This weekend is Sno–Drift, the rally event that kicks off the American Rally Association (ARA) year. For the town of Atlanta, the rally brings in much needed business to help the town get through the slow winter months. Years like this, where the weather has diminished the ability for ice fishing and snowmobiling, attractions or events can bring a much needed shot in the arm to keep everything afloat. Amy Corron, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, said, “I know we’ve got 40 race teams coming in and then, so that’s however many people, so that’s a big amount of people to come in.” She said, “Then you’ve got thousands of spectators that come in, so it’s really good for this town. It’s a good way to get promotion for the town, and it’s just really good for our businesses.”

ATLANTA, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO