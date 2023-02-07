Read full article on original website
Related
Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement
A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Mahomes’ direct message to Tom Brady on his retirement, and Brady’s response
Tom Brady talked with Jim Gray about his decision to retires after 23 seasons in the NFL on the “Let’s Go” podcast, and he received many messages to listen to during the podcast, including one from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “What’s up Tom! I just...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
qcnews.com
Photo of Tom Brady’s Son Towering Over Edelman Goes Viral
The quarterback’s older son, Jack, posed back to back with the former Patriots star. Tom Brady is listed at 6’4”, and it looks like his older son, Jack, inherited his height gene. The legendary quarterback shared a photo of the 15-year-old and cracked a quip at the expensive of one of his favorite former teammates, Julian Edelman.
Robert Kraft described how he’d like the Patriots to honor Tom Brady
Kraft wants more than just a one-day contract to honor Brady's time with the Patriots. On Tuesday evening, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spoke with NBC Boston’s Malcolm Johnson about the team’s plans for honoring Tom Brady’s time with the Patriots now that he appears to be retired for good.
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski explains why he was 'shocked' by Tom Brady's abrupt decision to retire
When Tom Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1, his decision to call it quits definitely surprised a lot of people and one of those people was his longtime former teammate Rob Gronkowski. Gronk spent 11 seasons in the NFL and Brady was his quarterback for each of those seasons....
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired
Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
Patriots Insider Predicts When Bill Belichick Will Retire
Eventually, the legendary Bill Belichick will announce his retirement from coaching. Fortunately for the Patriots, that day hasn't arrived yet. That being said, one of the most respected Patriots reporters thinks Belichick will retire within the next two years. While on NBC Sports' ...
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
NBC Sports
T.J. Watt: I don’t know if George Pickens understands just how good he is
The Steelers selected a pair of offensive players with their top two picks in the 2022 draft in quarterback Kenny Pickett and receiver George Pickens. Both made plays throughout the regular season, with Pickens finishing second on the club with 801 receiving yards while catching a team-high four touchdowns. Pickett...
NBC Sports
What should Patriots do with Mac Jones' contract? Ex-NFL GM weighs in
The stakes are high for the New England Patriots in 2023 -- particularly as it pertains to Mac Jones. Jones led the Patriots to the postseason in 2021 while making the Pro Bowl as the most productive rookie quarterback in the NFL. Jones regressed significantly in 2022, however, thanks in large part to Bill Belichick's ill-advised decision to hand offensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia.
NBC Sports
Report: Jimmy G-Shanahan relationship soured before Eagles loss
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers appears to be over. Following San Francisco’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan made clear in the end-of-season press conference alongside general manager John Lynch that he does not see Garoppolo returning in 2023. Shanahan’s answer...
Tom Brady made legendary teammate cry in shame
Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were a legendary duo during their time with the New England Patriots. Though Brady and Edelman would go on to win multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots, the relationship didn’t get off on the right foot. Speaking on the Games with Names podcast, Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, detailed his Read more... The post Tom Brady made legendary teammate cry in shame appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Report: Brock Purdy plans to have UCL surgery on Feb. 22
There’s now a little more clarity on the timeline for quarterback Brock Purdy‘s upcoming UCL surgery. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and plans to have surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rapoport adds that Purdy is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
NBC Sports
Adam Thielen: Vikings are working through some stuff on my contract, I’ve got a big cap hit
The Vikings have to make some moves before the start of the league year just to get under the salary cap, and wide receiver Adam Thielen‘s $19.97 million cap hit is the second-highest on the team behind only Kirk Cousins. Which means Thielen’s contract is under scrutiny. Thielen...
NBC Sports
49ers QB Purdy optimistic after making difficult surgery decision
Brock Purdy's decision to have surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow wasn't easy. After suffering the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie quarterback took some time to decide what's best for his career, and he chose earlier this week to undergo the repair, which likely will sideline him for six months.
NBC Sports
Rapoport identifies which teams 'make sense' for Jimmy G
Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure has come to an end, likely for sure this time. While it's almost certain that the nine-year veteran QB won't be entering the 2023 NFL season in the Bay, it's unclear where he'll take his talents too next. There are several teams that seem like a...
Comments / 0