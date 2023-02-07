Read full article on original website
wbkb11.com
Hillman Sweeps Varsity Doubleheader
ATLANTA, MI- The Hillman Tigers are most likely going to win the North Star League Little Dipper conferences in both boys and girls basketball. They showed why as both teams grabbed a win against Atlanta. The girls got the night started as the Tigers started off a bit slow. Atlanta...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights
The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
wbkb11.com
Businesses Look Forward to Sno-Drift in Atlanta
This weekend is Sno–Drift, the rally event that kicks off the American Rally Association (ARA) year. For the town of Atlanta, the rally brings in much needed business to help the town get through the slow winter months. Years like this, where the weather has diminished the ability for ice fishing and snowmobiling, attractions or events can bring a much needed shot in the arm to keep everything afloat. Amy Corron, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, said, “I know we’ve got 40 race teams coming in and then, so that’s however many people, so that’s a big amount of people to come in.” She said, “Then you’ve got thousands of spectators that come in, so it’s really good for this town. It’s a good way to get promotion for the town, and it’s just really good for our businesses.”
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
Northern Michigan woman dies in crash while turning out of grocery store parking lot
ROGERS CITY, MI -- A 58-year-old Rogers City woman was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that also left another person hospitalized. According to UpNorthLive, the deceased woman was driving an SUV and was exiting a parking lot when she was struck by a pickup truck. The crash occurred around...
