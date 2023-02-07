ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

ocsportszone.com

CIF BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: All-county games and crosstown match-up on tap

Senior center Emmanuel Lemus leads Santa Ana into the CIF playoffs. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Analysis from OC Sports Zone on Wednesday’s openers. There are some potentially very exciting all-Orange County match-ups Wednesday in the opening round of the CIF boys basketball playoffs, including San Juan Hills at Crean Lutheran and Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos in Division 1; Orange Lutheran at Aliso Niguel, Villa Park at Edison and Marina at Tesoro in Division 2AA; and Laguna Hills at Newport Harbor in Division 3A. In addition, Portola plays at No. 2 seed Pacifica Christian in Division 2A.
SANTA ANA, CA
sfstandard.com

Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents

Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
lomabeat.com

PLNU Surf Team Dominates at Huntington Beach Competition

Point Loma Nazarene University’s surf team crushed the competition once again at the National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) West Coast College Season Event No. 3 at Huntington Beach Pier on Jan. 21-22. PLNU dominated the men’s shortboarding final with Makana Franzman finishing first, Jackson Butler finishing second and Dylan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
dailytitan.com

The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping

The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
ANAHEIM, CA
travelweekly.com

Southwest is adding routes to Long Beach

Southwest Airlines will beef up its schedule in Long Beach, Calif., adding four routes at the capacity-constrained airport between March and September. The new services include two announced by the carrier Thursday as part of its schedule extension through Oct. 4. The newly announced routes are twice-daily Long Beach-Colorado Springs,...
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh

Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
PASADENA, CA
LATACO

Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA
Autoblog

2023 Grand National Roadster Show Mega Photo Gallery | Hot rod heaven

POMONA, Calif. — From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the Grand National Roadster Show has always been a Southern California institution. After all, it celebrates the diverse postwar car culture of the region — hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and more. However, the show had its roots in NorCal in 1950 when Al Slonaker and his hot rod club showed their custom cars at the Oakland Expo.
POMONA, CA
localemagazine.com

8 Date Ideas in Orange County That’ll Really Keep the Romance Alive

Whether You’re a Coastal Cruiser or Travel-Loving Twosome, These Romantic OC Outings Are Sure to Please. POV: Date night is coming up. 2023 is off to a busy start, and you don’t have the bandwidth to sit and brainstorm on what romantic rendezvous you should take with your significant other. You want to cancel but know you shouldn’t. Well, look no further than this list! We’ve done all the leg work, so all you have to do is lead with your heart. Let’s talk L-O-V-E in the OC. As a coastal city, we basically have that built-in fairytale factor crucial for those core memory dates. You can take Newport Beach by land, air and sea and still be home by bedtime to binge your favorite show together. Here are our favorite ways to take your February trysts to the next level.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sunnews.org

Los Al takes a pass on Lampson Avenue project

Though the Los Alamitos City Council pulled a controversial item regarding the Lampson Housing Development project from its Jan. 23 agenda at the proverbial last minute, some residents still took the time to let the Los Al Council know there will be a fight if the project is not scaled back.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
tourcounsel.com

Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California

Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
kcrw.com

Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs

Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Brea, California

The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group. It is home to four major department stores, 179 specialty shops and boutiques, and a food court. It is 1,281,795 sq ft (119,083 m2).
BREA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Promenade on the Peninsula | Shopping mall in California

Promenade on the Peninsula is the current name of originally enclosed, now open-air regional shopping mall in Rolling Hills Estates on the affluent Palos Verdes Peninsula in the South Bay area of Greater Los Angeles. Former names include The Courtyard, Shops at Palos Verdes and Avenue of the Peninsula. In...
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California

South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
REDONDO BEACH, CA

