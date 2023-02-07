ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Roxana, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors. County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis man strikes plea deal, gets more than a decade in prison for voluntary manslaughter

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man slated to stand trial for murder this week struck a plea deal Tuesday regarding an April 2020 homicide. According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of St. Louis, Brandon Campbell, 32, received a 15-year sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 dead in house fire in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man and woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Lemay, Missouri. Lt. Jason Brice with the Lemay Fire Protection District said firefighters were called just before 10 a.m. to a fire in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue.
LEMAY, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy