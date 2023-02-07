Read full article on original website
HS basketball blowout turns to jubilee with highlight dunks and 3s (WATCH)
A lopsided game took a positive turn last week and produced a viral highlight reel when Thomas Edison Energy Charter’s Evan Gilpin brought the crowd to life at Montgomery High School with a couple of 3-pointers. Senior Andrew Lavali added a memorable dunk and an unforgettable celebration. As seen...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Thursday, Feb. 9
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Feb. 9, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Boys Basketball: Results & coverage for Friday, Feb. 10
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Hun (6-6) vs. Peddie (7-8) at Mercersburg Academy, 5pm. 8-Steinert (6-17) at 1-Hopewell Valley (10-12), 4pm. 5-Lawrence (9-15) at 4-Princeton (8-11), 4pm. Prep B Tournament, Semifinal Round. 3-Princeton Day (8-12) at 2-Doane Academy (8-11), 5:30pm. Regular Season.
Torres’ career night powers Passaic past Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Marlon Torres scored a career-high 32 points in Passaic’s 83-53 victory over Bergen Tech in Hackensack. Zahkai Sylvester had 18 points and Jayshon Williams added 15 for Passaic (9-14), which stormed out to a 23-7 first quarter lead. Zach Mosca scored 20 points for Bergen Tech (2-19). Brian Ortiz...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Essex County Tournament semifinals
It’s been mostly chalk in the Essex County Tournament as we’ve reached the semifinal round. The top three seeds have advanced to the semifinals, while the No. 5 seed punched its ticket to the semifinal.
Niedermaier’s 35 and 10 lift Parsippany past Boonton - Boys basketball recap
Matthew Niedermaier matched his career-high with 35 points and he pulled down 10 rebounds to fuel Parsippany to a 68-64 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Arthur Smith had 10 points, Ryan Sherry added nine and Dylan Wang dished out 10 assists for Parsippany (7-11). Charlie Hurd had 20 points, 10...
Mountain Lakes defeats Parsippany Hills - Boys basketball recap
Nico Dunn scored a game-high 17 points to lead Mountain Lakes past Parsippany Hills 56-50 in Morris Plains. Trailing 33-22 at halftime, Mountain Lakes (6-16) took control in the second half outscoring Parsippany Hills 34-17. Mountain Lakes also jumped out to a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results & featured games for Friday, Feb. 10
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Morris County Tournament — Semifinals at County College of Morris. 3-Chatham (13-11) vs. 2-Montville (19-3) at County College of Morris, 6:30pm. 4-Randolph (19-1) vs. 1-Morris Catholic (18-3) at County College of Morris, 8pm. Prep B Tournament,...
Union Catholic over West Caldwell Tech - Boys basketball recap
Chimeziri Okeoma had a big game, posting 27 points as Union Catholic defeated West Caldwell Tech 74-53 in Scotch Plains. Union Catholic (13-8) held a 36-25 lead at the half after a 23-12 run in the second quarter. It outscored West Caldwell Tech 38-28 in the second half. Javon McKay...
Indian Hills defeats Ramsey - Boys basketball recap
Gavin Enright scored 16 points for Indian Hills as it captured its sixth win in its last seven games following a 48-46 victory over Ramsey in Oakland. Indian Hills (14-6) trailed 12-6 after the first quarter before taking a one-point lead at halftime. Each side notched eight points in the third before Indian Hills outscored Ramsey 18-17 in the fourth.
Randolph over Morristown - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kress led the way with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals as Randolph defeated Morristown 62-50 in Morristown. Jake Jenisch also had 12 points and eight rebounds with Sean Clark adding 10 points and five rebounds. Joey Tomaino also tallied nine points and seven assists. Randolph...
Mack powers Vernon over Jefferson - Boys basketball recap
Ernest Mack scored 17 points to lead Vernon to its 18th win in 20 tries, a 51-45 home win over Jefferson. Alex Fessel scored 16 points and Robert Nathan added a dozen more in the win. Jake Studnick led Jefferson with 14 points. Luke Urbano added a dozne points. Vernon...
Girls Basketball: Strong second half pushes River Dell past Mahwah
A second half surge from River Dell wound up being the biggest difference in its 36-26 defeat of Mahwah, in Oradell. After the two sides spent the first half trading baskets, River Dell (17-4) went on a 9-3 run in the third to take a 26-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Watts helps Winslow turn out lights on Seneca - Boys basketball recap
Justice Watts scored 15 points as Winslow edged Seneca for a 38-35 road win in Tabernacle. Rasheed Robinson added eight points in the win. Justin Mercado had 10 points for Seeneca. Tiernana Best contributed seven for the Golden Eagles. Winslow held a slim one-point halftime advantage and expanded it by...
Vernon takes Belvidere - Girls basketball recap
Grace Dobrzynski went 10 of 14 from the line in her 15 points as Vernon won on the road, 47-39, over Belvidere. Lauren Waschek added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for Vernon (14-6), which led 22-16 at the half and finished with a 14-5 run in the final frame. Belvidere...
On court that bears his father’s name, DJ Wagner joins elite 2,000-point club (VIDEO)
Making his way from right to left, DJ Wagner slipped into the paint and went up with a right-handed shot. It proved to be historic, one that sent off a tremendous celebration heard throughout the city. DJ Wagner, welcome to the club. The Kentucky-bound senior guard and McDonald’s All-American scored...
Boys Basketball: No. 5 Ramapo picks up key divisional win over Ridgewood
Ramapo, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, narrowly defeated Ridgewood 51-48 and picked up a key Big North-Freedom division win, in Ridgewood. With the win, Ramapo (22-2) stayed undefeated in division play and two games up on Ridgewood for the division lead. The Raiders have one more divisional game this season on Feb. 7 against fourth place Hackensack.
Boys basketball: Correa leads the way for Dover over Morris Tech
Evan Correa finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Dover to a 59-37 win over Morris Tech in Denville. Joshua Quiles adding 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jordan Ake added an additional 11 points for Dover. Dover trailed by one point at the end of...
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
