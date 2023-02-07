ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NH

WMUR.com

Debate in Milford over gender, school bathrooms leads to urinals covered with trash bags

MILFORD, N.H. — A debate over the Milford School District's bathroom policies is continuing after a temporary fix is not sitting well with students or parents. Monday night, the school board voted to limit the number of students who use restrooms and locker rooms to the number of private stalls that exist in the restroom. With trash bags now covering urinals, students and parents said the new policy isn't a good fix, and school leaders said it's affecting students' work in the classroom.
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers consider bill about obscene materials in schools

CONCORD, N.H. — A bill under consideration in Concord is being touted by supporters as a way to protect children from obscene material, but opponents call it an effort to ban books. The legislation would affect schools in grades K-12, which the bill's sponsor, state Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro,...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New theater in Nashua set to open in the spring

NASHUA, N.H. — A new theater in Nashua is on track to open in April. Construction on the Nashua Center for the Arts started in December 2020 but ran into delays during the pandemic. “This will be a game changer. This will completely change the nature of Nashua's downtown,”...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Parents upset Billerica schools invited indicted activist to give speech

BILLERICA - Some Billerica parents are sounding off after an activist who is facing federal fraud charges was invited and paid to speak to students at the high school in honor of Black History Month. Monica Cannon-Grant is a well-known racial justice activist who organized a rally of thousands after the murder of George Floyd. Last year, she was indicted on 18 counts of fraud for allegedly stealing money donated to her non-profit, Violence in Boston. Parents say they were not informed that Cannon-Grant was invited to speak to students. "As a parent, I just feel like it's not...
BILLERICA, MA
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH
nhbr.com

Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger

The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development – near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
CONCORD, NH
publicnewsservice.org

NH 'Divisive Concepts' Law Stifles Lessons During Black History Month

The state's "divisive concepts" law is preventing educators from holding rational discussions about race relations in America, New Hampshire civil rights leaders said. February is Black History Month, a dedicated time for students to learn about the struggles and triumphs of African Americans despite systemic racism. James McKim, president of...
MANCHESTER, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Help Support NH Veterans This Thursday Evening

Harbor Care of Nashua, a leading veteran service organization, is proud to announce on Good Morning New Hampshire on The Pulse of NH this morning an event Thursday evening that will support Veterans in New Hampshire and Harbor Care in its mission. Pinnacle Mortgage formed the Pinnacle Foundation to support those who have served us all here in the Granite State. Hear the full interview here:
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu to announce members of Reparations Task Force

BOSTON -- Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will introduce the city's newly formed Reparations Task Force on Tuesday.The group was created to study the lasting impacts of slavery in Boston. Wu said the task force will have members representing different backgrounds and together they will make recommendations to help the descendants of slaves. The Boston City Council unanimously voted last December to form a task force.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Manchester police initiative aims to reduce gun violence through community outreach

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An effort is underway in Manchester to reduce gun violence through community outreach. The program is called Project Safe Neighborhoods. It's an initiative that focuses on data to pinpoint exact groups that are behind city shootings, giving the department an inside look at the crimes and allowing officers to be proactive in reducing gun violence.
MANCHESTER, NH

