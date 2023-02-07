ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Prosecutor testifies on behalf of convicted Caldwell officer. Police leaders aren’t happy

By Rachel Spacek
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pn4Zk_0kejf6lK00

Five Canyon County police chiefs and the sheriff say they oppose the county prosecutor’s role in a former Caldwell police officer’s sentencing hearing.

Bryan Taylor, Canyon County prosecuting attorney, testified in support of ex-Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley in a sentencing hearing on Monday.

“(Hoadley has) always represented the Caldwell Police Department in a very positive light,” Taylor said during the hearing.

Hoadley was fired from the Caldwell Police Department in May and later convicted of three counts: destruction, alteration or falsification of records in an FBI investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He was sentenced to three months in prison.

The Idaho Statesman reported that Taylor also wrote a letter in support of Hoadley, along with former Caldwell Police Chiefs Frank Wyant and Chris Allgood.

The Canyon County law enforcement community was “dismayed” to learn of Taylor’s actions, said the six officials’ statement after the sentencing. Sheriff Kieran Donahue, Nampa Police Chief Joe Huff, Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram, Middleton Police Chief Jeff Smith, Wilder Police Chief Dusty Tveidt and Parma Police Chief Robert Topie signed the statement.

“Police legitimacy is predicated upon public trust and requires a mutuality of confidence between law enforcement and the community,” the statement said. “We believe testimonies such as Mr. Taylor’s weaken the confidence that our community has in the criminal justice system, as well as in their leaders.”

“Today, we as leaders of our respective agencies, profess publicly that we will work diligently to strengthen and restore that community trust, and that we will use our platforms to promote the betterment of the whole and not just the individual,” the statement said.

After three months in prison, Hoadley is to be placed on one year of supervised probation.

Reporter Alex Brizee contributed.

Ex-Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley sentenced for tampering with witness, documents

Convicted of federal crimes, ex-Caldwell police officer says he was wrongfully fired

Comments / 10

Justin wilson
3d ago

they wonder why people don't trust caledwell cops or Nampa cop's it's because they can get away with breaking the law and our justice system just proved that

Reply
8
user 59 idaho
3d ago

never be able to trust caldwell police again and what would it matter they can do anything and get away with it. he should have gotten the max and why would we want him out there in community service he will just find away to make that go away!

Reply
8
Justin wilson
3d ago

it's sad too see if someone wearing a badge and break's the law they get off easily but if we did the same thing that he did we would be giving the maximum sentence possible and any judge and prosecutor knows that i don't care if you wear a badge or not everyone should be treated the same wearing a badge is just a Job that should be held at a high standards but they just proved it's not buy letting him get off that easy

Reply
7
 

