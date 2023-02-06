ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles Had the Cutest Reunion at the 2023 Grammys

This is not a drill: Harry Styles and Taylor Swift just had a reunion at the 2023 Grammys and it's warming our Haylor hearts. The pop icon exes were both nominated for multiple Grammy Awards — Taylor Swift took home the Best Music Video award for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Harry Styles walked away with Best Pop Vocal Album, as well as the coveted Album of the Year Award. Harry Styles also performed his hit single “As It Was” for the star-studded audience.
Detroit News

Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and when pop music gets personal

Miley Cyrus is back on top of the pop charts, and she arrived there with a little help from Taylor Swift. Not explicitly, mind you. Swift is not credited as a guest or a writer on Cyrus' new song "Flowers," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart this week. But her influence, her ethos, is all over it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
POPSUGAR

Taylor Swift's Grammys Nails Are a Tribute to "Midnights"

Image Source: Getty / Allen J. Schaben / Contributor. Taylor Swift is fully in her "Midnights" era. The singer arrived at the 2023 Grammys red carpet in a gorgeous two-piece Roberto Cavalli gown, which was accented by matching chrome nails. For the manicure, Swift's nails were filed into a short...
The Independent

Fans love how supportive Taylor Swift was of ex-boyfriend Harry Styles during 2023 Grammys

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have been praised as displaying friendship goals after the former couple was seen supporting one another during the 2023 Grammys.On Sunday 5 February, Styles, 29, and Swift, 33, who dated briefly between 2012 and 2013, reunited at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, the pair was photographed talking in the crowd, with photos showing Styles and Swift exchanging a fist bump.“Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug and talk for a long time over his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her

Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Jay-Z Shut Out as Taylor Swift and Adele Win One Award Each and Bonnie Raitt Surprises

DJ Khaled and Jay-Z closed out the 2023 Grammys with a dramatic performance of “God Did,” but the two rappers went home from the awards show empty-handed as both lost all of the awards for which they were nominated. Khaled went into the show with six nods while Jay-Z had five. Similarly, past Grammy darlings Taylor Swift and Adele each only won one award despite multiple nominations.More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Grammys Moments: Beyoncé's Big Night, Harry Styles' Big Win and Hip-Hop's Big TributeGrammys: Jill Biden Honors Iranian Singer With Inaugural Song for Social Change Special Merit Award After Viral...
WUSA

Melissa Gorga Admits 'RHONJ' Season 13 Hits 'the Lowest of the Low' With Teresa Giudice (Exclusive)

"You'll never see how toxic someone is until you breathe fresher air." So quips Melissa Gorga in her tagline for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's 13th season, premiering Tuesday on Bravo. It's no secret that she's referencing her sister-in-law, OG star of the show Teresa Giudice, with that new catchphrase. Fans will see the two fall out, seemingly for good, as the season unfolds.
In Style

Taylor Swift Reportedly Stole Joe Alwyn's Leather Jacket for Post-Grammys Festivities

Taylor Swift is known for dropping little Easter eggs about her work and personal life for her die-hard fans, the Swifties, to find. And the latest clue she dropped was in the form of a friend's post-Grammys Instagram photo dump, in which Swift reportedly wore a leather jacket belonging to her longtime (and notoriously private) boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

