Dallas and has expanded to two other cities with the support of the Stand Together Foundation and the Players Coalition. The truck was part of the events leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and current and former players were hanging around the area, showing support for the cause.
Hunterdon County teen to compete on American Ninja Warrior
Julia Intrabartolo, a 16-year-old from Hampton, has been selected to compete on “American Ninja Warrior.”. The NBC show features athletes from across the country as they tackle challenging obstacle courses and test their strength, endurance and determination.
Where did Eagles’ Howie Roseman — the NFL’s cockiest GM — get his fearlessness? Why, New Jersey, of course
Howie Roseman stood in the middle of the wrestling mat, his dark brown hair soaked, sweat pouring down his face. He gasped for air. Everyone looked at him, alone out there, waiting for the next challenger. Another kid stepped forward. Roseman locked eyes with him. And then they wrestled. The...
Hundreds at memorial left with ‘haunting’ question, why was Sayreville councilwoman killed?
Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening to honor Eunice Dwumfour, the Sayreville councilwoman who was shot and killed outside her home last week in a case that is still under investigation. Dwumfour’s family joined local and state officials at the memorial service at Epic Church International in Sayreville. Christian Onuoha, the borough’s...
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who wins Lombardi Trophy?
Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be full of history. It will be the first time that two Black quarterbacks will face off against each other in the game for the first time, with Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts going against the new MVP Patrick Mahomes.
WINNER: NJ Powerball Player Takes Home $100K At Burlington Wawa
There were two third-tier New Jersey Lottery winners in the Powerball drawing, winning prizes of $100,000 and $50,000. Their tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball on Monday, Feb. 6. One Washington state Lottery player won the $754.6 million Powerball jackpot. The winning NJ tickets were...
Small N.J. borough wracked by killing of local councilman
The small rivertown borough of Milford in Hunterdon County is reeling from the death of local councilman Russell Heller, who was shot and killed Wednesday by a former PSE&G co-worker in the parking lot of a company building where he worked in Somerset County. Milford is a place where “everyone...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Female
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Centerville. Angel McAllister, 46, was reported missing today from her home on the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue. She is described as a black female, 5’7”, 195 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes and tattoos under her left eye, on her right shoulder, and on her right wrist.
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Driver hurt as school bus, car collide at N.J. intersection, cops say
One person was injured Friday morning when a school bus with students aboard collided with another vehicle in Howell, authorities said. No one on the school bus was hurt in the crash, which took place around 7:35 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road, Howell police said.
Slain Sayreville councilwoman’s running mate left with sorrow, grief, and many questions
The Sayreville borough council member who nurtured Eunice Dwumfour’s rise in local politics is searching for answers for why his close friend was found shot and killed outside her home last week. Christian Onuoha, the Sayreville Council President, said he was still in the process of trying to figure...
southjerseyobserver.com
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Adult From Millville
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Millville. Augustien Delvalle, 33, has been reported missing in Camden. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and large clear-framed glasses.
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0