Lindenwold, NJ

Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates

Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Super Bowl 2023: Why ex-MVP running back likes the Eagles’ run game heading into Sunday

PHOENIX – Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander stood in the bright Arizona sun, standing near a food truck where the smell of jalapenos emanated from the vehicle. The food truck was from Café Momentum, a program that originally started in Dallas and has expanded to two other cities with the support of the Stand Together Foundation and the Players Coalition. The truck was part of the events leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and current and former players were hanging around the area, showing support for the cause.
DALLAS, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Female

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Centerville. Angel McAllister, 46, was reported missing today from her home on the 1000 block of Ferry Avenue. She is described as a black female, 5’7”, 195 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes and tattoos under her left eye, on her right shoulder, and on her right wrist.
CAMDEN, NJ
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week

Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Adult From Millville

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Millville. Augustien Delvalle, 33, has been reported missing in Camden. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and large clear-framed glasses.
MILLVILLE, NJ
