Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
Flame Broiler Has the Flavors of Korean FoodS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Handel's Ice Cream Has Several Locations in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Poke Bowlz Restaurant is Serving Hawaiian Food in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
ocsportszone.com
CIF BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: All-county games and crosstown match-up on tap
Senior center Emmanuel Lemus leads Santa Ana into the CIF playoffs. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Analysis from OC Sports Zone on Wednesday’s openers. There are some potentially very exciting all-Orange County match-ups Wednesday in the opening round of the CIF boys basketball playoffs, including San Juan Hills at Crean Lutheran and Santa Margarita at Los Alamitos in Division 1; Orange Lutheran at Aliso Niguel, Villa Park at Edison and Marina at Tesoro in Division 2AA; and Laguna Hills at Newport Harbor in Division 3A. In addition, Portola plays at No. 2 seed Pacifica Christian in Division 2A.
sfstandard.com
Former UCLA Basketball Star Offering Security to Tenderloin Residents
Omm’A Givens, who played college basketball for UCLA and Pepperdine in the 1990s, is offering security for neighbors in the Tenderloin. “We should all have that right to feel safe,” Givens said. “If you’re a senior citizen, and you’ve gotta walk to the pharmacy? I’ll walk you there, and I’ll walk you back home.”
lomabeat.com
PLNU Surf Team Dominates at Huntington Beach Competition
Point Loma Nazarene University’s surf team crushed the competition once again at the National Scholastic Surfing Association (NSSA) West Coast College Season Event No. 3 at Huntington Beach Pier on Jan. 21-22. PLNU dominated the men’s shortboarding final with Makana Franzman finishing first, Jackson Butler finishing second and Dylan...
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
csulb.edu
'I'm on your side' police chief tells Beach coach, team during sensitive situation
It was a date we won’t forget: March 12, 2022. We were at the Big West Conference tournament in Las Vegas, playing for the men's basketball championship against Cal State Fullerton. It was a very emotional night for us. We lost by one point. We were getting back to...
dailytitan.com
The 714 Market pops up with food, fun and shopping
The 714 Market returned to Orange County with its first event of the year on Sunday at Golden Road Brewing in Anaheim. The free pop-up of small businesses and local vendors kicked off 2023 with a Valentine “Rock & Roses” event featuring more than 40 local artisans and makers, a meet and greet with Valentine Minnie Mouse, face painting and free hair tinsel.
travelweekly.com
Southwest is adding routes to Long Beach
Southwest Airlines will beef up its schedule in Long Beach, Calif., adding four routes at the capacity-constrained airport between March and September. The new services include two announced by the carrier Thursday as part of its schedule extension through Oct. 4. The newly announced routes are twice-daily Long Beach-Colorado Springs,...
Eater
The 50-Year-Old Pasadena Restaurant That Inspired Panda Express Gets a Sleek New Design Refresh
Pasadena’s 50-year-old Panda Inn quietly closed its doors in January and plans to reopen later this year with a refreshed interior and updated menu. The longtime restaurant was opened by Panda Express founder Andrew Cherng, along with his father chef Ming-Tsai Cherng, in 1973 and was last renovated two decades ago, says Gigi Cheung, vice president of Panda Inn.
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
Autoblog
2023 Grand National Roadster Show Mega Photo Gallery | Hot rod heaven
POMONA, Calif. — From an outsider's perspective, it would be easy to assume that the Grand National Roadster Show has always been a Southern California institution. After all, it celebrates the diverse postwar car culture of the region — hot rods, lead sleds, lowriders, and more. However, the show had its roots in NorCal in 1950 when Al Slonaker and his hot rod club showed their custom cars at the Oakland Expo.
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
localemagazine.com
8 Date Ideas in Orange County That’ll Really Keep the Romance Alive
Whether You’re a Coastal Cruiser or Travel-Loving Twosome, These Romantic OC Outings Are Sure to Please. POV: Date night is coming up. 2023 is off to a busy start, and you don’t have the bandwidth to sit and brainstorm on what romantic rendezvous you should take with your significant other. You want to cancel but know you shouldn’t. Well, look no further than this list! We’ve done all the leg work, so all you have to do is lead with your heart. Let’s talk L-O-V-E in the OC. As a coastal city, we basically have that built-in fairytale factor crucial for those core memory dates. You can take Newport Beach by land, air and sea and still be home by bedtime to binge your favorite show together. Here are our favorite ways to take your February trysts to the next level.
sunnews.org
Los Al takes a pass on Lampson Avenue project
Though the Los Alamitos City Council pulled a controversial item regarding the Lampson Housing Development project from its Jan. 23 agenda at the proverbial last minute, some residents still took the time to let the Los Al Council know there will be a fight if the project is not scaled back.
Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
tourcounsel.com
Bella Terra | Shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California
Bella Terra is an outdoor shopping mall in Huntington Beach, California. It was built on the site of the former Huntington Center. The center's current anchors are; Kohl's, Burlington Coat Factory, Barnes & Noble, Cinemark Theaters, Whole Foods Market, and Costco Wholesale. The Huntington Center was the first enclosed, all-weather...
kcrw.com
Your heart will hammer at the top: Climb LA’s steepest stairs
Comedians Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy famously navigated them with a massive piano. They’re hidden all around LA, a city of inclines and slopes, of hills and valleys. In a place known for its concrete roadways, outdoor stairways are a unique, but lesser-known feature of the urban landscape. “When...
tourcounsel.com
Brea Mall | Shopping mall in Brea, California
The Brea Mall is a shopping mall located in the Orange County city of Brea, California. Since 1998, the mall has been owned and operated by the Simon Property Group. It is home to four major department stores, 179 specialty shops and boutiques, and a food court. It is 1,281,795 sq ft (119,083 m2).
tourcounsel.com
Promenade on the Peninsula | Shopping mall in California
Promenade on the Peninsula is the current name of originally enclosed, now open-air regional shopping mall in Rolling Hills Estates on the affluent Palos Verdes Peninsula in the South Bay area of Greater Los Angeles. Former names include The Courtyard, Shops at Palos Verdes and Avenue of the Peninsula. In...
tourcounsel.com
South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California
South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
foxla.com
California super bloom visitors warned to stay away or face citations
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The beautiful, rare phenomenon known as "super bloom" could return to Lake Elsinore for the first time since 2019, but authorities have issued a stark warning that's all but bright for those wanting to flock to Walker Canyon for some pictures. "We understand that while it's...
