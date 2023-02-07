PHOENIX – Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander stood in the bright Arizona sun, standing near a food truck where the smell of jalapenos emanated from the vehicle. The food truck was from Café Momentum, a program that originally started in Dallas and has expanded to two other cities with the support of the Stand Together Foundation and the Players Coalition. The truck was part of the events leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and current and former players were hanging around the area, showing support for the cause.

DALLAS, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO