ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Comments / 2

Related
Simplemost

Try Dolly Parton’s easy trick for making fluffier scrambled eggs

Nothing is more deceptively basic than scrambling an egg. This simple breakfast can be prepared any number of ways, and many chefs and home cooks have “secret” tricks that make their scrambled eggs even more delicious. It turns out that even the Queen of Country has her own special hack for fluffy scrambled eggs.
People

Gwen Stefani's Sons Apollo and Zuma Look All Grown Up as They Pose with Blake Shelton at NASCAR

Gwen Stefani and ex Gavin Rossdale share three sons: Apollo, 8, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed an exciting outing this weekend with their boys. On Sunday, the "Rich Girl" singer, 53, and her country artist husband, 46, took Stefani's sons Apollo, 8, and Zuma, 14, to NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum in Los Angeles. Stefani, Shelton and the boys were photographed alongside NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson at the event, where Johnson and wife Chandra Janway hosted friends to watch in the Legacy Motor Club suite. For the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay

Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
RadarOnline

Single & Ready To Mingle: Susan Lucci Jumping Back Into Dating Scene Nearly One Year After Husband's Death

Long-lasting soap queen Susan Lucci has stayed away from the dating scene since her beloved hubby Helmut Huber's March 2022 death — but now spies snitch the 76-year-old daytime diva is finally ready to say yes to love again as the one-year anniversary of flying solo approaches, RadarOnline.com has learned. "We have been trying to set her up with nice guys for a few months now," one pal spilled. "Finally, Susan said yes. Understandably, she is cautious about being in the public eye. It's not like she wants to be set up with Pete Davidson but at least she's dating again!"While...
Anthony James

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - Mother Gives Birth and is Astounded by What the Doctors Hand Her

Childbirth can be a physically and emotionally intense experience for a mother. The sensation of contractions and the pressure of the baby moving through the birth canal can be intense, and is often described as painful. However, some women also report feelings of excitement and joy as they bring their baby into the world. Chrisy, who had already given birth to four previous children thought she knew it all. Her experience with her fifth pregnancy though was one that she certainly was not prepared for.
Mary Duncan

Man raises baby of different race that’s not his own after fiancée repeatedly cheats

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I haven’t written about it a lot, yet anyway, but I am the product of a scandalous affair between my mother and my grandfather’s best friend. My biological father was married with a family of his own at the time he met my mother, which she didn’t know, of course. He only told her that he was married after she told him she was pregnant with me, and then he promptly left.
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
psychologytoday.com

5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood

High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional pain...
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Good News Network

101-year-old Woman Reveals Her Secret to Longevity is Dancing Every Day

This 101-year-old woman says the secret to keeping herself young and healthy includes daily ballet moves on the barre. Dinkie Flowers is one of the oldest women in the UK and is eager to offer her tips for longevity. “I couldn’t live without dancing and I think it’s what’s kept...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

643K+
Followers
72K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy