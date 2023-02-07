Read full article on original website
Man currently serving 45 years in prison gets additional life sentences
ST. LOUIS — A man already sentenced to 45 years in prison received additional sentences for the murder of a mother and her 8-year-old daughter. Prinshun McClain was convicted on Jan. 12 of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of 27-year-old Terri Bankhead and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards on Aug. 11, 2021.
Jefferson County chiropractor, employees convicted of fraud
ST. LOUIS — A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a Jefferson County chiropractor, one current and one former employee of conspiring to commit disability fraud. Vivian Carbone-Hobbs, 60; Christina Barrera, 63; and Clarissa Pogue, 39, were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to defraud the Social Security Administration.
Police arrest 2 teens for carjacking outside St. Louis brewery, still looking for 2 others
ST. LOUIS — What happened to a guy in the parking lot outside 4 Hands Brewing Company south of downtown St. Louis Wednesday night was definitely on a lot of folks' minds. Just before 10:30 p.m., a man told police he was standing in the popular brewery's rear parking lot on south Eighth Street smoking a cigarette.
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
Woman in viral video used to live in home of harassed Latino family in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Judy Kline was officially charged just 24 hours ago with three felonies after a video of her harassing a south St. Louis family went viral. She was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage and unlawful use of a weapon. Kline is accused of harassing and...
Byers' Beat: An inside look at thousands of cases going nowhere in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers who were around before St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner took office in 2017 tell me the number of cases awaiting decisions from prosecutors at any given time hovered between 300 to 500 cases. Now, it’s in the thousands. And this...
Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
Woman charged after racist tirade, harassment goes viral of her terrorizing St. Louis family
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors charged a south St. Louis woman with three felonies after she was caught on camera repeatedly harassing a family because of their Mexican descent. Signs along Hampton Avenue in the south St. Louis neighborhood warn about children playing, but for one local family,...
St. Louis man strikes plea deal, gets more than a decade in prison for voluntary manslaughter
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man slated to stand trial for murder this week struck a plea deal Tuesday regarding an April 2020 homicide. According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis, Brandon Campbell, 32, received a 15-year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.
Homicide requested after man found shot in pelvis, taken to hospital in critical condition
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division was requested to a shooting in the Mark Twain neighborhood Wednesday that left a man shot in the pelvis. Police said the shooting happened at about 2:45 Wednesday evening in the 4500 block of Union Boulevard near Interstate...
'I want to see action': Woman facing charges after racist tirade against St. Louis family goes viral
ST. LOUIS — The woman caught on a Ring doorbell video terrorizing a south St. Louis family and damaging their property is now facing charges. "That's the first mugshot that I've seen of her in the whole year. I don't want to see her," said Fatima Suarez, whose family lives in the home.
Man found shot, unresponsive in St. Louis Tuesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Division was requested to a shooting Tuesday night in St. Louis. It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard. Police said a 41-year-old man was found shot, unconscious and not breathing. Police did release...
Police responding to burglary call find woman dead outside St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — Police responding to a burglary call found a woman dead Wednesday morning at a north St. Louis home. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers initially received a call about a burglary at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the home in the 5100 block of Maffitt Avenue, two blocks west of Kingshighway Boulevard.
'You don't belong on American property': Woman caught on doorbell camera terrorizing St. Louis family
ST. LOUIS — Editor's note: 5 On Your Side is not naming the woman and blurring her face because she has not yet been charged. "It was back on Jan. 7, 2022," 22-year-old Fatima Suarez said. Suarez said that's the day a complete stranger started terrorizing her family. Suarez's...
2 dead in house fire in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man and woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Lemay, Missouri. Lt. Jason Brice with the Lemay Fire Protection District said firefighters were called just before 10 a.m. to a fire in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue.
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis Transgender Center after whistleblower report
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced an investigation into allegations made by a former employee of a St. Louis transgender care center, and Senator Josh Hawley is calling for a federal investigation. In a statement, Bailey said his office has been investigating the Washington University Transgender...
Teen boy fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
'We knew that we needed to do something': Troy businesses support community after deadly crash
TROY, Mo. — A long list of names on the back of the T-shirt Jordan Reichert wore on Thursday was a reflection of the overwhelming amount of support for the victims in a crash in Lincoln County, including her nephew Kaedan Tyler. Three teens, 15-year-old Tyler, 18-year-old Will Flickinger...
Catalytic converter thief caught on camera in Schnucks parking lot
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a thief who stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a Schnucks in South St. Louis this week. The crime happened on Monday around 3 p.m. at the grocery store at Interstate 55 and Loughborough. The thief was...
Missouri lawmakers looking at new set of distracted driving laws
ST. LOUIS — Every state that touches Missouri has some form of distracted driving law. St. Louis' closest neighbor Illinois has a texting and hand-held phone ban. Wednesday morning, Missouri lawmakers heard from lobbyists and the public about why the state needs detailed distracted driving legislation. "Missouri has one...
