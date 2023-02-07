ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cornell Daily Sun

SOKOL | You’re Old

I first decided I was old the day I turned 18. Newly endowed with the ability to buy a lottery ticket and adopt a puppy, I bid farewell to the rosy days of my innocent youth. In retrospect, that may have been a little melodramatic. Still, the thought that I’m...

