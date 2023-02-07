ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

Patriots Reporter Predicts Bill Belichick’s Final Season, Replacement

A plugged-in Patriots reporter believes New England fans are on the verge of witnessing Bill Belichick’s penultimate season as the head coach in Foxboro. With six Super Bowl championships under his belt, there’s basically only one marquee accolade left for Belichick to possess. The future Hall of Famer is in striking distance of the NFL’s all-time coaching wins record, a mark currently owned by the legendary Don Shula. Belichick only trails the former Miami Dolphins head coach by 18 victories (including playoffs) following the Patriots’ 8-9 campaign in 2022.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
People

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
qcnews.com

Photo of Tom Brady’s Son Towering Over Edelman Goes Viral

The quarterback’s older son, Jack, posed back to back with the former Patriots star. Tom Brady is listed at 6’4”, and it looks like his older son, Jack, inherited his height gene. The legendary quarterback shared a photo of the 15-year-old and cracked a quip at the expensive of one of his favorite former teammates, Julian Edelman.
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski suggests he and Tom Brady are permanently retired

Perhaps Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady really are a package deal this offseason, after all. As shared by The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Gronkowski said during a Super Bowl LVII media session on Tuesday that he's "done" playing even if Brady or somebody else recruits him to come out of retirement.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

What should Patriots do with Mac Jones' contract? Ex-NFL GM weighs in

The stakes are high for the New England Patriots in 2023 -- particularly as it pertains to Mac Jones. Jones led the Patriots to the postseason in 2021 while making the Pro Bowl as the most productive rookie quarterback in the NFL. Jones regressed significantly in 2022, however, thanks in large part to Bill Belichick's ill-advised decision to hand offensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia.
NBC Sports

Report: Jimmy G-Shanahan relationship soured before Eagles loss

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the 49ers appears to be over. Following San Francisco’s loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan made clear in the end-of-season press conference alongside general manager John Lynch that he does not see Garoppolo returning in 2023. Shanahan’s answer...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Tom Brady made legendary teammate cry in shame

Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were a legendary duo during their time with the New England Patriots. Though Brady and Edelman would go on to win multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots, the relationship didn’t get off on the right foot. Speaking on the Games with Names podcast, Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, detailed his Read more... The post Tom Brady made legendary teammate cry in shame appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Report: Brock Purdy plans to have UCL surgery on Feb. 22

There’s now a little more clarity on the timeline for quarterback Brock Purdy‘s upcoming UCL surgery. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Purdy will meet with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and plans to have surgery on Wednesday, Feb. 22. Rapoport adds that Purdy is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers QB Purdy optimistic after making difficult surgery decision

Brock Purdy's decision to have surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow wasn't easy. After suffering the injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the rookie quarterback took some time to decide what's best for his career, and he chose earlier this week to undergo the repair, which likely will sideline him for six months.
NBC Sports

Rapoport identifies which teams 'make sense' for Jimmy G

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure has come to an end, likely for sure this time. While it's almost certain that the nine-year veteran QB won't be entering the 2023 NFL season in the Bay, it's unclear where he'll take his talents too next. There are several teams that seem like a...

