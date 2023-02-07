*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I haven’t written about it a lot, yet anyway, but I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and my grandfather’s best friend. My biological father was married with a family of his own at the time he met my mother, which she didn’t know, of course. He only told her that he was married after she told him she was pregnant with me, and then he promptly left.

17 DAYS AGO