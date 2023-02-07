Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags
MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
whdh.com
Milford N.H. transgender bathroom policy to remain unchanged after heated school board meeting
MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A packed and heated meeting inside Milford High School in Milford, N.H. Monday saw the school board opt to keep a current policy in place allowing transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice. The Milford School District’s Superintendent told 7NEWS earlier...
Tewksbury teachers hold meeting after HS coach retaliated for voicing hazing concerns
Coach Molloy voiced concerns to school administrators about the potential hazing “tradition” among the hockey team where players received team mohawks. He specifically asked for confidentiality in his email, according to school officials.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools
CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
whdh.com
Milford, N.H. officials consider changing school transgender bathroom, locker room policy
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex. The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as...
Two Schools Shuttered Because of Burst Pipes Reopen with Call for Students to Dress Warmly
The principal of one of two Haverhill schools closed to classes Monday because of frozen pipes, says Silver Hill School will be open Tuesday, but “some rooms may have less heat than they typically do.”. Principal Donna Martin, in an email to families, recommends children “dress in warm layers...
WMUR.com
New theater in Nashua set to open in the spring
NASHUA, N.H. — A new theater in Nashua is on track to open in April. Construction on the Nashua Center for the Arts started in December 2020 but ran into delays during the pandemic. “This will be a game changer. This will completely change the nature of Nashua's downtown,”...
Parents upset Billerica schools invited indicted activist to give speech
BILLERICA - Some Billerica parents are sounding off after an activist who is facing federal fraud charges was invited and paid to speak to students at the high school in honor of Black History Month. Monica Cannon-Grant is a well-known racial justice activist who organized a rally of thousands after the murder of George Floyd. Last year, she was indicted on 18 counts of fraud for allegedly stealing money donated to her non-profit, Violence in Boston. Parents say they were not informed that Cannon-Grant was invited to speak to students. "As a parent, I just feel like it's not...
WMUR.com
Increase in camper vans in Portsmouth highlights affordable housing problem
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The city of Portsmouth is trying to figure out what to do with an increase of camper vans coming to the city — an issue that's pointing to a larger problem. In the spring, summer and fall, Parrott Avenue can be lined with vans with...
WMUR.com
Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House
CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
Outside Study of Haverhill Fire Department Largely Backs Firefighters’ List of Concerns
A 168-page study largely backs Haverhill firefighters’ calls for better stations, including a new Broadway-area station; added staffing; a slow-down approach to using civilian dispatchers; newer trucks; and faster response times, especially to outlying areas. Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini, responding to city councilors’ push last week for release...
nhbr.com
Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger
The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development – near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
publicnewsservice.org
NH 'Divisive Concepts' Law Stifles Lessons During Black History Month
The state's "divisive concepts" law is preventing educators from holding rational discussions about race relations in America, New Hampshire civil rights leaders said. February is Black History Month, a dedicated time for students to learn about the struggles and triumphs of African Americans despite systemic racism. James McKim, president of...
New Hampshire town is divided after 129-year-old horn is silenced for local autistic boy
Milford, New Hampshire's fire horn was - much to residents' outrage - silenced last August as an unofficial courtesy to local autistic boy Lukas Fowler, 12, who felt the world was ending when he heard it.
WMUR.com
Nashua, Manchester modify spectator rules at school sporting events after fight
Two New Hampshire districts are limiting who can watch some sporting events after a fight outside a basketball game between Manchester Memorial High School and Nashua North Tuesday night. Now, only certain fans will be allowed in for the games scheduled next week. “It gives you a feeling of helplessness...
thepulseofnh.com
Help Support NH Veterans This Thursday Evening
Harbor Care of Nashua, a leading veteran service organization, is proud to announce on Good Morning New Hampshire on The Pulse of NH this morning an event Thursday evening that will support Veterans in New Hampshire and Harbor Care in its mission. Pinnacle Mortgage formed the Pinnacle Foundation to support those who have served us all here in the Granite State. Hear the full interview here:
Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force
BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DHHS office in Claremont to remain closed next week after pipes burst
CLAREMONT, N.H. — The state Department of Health and Human Services office in Claremont will remain closed next week because of damage from broken pipes. It happened last weekend after the extreme cold snap and has not been open since. Officials said anyone who has in-person meetings scheduled for...
WMUR.com
Manchester police initiative aims to reduce gun violence through community outreach
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An effort is underway in Manchester to reduce gun violence through community outreach. The program is called Project Safe Neighborhoods. It's an initiative that focuses on data to pinpoint exact groups that are behind city shootings, giving the department an inside look at the crimes and allowing officers to be proactive in reducing gun violence.
WMUR.com
Developers build tiny-home neighborhood in Dover to help address housing shortage
DOVER, N.H. — A new neighborhood of tiny homes is being built in Dover to help deal with New Hampshire's housing shortage. The idea for the community started two years ago when John and Maggie Randolph noticed the need for more affordable housing. "Really creating this idea of community...
